Maui fire crews continue to battle three large wildfires–one in Lahaina, one in Pūlehu that has traveled down to Kīhei; and one in Kula, which has burned more than 1,000 acres since it was first reported early Tuesday morning. Below are updates, which are posted as they become available.

Residents and visitors in West Maui impacted by brush fire to be transported to Kahului Airport or Central Maui shelter

Update: 3:51 a.m., Aug. 10, 2023

A mass bus evacuation for residents and visitors in West Maui will resume at 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 10. Bus boarding will be staged at Whalers Village entryway fronting Kāʻanapali Parkway. Visitors will be taken directly to the Kahului Airport. Residents will be taken to a Central Maui shelter. Three Roberts Hawaiʻi Motor coaches, each with a capacity of 49 people will be available. Additional buses from partner agencies will be added in based on demand.

Two additional shelters opened in Central Maui

Update: 1:31 a.m., Aug. 10, 2023

The County of Maui opened two additional emergency evacuation shelters—at King’s Cathedral Maui at 777 Maui Veteran’s Highway in Kahului and The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints 1300 Maui Lani Parkway in Kahului. The additional shelter sites were opened in order to accommodate full occupancy at existing shelters locations.

Evacuees are reminded that emergency shelters do not provide bedding, toiletries and personal care items. Pet owners utilizing the shelter will need to have pets properly restrained.

Death toll rises with 36 fatalities in Lahaina

Update: 10 p.m., Aug. 9, 2023

As firefighting efforts continue, 36 fatalities have been discovered amid the active Lahaina fire. The 36 total includes the six deaths reported earlier on Wednesday.

Mayor Bissen offers a public message in light of recent tragedies. 1 a.m., Aug. 10, 2023

Three active fires on Maui remain unchanged:“

Update: 10 p.m., Aug. 9, 2023

The Maui Fire Department reported no significant changes for the Lahaina, Upcountry and Pūlehu/Kīhei fires on Wednesday evening. There are no containment numbers at this time. MFD expects to conduct an assessment at first light Thursday.

Firefighters have dealing with multiple flareups. Additional firefighter personnel from Honolulu have been requested.

Thirty US Army service members arrived tonight and are conducting search and recovery efforts on Thursday morning.

Three shelters are currently open: Hannibal Tavares Community Center in Pukalani, War Memorial gymnasium in Wailuku and Maui High School gymnasium in Kahului. American Red Cross said that 942 people are at the three shelters as of 10 p.m.

On Tuesday night, there were about 2,100 in Maui shelters.

Entry into Lahaina remains restricted as firefighting efforts continue. Motorists already in West Maui may exit the area via Māʻalaea and Waiheʻe. Only Kahakuloa residents may enter Kahakuloa via Waiheʻe.

US Civil Air Patrol / County of Maui photos Images of widespread damage in Lahaina Town was captured today by US Civil Air Patrol.

11,000 travelers, 400 airline personnel leave Maui in mass visitor evacuation:

Update: 10 p.m., Aug. 9, 2023

On Wednesday, the evacuation of West Maui visitors continued, with more than 11,000 travelers and 400 airline personnel leaving Maui, said Ed Sniffen, director of the Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation.

“We are trying to get the travelers who need to leave, off the island,” he said at a news conference Wednesday night.

A mass evacuation for visitors at Sheraton Maui Resort in Kāʻanapali ended late Wednesday. County transportation officials said bus evacuations for visitors will resume Thursday at a Lahaina location and time to be announced.

To get more visitors off the island, the transpacific flights — Alaska, Delta, United and American — have increased capacity by bringing in larger planes to get more seats.

“Southwest has dropped its fares and Hawaiian Airlines is operating until 2 a.m. [Thursday] to get as many people off Maui as possible,” Sniffen said. “Even with that, we still had some empty seats on the flights because today the [Honoapiʻilani] Highway was shutdown for most of the day and for good reason.

“Poles were down, and thereʻs wires jumping across the highway in different areas. And we had the backroad opened up. Now we have Honoapiʻilani Highway and the Lahaina Bypass open going east to make sure we get everybody to the airport.”

Maui County ran nine buses on Wednesday to get 450 to 460 people out to Kahului Airport to ensure people flew on the flights Hawaiian Airlines had added.

Sniffen said 600 people would be staying at the airport Wednesday night, and be “accommodated,” to get them ready for the early Thursday morning flights.

Maui County will be running more buses on Thursday. The buses pickup people in West Maui and bring them to the airport. Sniffen said there will be an additional capacity of 2,000 seats for the 1,500 or so passengers that want to leave the island Thursday.

The Hawaiʻi National Guard helicopter crews flew 13 hours on Wednesday, making 58 drops with 150,000 gallons of water for fire suppression. The crews will make more water drops on Thursday as needed, said Major General Kenneth S. Hara with the Hawaiʻi State Department of Defense.

*Cammy Clark and Wendy Osher contributed to this update.