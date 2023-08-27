Maui Wildfire Disaster updates for Aug. 27: HERE .

Recovery efforts continue on Maui where wildfires decimated the Historic Lahaina Town in West Maui, leaving a path of destruction spanning an estimated 3.5 square miles. Multiple fires on the island were sparked on Aug. 8, and were fueled by strong winds and dry air as a hurricane passed well south of the islands. The wildfire is described as the nation’s deadliest in 100 years.

Maui County reports that 99% of the Lahaina disaster area has been searched for remains. The number of confirmed fatalities has remained at 115 for several days.

But on Thursday evening, county officials released a list of 388 people who have been reported as unaccounted for from the Aug. 8 Lahaina wildfire disaster. There will continue to be work done to try to locate those people, but Maui Police Chief John Pelletier said there will ultimately be people “presumed” dead.

To date, 11,010 FEMA assistance registrations have been received, with some $14.6 million in federal housing and individual assistance provided.

For answers to frequently asked questions, click here.

FIRE UPDATE:

Olinda fire : 85% contained, 1,081 acres burned.

: 85% contained, 1,081 acres burned. Kula fire : 90% contained, 202 acres burned.

: 90% contained, 202 acres burned. Lahaina fire: 90% contained, 2,170 acres burned.

There was also a brush fire that broke out Saturday afternoon in Kāʻanapali, leading to the evacuation of residents at Anapuni Loop and West Mahipuna Place. It burned about 5 to 7 acres.

UNACCOUNTED INDIVIDUALS

The FBI reports the number of unaccounted for will fluctuate as they merge lists from various sources. On Tuesday afternoon, the agency said the unaccounted for list had the names of between 1,000 and 1,100 individuals. On Thursday evening, county officials released a list of 388 people who have been reported as unaccounted for from the Aug. 8 Lahaina wildfire disaster.

Maui Police Chief John Pelletier announces the release of 388 names of people that are unaccounted for in the Aug. 8 Lahaina wildfire. VC: (8.24.23) County of Maui

The Federal Bureau of Investigation validated the names by assessing the first and last name of the person who is unaccounted for, and by a verified contact number for the person who reported the missing person. The full story is posted HERE.

Loved ones wishing to report an unaccounted individual are asked to email [email protected] and provide the following information:

First and last name of reporting party

Contact information, including a valid phone number, of the reporting party

The relationship between the unaccounted individual and the reporting party

First and last name of the unaccounted individual

Age or date of birth of the unaccounted individual

Last known location at the time of the incident of the unaccounted individual

The last known physical address of the unaccounted individual

For those seeking information regarding loved ones or those who are unaccounted for, the Family Assistance Center (FAC) is located at the Hyatt Regency’s Monarchy Ballroom, 200 Nohea Kai Drive in Lahaina. It is open daily from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

If you are unable to locate or connect with a loved one who has been impacted by a recent disaster, and cannot visit the FAC, please call 1-800-733-2767 and select Option 4 to follow the voice prompts for “Hawaii Wildfires.” Provide as much detail as possible to assist in potentially locating your missing loved one. Call volume is high and callers may experience longer wait times.

If you live on a neighbor island or the continental U.S., are the immediate family member of a person missing as the result of the Maui wildfires, and you wish to provide a DNA sample to assist, please call the Federal Bureau of Investigation Honolulu Division at 808-566-4300 or email [email protected]

DNA samples are only for identification of wildfire victims and survivors, and will not be stored or used for any other purpose.

The Family Assistance Center has received reports about Maui community members receiving calls from individuals or organizations claiming to be with “DNA Services.” These telephone calls are scams, and anyone receiving them should hang up immediately and report them to the Maui Police Department’s non-emergency number at 808-244-6400.

The community put up a memorial along the Lahaina Bypass of crosses for each person who died in the devastating Aug. 8, 2023 fire, along with yellow ribbons for those who are missing. PC: Cammy Clark (8.24.23)

FATALITY and SEARCH UPDATE:

There are 115 confirmed fatalities. Maui police have identified 40 individuals publicly following notification of next of kin, including two additional individuals named on Saturday evening: 75-year-old Pablo Pagdilao III and 59-year-old Coleen Jones.

Previously announced victims of the Maui Wildfire Disaster include: Roxanne Ibara-Hinau, 68, of Lahaina; Rogelio Mabalot, 68, of Lahaina; George Hall III, 67, of Kahului; Todd Nakamura, 61, of Lahaina; Bernard Portabes, 75, of Lahaina; Tony Takafua, 7, of Lahaina; Salote Tone, 39, of Lahaina; Faaoso Tone, 70, of Lahaina; Maluifonua Tone, 73, of Lahaina; Bette Jo Dyckman, 73, of Lahaina; Rebecca Rans, 57, of Lahaina; Tau Ponali, 66, of Lahaina; Valerie Kauffman, 78, of Lahaina; Salvador Coloma, 77, of Lahaina; Carlo Tobias, 54, of Lahaina; Albert Kitaguchi, 62, of Lahaina; Lynn Manibog, 74, of Lahaina; Clyde Wakida, 74, of Lahaina; Todd Yamafuji, 68, of Lahaina; Antonia Molina, 64, of Lahaina; Freeman Tam Lung, 80, of Lahaina; Theresa Cook, 72, of California; Joseph Schilling, 67, of Lahaina; Narciso Baylosis Jr., 67, of Lahaina; Vanessa Baylosis, 67, of Lahaina; Douglas Gloege, 59, of Lahaina; Juan Deleon, 45, of Lahaina; Conchita Sagudang, 75, of Lahaina; Danilo Sagudang, 55, of Lahaina; Rodolfo Rocutan, 76, of Lahaina; Jonathan Somaoang, 76, of Lahaina; Angelita Vasquez, 88, of Lahaina; Donna Gomes, 71, of Lahaina; Melva Benjamin, 71, of Lahaina; Virginia Dofa, 90, of Lahaina; Alfredo Galinato, 79, of Lahaina; Robert Dyckman, 74, of Lahaina; and Buddy Jantoc, 79, of Lahaina.

The police said that eight other people have been identified, but their families have not been located and/or notified.

FUNERAL ASSISTANCE:

The Federal Emergency Management Agency is reviewing its policy. Eligible funeral expenses may include the cost of a casket or urn, funeral services and transportation of the deceased and/or up to two family members into the area to identify your loved one, if that is required by state/local authorities. To request funeral assistance, you must first apply to FEMA. For more information, speak to a FEMA specialist at any open Disaster Recovery Center.

Disaster Recovery Centers are open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily and are available at:

University of Hawai‘i Maui College, 310 W. Kaʻahumanu Ave., Pilina Building, Kahului.

Hannibal Tavares Community Center, 91 Pukalani St.

More information is available online at: fema.gov/drc or by calling the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362.

ENTRY INTO DISASTER AREAS:

At this time, there is no list allowing residents to return to the disaster area. There will be a coordinated effort to develop a plan for the safe return of residents. Currently, the disaster area is restricted to authorized personnel only. Dangers include ash that may contain toxic, cancer-causing chemicals with types of debris including broken glass, exposed electrical wires, and other objects. Unstable buildings and structures may contain hazardous materials and could collapse, causing injury. For those who can return to their properties, County officials urge all individuals to utilize Personal Protective Equipment. More recommendations regarding PPE are available here.

UNSAFE WATER ADVISORY:

The Unsafe Water Advisory remains in effect for Lahaina and Upper Kula. A new, interactive map depicting the precise location of the Unsafe Water Advisory is now available HERE.

Unsafe water map via County of Maui / Department of Water Supply.

Residents can type in their address to see if their property is located within the affected area. Until further notice, residents in these areas of Lahaina and Kula should only use bottled water or potable water provided from tankers for things like drinking, brushing teeth, ice-making, and food preparation. For potable water, please bring large water containers, at least 5 gallon capacity, to:

Lahaina: Lahaina Gateway Center, Honokōhau Valley, behind Lahaina baseyard, Kahoma Village/Hawaiian Homes/Lahaina Civic Center.

Lahaina Gateway Center, Honokōhau Valley, behind Lahaina baseyard, Kahoma Village/Hawaiian Homes/Lahaina Civic Center. Kula: Crater Road, Copp Road, Holy Ghost Church, Rice Park Ching Store, ʻUlupalakua Ranch Store, and the National Guard is providing two water tankers at Kula Lodge (between 8:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. daily).

Residents in impacted areas are not able to treat the water in any way to make it safe to consume, with contaminants such as benzene and other volatile organic chemicals entering the water system. Residents are further advised to: limit their use of hot water, reduce shower times while using lukewarm water in a ventilated area, not take baths, use a dishwasher and the air dry setting, wash clothes in cold water, dry laundry outdoors, avoid hot tubs or swimming pools, and use proper ventilation when using water indoors.

SHELTERS, HOUSING and FINANCIAL AID

Hotel shelter locations open around Maui that are open in coordination with the American Red Cross include:

Hyatt Regency Maui – 200 Nohea Kai Dr., Lahaina

Aston at Papakea Resort – 3543 Lower Honoapi‘ilani Rd., Lahaina

Aston at the Maui Banyan – 2575 S. Kihei Rd., Kīhei

Aston Maui Hill Resort – 2881 S. Kihei Rd, Kīhei

Royal Lahaina – 2780 Keka‘a Dr., Lahaina

Honua Kai Outrigger – 130 Kai Malina Pkwy, Lahaina

Outrigger Kāʻanapali Beach Resort – 2525 Kāʻanapali Pkwy, Lahaina

Aston Kāʻanapali Shores – 3445 Lower Honoapi‘ilani Rd., Lahaina

Fairmont Kea Lani – 4100 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea-Mākena

Westin Maui – 2365 Kāʻanapali Pkwy, Lahaina

Aston Mahana at Kāʻanapali – 110 Kāʻanapali Shores Pl., Lahaina

Andaz Maui at Wailea Resort – 3550 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea

Maui Beach Hotel – 170 West Kaʻahumanu Ave., Kahului

Maui Seaside Hotel – 100 W Kaʻahumanu Ave., Kahului

Aston Maui Kāʻanapali Villas – 45 Kai Ala Dr., Lahaina

Four Seasons Resort Maui, at 3900 Wailea Alanui Dr. in Kīhei

Hotel Wailea – 555 Kaukahi St. Wailea

Kāʻanapali Beach Club – 104 Kāʻanapali Shores Pl, Lahaina

Maui Bay Villas – 575 S. Kīhei Rd., Kīhei

Sheraton Maui Resort – 2605 Kāʻanapali Pkwy, Lahaina

Montage Kapalua Bay – 1 Bay Dr., Lahaina

Sands of Kahana – 4299 Lower Honoapiʻilani Rd., Lahaina

The Whaler – 2481 Kāʻanapali Pkwy, Lahaina

2481 Kāʻanapali Pkwy, Lahaina Wailea Beach Resort Hotel – 3700 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea

To qualify for shelter and financial assistance, you must first register with FEMA. This can be done at a joint Disaster Recovery Center that operates daily from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the University of Hawai‘i Maui College (310 W. Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Pilina Building, Kahului). You can also call 1-800-621-3362, visit disasterassistance.gov, or apply through the FEMA smartphone app.

An additional FEMA Disaster Recovery Center is open at the Mayor Hannibal Tavares Community Center, located at 91 Pukalani St. in Makawao. Services are available daily, from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

To date, 11,010 FEMA assistance registrations have been received, with some $14.6 million in federal housing and individual assistance provided. If you did not apply for FEMA assistance yet are receiving communications from FEMA residents, please report potential fraud by calling the disaster fraud hotline at 1-866-720-5721.

The American Red Cross is reaching out to FEMA registrants to offer financial assistance for survivors of the Maui wildfires whose primary residences were destroyed or sustained eligible structural damage. These ARC contacts will not ask for personal information, with contact coming via email, text, or phone. For more information, call the American Red Cross at 1-800-733-2767.

Families who currently have a federal Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher with the County of Maui and who have been displaced by the fires will not lose their housing assistance. To accommodate those families affected the initial term of their Section 8 voucher will be 120 days instead of the customary 60 days. To contact the Section 8 Rental Assistance Program, call 808-270-7751 or visit bit.ly/MauiSection8. Landlords, management companies, and homeowners from across the state have offered to rent more than 900 houses, apartment units and rooms immediately to Maui residents who lost their homes to the wildfires. For assistance call 808-587-0469 weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. or email [email protected].

Home, Business Physical, and Economic Injury disaster loans are available from the US Small Business Administration as a result of impacts from the Maui wildfires. For more information, please visit sba.gov/hawaii-wildfires or call 800-659-2955.

The Hawai‘i Dept. of Commerce and Consumer Affairs will be temporarily waiving registration fees for businesses affected by the wildfires. The waiver applies to fees for obtaining certificates of good standing and copies of business registrations documents filed with the division. Insurance and banking assistance will also be offered to survivors on Aug. 26-27 in the Whalers Village Parking Lot from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

FOOD, WATER and SUPPLY DISTRIBUTION / DONATIONS:

Food and supplies will be distributed to West Maui residents at:

Lahaina Gateway, 325 Keawe St.: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Saturday. Mobile health vehicle present.

Feed my Sheep mobile food distribution sites are set up at:

Kahului: 150 South Pu’unene Ave., 9:30 a.m. to noon Saturdays

Wailuku: Parking lot next to Living Way Church at the corner of Market and Mokuhau streets in Happy Valley, 10 to 11:30 a.m. Fridays

Free laundry and drying services are being offered by Wash Pros Kāʻanapali, located at 2580 Kekaʻa Dr. in Lahaina. Drop off your clothes and pick them up two hours later. Available Tuesdays and Thursdays, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

In addition, the Maui Humane Society will continue to offer donated pet supplies and veterinary services at several distribution sites island-wide. Please visit mauihumanesociety.org for more.

MEDICAL and NUTRITIONAL SUPPORT:

Kaiser Permanente is moving its mobile health vehicle from its current location at Lahaina Gateway Center to Nāpili Park beginning Monday, Aug. 28, 2023. The decision to move the mobile health vehicle was driven by a higher demand from the community for medical services in the Nāpili area. More information HERE.

Kaiser Permanente first aid stations are available at the Hyatt Regency Lahaina, Maui Suites, Promenade Lower Level. Open weekdays, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Closed Sundays.

Maui Health services will also be available at the Hyatt Regency Lahaina through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. More information HERE.

A Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program replacement benefit is available for recipients who experienced loss of food as a result of the recent wildfires. To apply, visit the processing center in your area or call the Public Assistance Information Line at 1-855-643-1643.

The Emergency Prescription Assistance Program helps uninsured people after disasters to be sure they still have the medicines and medical equipment they normally use to stay healthy. To enroll, call 1-855-793-7470 or visit https://aspr.hhs.gov/epap.

The Hawai‘i Dept. of Health launched a call center to connect impacted residents with non-emergency medical services, mental health support, and other services. Survivors can call 808- 586-4468, weekdays from 7:45 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Hawaii CARES 988 is a 24/7 support service for help with crisis, mental health, and substance abuse. If you, a family member (including keiki), or someone you know need confidential assistance with a trained crisis counselor, call/text 988 (TTY 711) or visit the National Suicide and Crisis Lifeline’s chat.

COMMUNITY MESSAGING BOARDS

To further provide vital information to affected residents with limited telecommunications abilities, Maui County and public communicators from across the state are posting daily report updates at the following Maui locations:

Nāpili Plaza: 5095 Nāpilihau St., Lahaina

Times Supermarket Honokōwai: 3350 Lower Honoapi‘ilani Road, Lahaina

Hyatt Regency Maui: 200 Nohea Kai Drive, Lahaina

Kula Lodge – 15200 Haleakalā Highawy, Kula

Maui Ocean Center – 192 Māʻalaea Road, Makawao

Safeway Kīhei –277 Pi‘ikea Ave., Kīhei

SCHOOLS:

Four public schools in Lahaina were impacted by the wildfires and closed the morning of Aug. 8: King Kamehameha III Elementary, Princess Nahi‘ena‘ena Elementary, Lahaina Intermediate, and Lahainaluna High. The Kamehameha III campus was damaged to the point of disrepair, while the other three sustained wind damage. Central and South Maui schools have been designated as temporary school sites for impacted Lahaina students displaced by wildfire. For State Department of Education information and resources to assist those impacted by the wildfires, please visit: bit.ly/HIDOE-West-Maui-Resources.

TRANSPORTATION:

The Maui County Division of Motor Vehicles and Licensing office at 110 Ala‘ihi St. in Kahului will be open Saturday, Aug. 26. These weekend appointments are available from 8 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. and are reserved for individuals completing a single transaction for themselves. Walk-ins will be available from 8 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. for wildfire survivors. To make an appointment, visit bit.ly/MauiDMVbooking. For more information, call 808-270-7363.

The Maui Bus “West Maui Express” Route #29 will provide hourly service between Kapalua, the Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center, and Ka‘anapali beginning daily at 5:30 a.m. For the exact route schedule, please visit www.mauicounty.gov/bus or use the free Maui Bus app. The following Maui Bus routes are still suspended until further notice:

Lahaina Islander #20

Lahaina Villager #23

Kāʻanapali Islander #25

West Maui Islander #28

The Maui County Department of Transportation also announced that all Maui Bus fares for the Maui Bus Fixed Route, ADA Paratransit, and Commuter Service have been suspended due to the ongoing emergency until further notice.

Maui Economic Opportunity Human Services and Maui Bus ADA Paratransit buses resumed trips to, from, and within West Maui. Buses will not be traveling to restricted areas. The Human Services system provides rides for low-income and rural residents, kupuna, youth, persons with disabilities and those living outside the paratransit service area without charge to doctor’s appointments, dialysis, youth centers after school, employment and other destinations. Human Services buses run 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday to Saturday depending on destination and type of service. Paratransit buses run every day, including holidays, from 5:30 a.m. to 10 p.m., depending on the location, in conjunction with Maui Bus routes. Both services require riders to be registered and approved prior to making a reservation. Applications are found at https://www.meoinc.org; reservations can be made by calling 808-877-7651.

A free Kāʻanapali Circulator Shuttle is available for people who are staying at any of the American Red Cross hotel shelters in West Maui, including the Hyatt Regency Maui, Outrigger Kāʻanapali Beach Resort, Royal Lahaina, Honua Kai and the Westin Maui in Kāʻanapali. The circulator shuttle runs in a continuous loop and is available daily from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. It connects the shelters to various services located at the different hotels, including the Family Assistance Center, located at the Hyatt Regency Maui. The shuttle is being operated by Roberts Hawai‘i.

Effective Aug. 28, the Lānaʻi ferry will be commence daily service connecting Māʻalaea and Mānele Bay, except for Sundays.

Mondays & Fridays: departing 10 a.m. Māʻalaea, 12 noon Manele

Tuesdays, Thursdays, & Saturdays: departing 6:30 a.m. Māʻalaea, 8:30 a.m. Mānele, 3:30pm Māʻalaea, 5:30pm Manele

For more information please visit go-lanai.com

Hawai‘i Department of Transportation and Federal Highway Administration are making $3 million available for recovery of West Maui infrastructure and traffic management, with a portion of this to be invested in a 30,000-foot dust screen around Lahaina, according to HDOT.

VC: DLNR Hawaiʻi / edit by Wendy Osher

Late-night, vehicular access into Lahaina is limited to West Maui residents, first responders, and West Maui employees from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Evening roadblocks on Honoapi‘ilani Highway (Highway 30) are located at Māʻalaea and Waiheʻe. All motorists may enter from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily. The Maui Police Department will cite and tow vehicles parked at the Lahaina Bypass, where there are no-parking signs.

Uber is working with the American Red Cross to provide rides (up to $40) to people in hotel shelters on Maui who do not have transportation options. To redeem the discount, riders must apply the promo code “MAUI23” in the Wallet section of their Uber app prior to requesting the ride, which is valid for UberX or UberXL.

POSTAL SERVICE:

The Wailuku Post Office is no longer receiving or distributing mail for Lahaina residents. Lahaina residents who lost their homes, or live in areas which are currently inaccessible, may pick up their mail from the “dutch door” in the lobby of the Lahaina Main Post Office. Service will be available from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Saturday. Photo identification is necessary for mail pick-up.

The USPS announced that vacant PO Boxes at Post Offices across Maui will be temporarily made available at no charge to Lahaina residents who lost their homes or their Lahaina Downtown Post Office PO Boxes to the recent wildfire. The PO Boxes will be provided without charge through the end of February 2024. This offer is limited to one free PO Box per affected Lahaina household. The full story is posted here.

The latest updates on mail service are available by calling a recording at 808-423-6000. The Lahaina Main Post Office is located at 1760 Honoapi‘ilani Highway.

RESOURCE HUB: DONATION and VOLUNTEER INFORMATION:

An online, centralized hub to respond to the impacts of the Maui Wildfire Disaster is available at mauinuistrong.info. The County of Maui’s “Maui Nui Strong” site offers information on how to donate, volunteer, offer services, and locate support. For any additional questions, or to talk to a county representative regarding the Maui Wildfire Disaster, please call 808-270-7285..