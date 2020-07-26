Pacific Media Group Interview with Mayor Michael Victorino (9:30 a.m. Update)July 26, 2020, 10:14 AM HST · Updated July 26, 10:14 AM
A conversation with Mayor Michael Victorino (Originally aired at 8:30 a.m. 7.26.20 on Pacific Media Group’s family of stations).
Maui County has been upgraded from a Hurricane Watch to a Hurricane Warning in the latest 8 a.m. update issued by the Central Pacific Hurricane Center. The system has maintained its Category 1 strength with 90 mph sustained winds and higher gusts. As of 8 a.m., Douglas is currently located 90 miles east-northeast of Kahului, Hawaii and 185 miles east of Honolulu.
Peak winds for Molokai are forecast to be 50-65 mph with gusts to 100 mph. Here on Maui, parts on the island will see peak winds of 45-60 mph with gusts to 90 mph for Windward West Maui; and 45-60 mph with gusts to 85 mph for Windward Haleakala, including East Maui.
Peak Rainfall Amounts for Maui and Lanai will be: 3-6 inches, with locally higher amounts; and 4-8 inches, with locally higher amounts on Molokai.