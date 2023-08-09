Maui News

Maui hospital treats burn and smoke inhalation patients during Maui wildfires

August 9, 2023, 3:21 PM HST
* Updated August 9, 3:24 PM
Play
Listen to this Article
2 minutesLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

Maui Memorial Medical Center, Emergency Department. PC: Courtesy file

Brush fire updates: https://tinyurl.com/zy8mnb99
List: closed/cancelled/postponed: https://tinyurl.com/4b28993k
School closure updates: https://tinyurl.com/f6jh372w
Power outage updates: https://tinyurl.com/yn8pkhzx
Road closure updateshttps://tinyurl.com/487vhcsn

Maui Memorial Medical Center has been treating burn, smoke inhalation, and other fire-related injuries as a result of the Maui fires since last night. As of Wednesday afternoon, all patients have been cared for; five have been admitted, including two for critical injuries. Additionally, since last night, seven patients have been transferred to Oʻahu for specialty services, including some fire-related injuries. All other patients have been treated and released.

“Our Emergency Operations Center is active and focused on creating capacity and providing support for our employees and community,” said Wade Ebersole, Chief Operations Officer. “Our caregivers care deeply about this community’s health and well-being and are working to ensure that all of our patients’ needs are being met.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“Our hearts and support are with our community and first responders during this challenging time.” Maui Health is prepared to activate a surge plan should the demand for medical services spike. The plan will ensure that we are able to safely triage and treat all patients seeking care. We are collaborating closely with other health systems to ensure the timely treatment of care, including Kaiser Permanente Hawaiʻi, Straub/Hawaiʻi Pacific Health, and Queens,” according to Maui Health.

Kula Hospital and Lānaʻi Community Hospital also remain fully operational and are adequately staffed to meet the needs of our community. Maui Health is asking families who are looking for loved ones at Maui Memorial Medical Center to call the main hospital line at 808-244-9056 and provide a first and last name to verify whether their family member is being treated at MMMC.

To contact Kula Hospital residents and patients, please call 808-878-1221. If prompted, leave a voice message with your name and contact information and a hospital representative will return the call as soon as possible.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“We are grateful to those in the community that have reached out to volunteer. At this time, we have not activated volunteers, but should there be a need, we will post information on our website, social media, and through news media.

Updates will be provided via the Maui Health website at www.mauihealth.org and social media channels.

Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Sponsored Content

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1Haleakala Highway Closure Due To Brush Fire Evacuation Of Kula 200 Off Auliʻi Dr 2Maui Road Closures Due To Severe Weather Fires 3High Winds Result In Power Outages In West Maui Olinda Piʻiholo And Molokaʻi 4Emergency Proclamation Issued Due To Wildfires Sparked By High Winds From Passing Hurricane Dora 5Multiple School Closures Due To High Winds In West Maui And Kula Brush Fire 6Cat 4 Hurricane Dora On Track To Pass Well South Of Hawaiʻi Over The Next Several Days