Drive-through COVID-19 testing will be held tomorrow, Wednesday, July 29, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Keōpūolani Regional Park.

The event is made possible under a partnership between the County of Maui and Minit Medical and comes amid record high daily totals of new cases reported on Thursday (55), Friday (60) and Saturday (73). There was also 64 cases reported on Sunday.

“We know there are concerns in our community regarding recent cases so we strongly encourage anyone who is worried to get tested now, rather than wait for the drive-through event,” said Maui Mayor Michael Victorino. “We need everyone to do their part to keep COVID-19 cases low by avoiding large gatherings, maintaining physical distance with others and frequent hand washing.”

Both diagnostic and anti-body testing are available. Minit Medical will call individuals with all results, which are expected to take one to three days. Anti-body tests are NOT covered by insurance. Those who get anti-body testing will receive a bill from Clinical Labs of Hawaiʻi for about $45.

Participants can pre-register for the drive-through testing on Minit Medical’s website at www.minitmed.com. Same-day registration is also available, but pre-registration saves time and avoids paperwork.

“We are pleased to partner with the County to help provide this drive-through testing event in Central Maui,” said Justin Prouty, owner of Minit Medical. “Keep in mind, though, that you don’t need to wait for a drive-through to get tested. If you are experiencing symptoms, please call your doctor and get tested.”

People who get tested are asked to bring:

Insurance card

Identification

Facial covering / mask

Criteria for Molecular testing:

Symptomatic:

Fever/chills Body aches Short of breath Difficulty breathing Cough Loss of taste or smell Diarrhea Sore throat Headache Nausea Runny nose



Asymptomatic (with possible exposure):

Recent travel to Mainland/International Positive/possible exposure contact First responders/essential workers Pre-operative, pre-procedure testing Required for travel (costs might be incurred)



Keōpūolani Regional Park will be closed Wednesday morning and re-open at 3 p.m., following the drive-through COVID-19 testing event.

For more information on the drive-through testing event, call Minit Medical Urgent Care at (808) 667-6161.