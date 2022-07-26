The Hawaiʻi State Department of Health reported 4,329 new COVID-19 cases for the week of July 14-20, 2022, which is 135 less cases than the previous week. There were 13 deaths.

The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 on July 25 is 145. As of July 25, there are 12 people in ICU beds and six people on ventilators with the virus, according to the Hawaiʻi Emergency Management Agency.

PC: state Department of Health

July 14-20, 2022: 13 deaths, 4,329 new infections

new infections July 7-13, 2022: 11 deaths, 4,464 new infections

new infections June 30-July 6, 2022: 20 deaths, 4,381 new infections

new infections June 23-29, 2022: 15 deaths, 5,362 new infections

new infections June 16-22, 2022: 15 deaths, 5,482 new infections

new infections June 9-15, 2022: 9 death, 7199 new infections

new infections June 2-8, 2022: 8 deaths, 8,033 new infections

new infections May 26-June 1: 6 deaths, 8,124 new infections

new infections May 19-25: 5 deaths, 8,924 new infections

new infections May 12-18: 12 deaths, 7,149 new infections

new infections May 5-11, 2022: 6 deaths, 5,768 new infections

new infections April 28-May 4, 2022: 10 deaths, 4,249 new infections

new infections April 21-27, 2022: 11 deaths, 3,370 new infections

new infections April 14-20, 2022: 17 deaths, 1,736 new infections

new infections April 7-13, 2022: 8 deaths, 1,327 new infections

new infections March 31-April 6, 2022: 3 deaths, 1,194 new infections

new infections March 24-30, 2022: 6 deaths, 1,187 new infections

new infections March 17-23, 2022: 5 deaths, 827 new infections

new infections March 10-16, 2022: 14 deaths, 1,092 new infections

The latest weekly count includes 418 cases on Maui, 538 on Hawaiʻi Island, 183 on Kauaʻi, nine on Molokaʻi, 0 on Lānaʻi, and 85 out of state. There are 3,096 new COVID-19 cases on Oʻahu.

Of this week’s 4,329 cases, there are 3,508 cases identified as confirmed, and 821 probable cases were added to the count. The confirmed cases included: 2,487 on O‘ahu (+609 probable); 399 on Hawai‘i Island (+139 probable); 391 on Maui (+27 probable); 170 on Kaua‘i (+13 probable); seven on Molokaʻi (+2 probable); 0 on Lānaʻi (+0 probable); and 54 Hawai‘i residents diagnosed while out of state (+31 probable).

The number of “active” cases statewide over two weeks increased to 8,025 up by 99 cases.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Hawai‘i’s COVID-19 deaths increased to 1,548, with 13 new deaths reported over the past week.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

*The state Department of Health updates deaths every Wednesday on the DOH Disease Outbreak Control Division data dashboard.

In Maui County, the seven day average for new daily cases is 34.9 per 100,000; or an average of 58 per day over the last week. The countyʻs test positivity rate is 14.7%, and the statewide positivity rate is now 15.1%.

State officials announced a transition plan at the end of April from emergency response to public health management.

As of 9 a.m. on July 22, 2022, the latest data available, there were 20 individuals hospitalized in Maui County with COVID-19, a decrease of 13 people from a week ago. Of the 20 hospitalized individuals, five are unvaccinated and 13 are vaccinated (with 10 boosted). Two of these patients are in the ICU, and none are on a ventilator.

The number of hospitalized remains below both the 41 reported during the height of the delta surge in August 2021, and the previous omicron high of 56 reported on Jan. 28, 2022.

PC: Maui Health

The new cases bring the cumulative total of cases to 321,869 (confirmed and probable) statewide, reported since Feb. 28, 2020.

To date, there have been 1,548 COVID-19 related deaths in Hawaiʻi including: 1,153 on Oʻahu, 148 in Maui County, 200 on Hawaiʻi Island, 35 on Kauaʻi and 12 deaths in residents diagnosed while out-of-state.

QUARANTINE UPDATES:

COVID-19 Testing Availability on Maui:

Testing on Maui is available at the following locations:

Lahaina: Lahaina Civic Center | Mondays and Saturdays, 8 a.m.-3 p.m.‍

‍Kīhei: 1280 S. Kīhei Road (behind Ace Hardware) | Tuesdays and Thursdays, 8 a.m.-3 p.m. ‍

‍Kahului: 348 Lehuakona St. (at Maui Marketplace) | Wednesdays & Saturdays, 8 a.m.-3 p.m.

Mauliola Pharmacy at the Cameron Center in Wailuku, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. (Booster shots are also available at the pharmacy, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.)

Additional testing sites throughout the County of Maui are posted here.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Medical advice, treatment options for COVID patients:

Doctors on Call Maui offers information, medical advice, and can discuss treatment options with COVID-19 patients, including those who have self-tested at home. Doctors on Call offers private smartphone or iPhone telemedicine video visits. The telemedicine visits are confidential and covered by insurances. Telemedicine visits are available seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. More information is available at: doctorsoncallmaui.com or call 808-667-7676.

COVID-19 Vaccination Availability:

For a comprehensive listing of Maui County vaccination sites and availability, go to mauinuistrong.info/vaccination-locations.

The vaccine clinic at Maui Memorial Medical Center is available on Fridays from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and from 1 to 4 p.m. to accommodate the booster shot appointments. Additional vaccine sites available during the month are posted here.

In mid June, the US Food and Drug Administration issued emergency use authorization for vaccines for children from 6 months to under 5 years for the children’s version of the Pfizer-BionTech and Moderna vaccine. The CDC said in a news release that all children, including children who have already had COVID-19, should get vaccinated. Vaccination locations in Hawaiʻi for children under 5 will be listed on the vaccine page at hawaiicovid19.com once vaccines arrive.

Children ages 5 through 11 are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 booster shot five months after their initial Pfizer-BioNTech vaccination.

Kaiser Permanente’s Maui Lani Medical Office is offering keiki vaccinations (Pfizer vaccine and booster) for children ages 5 to 11, by appointment. Schedule an appointment for your child via an e-visit on kp.org. Non-members may schedule by calling 808-243-6000 (TTY 711), Tuesday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

22nd COVID-19 Emergency Proclamation; and Maui County Public Health Emergency Rules Available online

The Hawai‘i Department of Health transitioned from daily to weekly COVID-19 data reporting effective March 9, 2022. Case counts and vaccination updates are now published every Wednesday.