The Hawaiʻi State Department of Health reported 3,189 new COVID-19 cases for the week of Aug. 4-10, 2022, which is 500 less cases than the previous week. This is well below the recent peak of 8,924 new infections reported during the week of May 19-25, 2022. There were 14 COVID-19 deaths this week, seven less than last week.

The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 on Aug. 10 was 142, including 22 on Maui. None of the Maui patients are in the ICU or on ventilators.

PC: state of Hawaiʻi Department of Health.

Aug. 4-10, 2022: 14 deaths, 3,189 new infections

July 28-Aug. 3, 2022: 21 deaths, 3,689 new infections

July 21-27, 2022: 23 deaths , 4,075 new infections

, 4,075 new infections July 14-20, 2022: 13 deaths, 4,329 new infections

July 7-13, 2022: 11 deaths, 4,464 new infections

June 30-July 6, 2022: 20 deaths, 4,381 new infections

new infections June 23-29, 2022: 15 deaths, 5,362 new infections

June 16-22, 2022: 15 deaths, 5,482 new infections

June 9-15, 2022: 9 death, 7199 new infections

June 2-8, 2022: 8 deaths, 8,033 new infections

May 26-June 1: 6 deaths, 8,124 new infections

May 19-25: 5 deaths, 8,924 new infections

May 12-18: 12 deaths, 7,149 new infections

May 5-11, 2022: 6 deaths, 5,768 new infections

April 28-May 4, 2022: 10 deaths, 4,249 new infections

April 21-27, 2022: 11 deaths, 3,370 new infections

April 14-20, 2022: 17 deaths, 1,736 new infections

April 7-13, 2022: 8 deaths, 1,327 new infections

March 31-April 6, 2022: 3 deaths, 1,194 new infections

March 24-30, 2022: 6 deaths, 1,187 new infections

March 17-23, 2022: 5 deaths, 827 new infections

March 10-16, 2022: 14 deaths, 1,092 new infections

The latest weekly count includes 342 cases on Maui, 369 on Hawaiʻi Island, 162 on Kauaʻi, six on Molokaʻi, 0 on Lānaʻi, and 48 out of state. There are 2,262 new COVID-19 cases on Oʻahu.

Of this week’s 3,189 cases, there are 2,660 cases identified as confirmed, and 529 probable cases were added to the count. The confirmed cases included: 1,865 on O‘ahu (+397 probable); 275 on Hawai‘i Island (+94 probable); 320 on Maui (+22 probable); 153 on Kaua‘i (+9 probable); five on Molokaʻi (+1 probable); 0 on Lānaʻi (+0 probable); and 42 Hawai‘i residents diagnosed while out of state (+6 probable).

The number of “active” cases statewide over two weeks decreased to 6,376 down by 864 cases.

Hawai‘i’s COVID-19 deaths increased to 1,606, with 14 new deaths reported over the past week.

*The state Department of Health updates deaths every Wednesday on the DOH Disease Outbreak Control Division data dashboard.

In Maui County, the seven day average for new daily cases is 28.8 per 100,000; or an average of 48 per day over the last week. The countyʻs test positivity rate is 12.7%, and the statewide positivity rate is now 12.4%.

State officials announced a transition plan at the end of April from emergency response to public health management.

As of 9 a.m. on Aug. 10, 2022, the latest data available, there were 22 individuals hospitalized in Maui County with COVID-19. Of the 22 hospitalized individuals, five are unvaccinated and 17 are vaccinated (with 12 boosted). None of these patients are in the ICU, and none are on a ventilator.

The number of hospitalized remains below both the 41 reported during the height of the delta surge in August 2021, and the previous omicron high of 56 reported on Jan. 28, 2022.

PC: Maui Health

The new cases bring the cumulative total of cases to 332,822 (confirmed and probable) statewide, reported since Feb. 28, 2020.

QUARANTINE UPDATES:

COVID-19 Testing Availability on Maui:

Testing on Maui is available at the following locations:

Lahaina: Lahaina Civic Center | Mondays and Saturdays, 8 a.m.-3 p.m.‍

‍Kīhei: 1280 S. Kīhei Road (behind Ace Hardware) | Tuesdays and Thursdays, 8 a.m.-3 p.m. ‍

‍Kahului: 348 Lehuakona St. (at Maui Marketplace) | Wednesdays & Saturdays, 8 a.m.-3 p.m.

Mauliola Pharmacy at the Cameron Center in Wailuku, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. (Booster shots are also available at the pharmacy, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.)

Additional testing sites throughout the County of Maui are posted here.

Medical advice, treatment options for COVID patients:

Doctors on Call Maui offers information, medical advice, and can discuss treatment options with COVID-19 patients, including those who have self-tested at home. Doctors on Call offers private smartphone or iPhone telemedicine video visits. The telemedicine visits are confidential and covered by insurances. Telemedicine visits are available seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. More information is available at: doctorsoncallmaui.com or call 808-667-7676.

COVID-19 Vaccination Availability:

For a comprehensive listing of Maui County vaccination sites and availability, go to mauinuistrong.info/vaccination-locations.

The vaccine clinic at Maui Memorial Medical Center is available on Fridays from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and from 1 to 4 p.m. to accommodate the booster shot appointments. Additional vaccine sites available during the month are posted here.

In mid June, the US Food and Drug Administration issued emergency use authorization for vaccines for children from 6 months to under 5 years for the children’s version of the Pfizer-BionTech and Moderna vaccine. The CDC said in a news release that all children, including children who have already had COVID-19, should get vaccinated. Vaccination locations in Hawaiʻi for children under 5 will be listed on the vaccine page at hawaiicovid19.com once vaccines arrive.

Children ages 5 through 11 are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 booster shot five months after their initial Pfizer-BioNTech vaccination.

Kaiser Permanente’s Maui Lani Medical Office is offering keiki vaccinations (Pfizer vaccine and booster) for children ages 5 to 11, by appointment. Schedule an appointment for your child via an e-visit on kp.org. Non-members may schedule by calling 808-243-6000 (TTY 711), Tuesday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

22nd COVID-19 Emergency Proclamation; and Maui County Public Health Emergency Rules Available online

The Hawai‘i Department of Health transitioned from daily to weekly COVID-19 data reporting effective March 9, 2022. Case counts and vaccination updates are now published every Wednesday.