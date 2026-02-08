Maui County severe weather update as of 4 p.m., Feb. 8, 2026

Severe weather impacts. PC: (2.8.26) County of Maui

All County of Maui offices on Maui, Molokaʻi and Lānaʻi will be closed on Monday, Feb. 9, and only essential personnel will report to work. All County parks and permitted playing fields will be closed on Monday, Feb. 9.

Earlier today, Gov. Josh Green announced the closure of state offices and the Department of Education Schools on all islands on Monday, Feb. 9, 2026.



















Maui traffic updates:

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The Maui Bus will remain on a normal schedule; however, delays or detours may occur if weather impacts routes. Maui Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) is asking residents and visitors to stay off roadways unless travel is essential during the severe weather event, which began Saturday and may extend into Monday night and Tuesday.

Hāna Highway via Haʻikū and Kaupō has been restricted to local access due to safety concerns from fallen trees and landslides; several road message boards have been posted. ʻUlaino and Waikoloa roads in Hāna are closed due to flooding from riverbed and other weather impacts. Traffic light at Wākea and Kamehameha avenues in Kahului is blinking due to electrical error. Treat any traffic light that is out or malfunctioning as a four-way stop.

Shelters:

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Shelters have been identified for the general public should conditions warrant. In the meantime, the unsheltered individuals seeking dry shelter during the storm may go directly to Ka Hale A Ke Ola Homeless Resource Center in Wailuku and must sign in at the operations desk for assistance. Shelter space available through the severe weather event will be located in the KHAKO cafeteria.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Maui Emergency Operations Center in partial activation:

County of Maui’s Emergency Operations Center went into partial activation as of 7:30 a.m. today. Maui Police Department has increased staffing during storm event. Department of Public Works crews have been cleaning drains and culverts throughout the county, along with clearing roadways. The Department of Water Supply and Department of Environmental Management topped off fuel tanks and preparing generators.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Storm update:

National Weather Service in Honolulu issued a Flood Watch and High Wind Warning for all main Hawaiian Islands — in effect through Monday afternoon. The High Wind Warning predicts east winds of 25 to 45 mph, with gusts more than 60 mph.

A handful of flood advisories have been posted over several hours, including for Molokaʻi this morning and Maui island this afternoon. NWS has said during weather briefings that Maui County is predicted to have the most significant impacts.

Watches mean that strong and potentially damaging conditions are expected but not yet occurring. Warnings mean that the conditions imminent or already happening. Less serious than warnings, advisories warn that hazardous weather is occurring, imminent or likely, posing a significant inconvenience that could become dangerous if caution is not exercised.

Severe weather impacts. PC: (2.8.26) County of Maui

For the latest information, visit NWS in Honolulu at https://www.weather.gov/hfo/ and subscribe to MEMA alerts at mauicounty.gov/MEMA.