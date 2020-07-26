Maui Mayor Victorino provides Hurricane Douglas updates at 11:30 a.m. on July 26, 2020 during a media briefing with various state and county agencies hosted by Hawai’i governor, David Ige.

Douglas is now 55 miles ENE of Kahului, Maui and 140 miles E of Honolulu. It remains a Category 1 Hurricane with sustained winds near 85 mph.

The eye of Hurricane Douglas is being tracked by the North Kohala and Molokai WSR-88D radars as the tropical cyclone moves west-northwest at 16 mph. The track currently places the center of the system east of Maui County.

Hurricane Hunters from the Air Force 53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadron continue to conduct missions through Douglas and have observed Douglas experiencing southerly vertical wind shear.

Maui remains under a Hurricane Warning.