Maui Memorial Medical Center, Emergency Department. PC: Courtesy file

Maui Memorial Medical Center has been treating burn, smoke inhalation, and other fire-related injuries as a result of the Maui fires since last night. As of Wednesday afternoon, all patients have been cared for; five have been admitted, including two for critical injuries. Additionally, since last night, seven patients have been transferred to Oʻahu for specialty services, including some fire-related injuries. All other patients have been treated and released.

“Our Emergency Operations Center is active and focused on creating capacity and providing support for our employees and community,” said Wade Ebersole, Chief Operations Officer. “Our caregivers care deeply about this community’s health and well-being and are working to ensure that all of our patients’ needs are being met.”

“Our hearts and support are with our community and first responders during this challenging time.” Maui Health is prepared to activate a surge plan should the demand for medical services spike. The plan will ensure that we are able to safely triage and treat all patients seeking care. We are collaborating closely with other health systems to ensure the timely treatment of care, including Kaiser Permanente Hawaiʻi, Straub/Hawaiʻi Pacific Health, and Queens,” according to Maui Health.

Kula Hospital and Lānaʻi Community Hospital also remain fully operational and are adequately staffed to meet the needs of our community. Maui Health is asking families who are looking for loved ones at Maui Memorial Medical Center to call the main hospital line at 808-244-9056 and provide a first and last name to verify whether their family member is being treated at MMMC.

To contact Kula Hospital residents and patients, please call 808-878-1221. If prompted, leave a voice message with your name and contact information and a hospital representative will return the call as soon as possible.

“We are grateful to those in the community that have reached out to volunteer. At this time, we have not activated volunteers, but should there be a need, we will post information on our website, social media, and through news media.

Updates will be provided via the Maui Health website at www.mauihealth.org and social media channels.