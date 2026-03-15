County of Maui kona storm recap — Sunday, March 15

ʻĪao home falls in the Wailuku River during the prolonged kona storm. PC: County of Maui.

Storm update:

The National Weather Service in Honolulu canceled the High Wind Warning for Maui and Molokaʻi at 3 a.m. Sunday, March 15. A High Wind Warning remains in effect for Haleakalā Summit until 6 p.m. Sunday. A Wind Advisory is currently in effect for portions of Maui and Molokaʻi through 6 p.m. Sunday. A Flood Watch remains in effect through Sunday evening for Maui and Molokaʻi. The public is urged to continue exercising caution, especially near flooded roadways, streams and areas experiencing strong winds.

Kona storm impacts in Upcountry Maui. PC: County of Maui

Evacuation advisories

An evacuation warning notice issued at 6 p.m. Saturday, March 14, was downgraded to an advisory at 10:13 a.m. today, March 15, for Wahikuli and Leialiʻi areas below Ka Laʻi Ola in Lahaina due to lower risk of flooding, according to the Maui Emergency Management Agency. Overnight pumping by contracted crews has been successful in helping keep nearby retention basins at safe levels. Warnings and advisories are not mandatory evacuation orders. To view whether neighborhood is under advisory evacuations, download the Genasys Protect app or visit https://protect.genasys.com/search?z=14&latlon=20.886943%2C-156.504834.

Shelters:

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

MEMA and American Red Cross began proactively opening shelters around the County on Thursday, March 12. Overnight Saturday, March 14, about 350 people utilized shelters countywide, including passengers whose flights were canceled and residents unable to reach West Maui while Honoapiʻilani Highway was closed. The numbers of people remaining at shelters was declining today, March 15. Shelters provide cots, food and water. Bring bedding, along with essential supplies and medications. Pets are permitted if they are in crates. Shelters will remain open through Monday morning, March 16, when further assessments will be done.

Shelter locations are:

Upcountry: Mayor Hannibal Tavares Community Center, 91 Pukalani St., Pukalani

Lānaʻi: Lānaʻi High & Elementary School Gym, 555 Fraser Ave., Lānaʻi City

East Maui: Hāna High School Cafeteria, 4111 Hāna Highway, Hāna

Central Maui: Maui High School Gym, 660 Lono Ave., Kahului

Molokaʻi: Kaunakakai Gym, 180 Ala Malama Ave., Kaunakakai, Molokaʻi

West Maui: Lahaina Civic Center: 1840 Honoapiʻilani Highway, Lahaina

South Maui: South Maui Community Park Gym: 1501 Līloa Drive, Kīhei



Damage Assessments:

MEMA is working with local and state partners to assess damage from the storm. Residents and businesses impacted by the storm are encouraged to submit damage reports online at https://crisistrack.juvare.com/public/mauiHI/request.html. Damage reports after a severe weather event help the County document impacts, prioritize response efforts, and support requests for state and federal recovery funding for the overall disaster. Submitting a report does not provide direct assistance to individuals or businesses, but it helps the County demonstrate the full extent of storm damage.

Kona Storm impacts in East Maui. PC: County of Maui.

Road advisories:

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The public is strongly advised AGAINST driving through pooling or moving water. MEMA and Maui Police Department are urging residents and visitors to stay off roadways unless travel is essential during the severe weather event to allow for emergency access and minimize safety concerns. Roadways remain hazardous due to debris, flooding and limited turnaround space. Travel on Hāna Highway into East Maui is limited to local traffic only due to multiple roadway blockages and dangerous conditions. Both districts of Haleakalā National Park will remain closed through at least sunrise on Tuesday, March 17, due to continuing weather impacts, damage from high winds, flooding, and debris on roadways. The park will reopen as soon as it is safe to do so. The public is urged not to attempt travel into these areas until further notice. Treat any traffic light that is out or malfunctioning as a four-way stop.

Road closures:

Roadways across Maui remain hazardous due to debris, flooding and limited turnaround space. There are still multiple road closures and traffic advisories in place. An ongoing list of road closures is available HERE.

For updates on County of Maui road closures, visit https://www.mauicounty.gov/roadclosures or download the Genasys Protect app at mauicounty.gov/MEMA.

Water conservation advisory:

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Due to inclement weather, Department of Water Supply advises all Maui County residents and visitors to conserve water during this time due to safety concerns related to potential power and electronic system disruptions. Please limit nonessential water use until conditions improve. Sign up for DWS News Flash notifications at https://www.mauicounty.gov/list.aspx.

DRINKING WATER TANKS

DWS deployed water buffalos (drinking water tanks) in several parts of Upper Kula Saturday, March 14, after a mainline break impacted area water service from Upper Kimo Drive to Kanaio. The water buffalos have been stationed at the following locations:

Ching Store

Intersection of Copp Road and Kula Highway

Von Tempsky Community Center Complex (also known as Kula Community Center)

Kula Lodge

Harold W. Rice Memorial Park

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

County closures:

All County of Maui countywide offices are scheduled to reopen Monday, March 16, after being closed Friday, March 13, due to severe weather impacts and to minimize roadway traffic.

County parks, facility and service closures

Parks and recreation facilities and locations: All Maui County parks and pools, including Waiehu Municipal Golf Course and Kepaniwai Park and Heritage Gardens, will remain closed Monday, March 16, while inspections and assessments are done.

All Maui County parks and pools, including Waiehu Municipal Golf Course and Kepaniwai Park and Heritage Gardens, will remain closed Monday, March 16, while inspections and assessments are done. Transportation: All Maui Bus services will resume Monday, March 16, after being suspended Friday, March 13, due to hazardous road conditions.

Storm background:

A large, prolonged kona storm is bringing periods of heavy rain and flash flooding to Maui County and the rest of the state. NWS issued a flood watch for Maui County from Wednesday morning through tonight, March 15. Several flash flood warnings have been issued for Molokaʻi and Maui. A high wind warning for Maui County that went into effect Thursday evening, March 12, was downgraded to a wind advisory for portions of the county through today, March 15. Watches mean hazardous conditions are possible. Advisories mean hazardous conditions are occurring, imminent or likely. Warnings mean hazardous conditions are imminent or already happening.

County response:

Mayor Richard Bissen signed an emergency proclamation on March 10 that lets the County access State and Federal assistance and streamlines procedures to quickly deploy resources, personnel and services if needed. County Emergency Operations Center went into activation as of 6 a.m. Thursday, March 12.

More information:

For the latest information, visit NWS at https://www.weather.gov/hfo/ and subscribe to MEMA alerts at mauicounty.gov/MEMA.