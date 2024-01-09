County assessing impacts of slow moving cold front on Maui, Molokaʻi and Lānaʻi

North Kīhei flooding. PC: 𝔸𝕁 Ray @ajray7702 / Instagram (1.9.24)

County of Maui officials are assessing impacts of heavy rains and winds that have impacted Maui, Molokaʻi and Lānaʻi since Monday night.

At approximately 5 a.m. Jan. 9, 2024, a boat in the Kīhei area washed ashore. Maui Fire Department responded and notified the US Coast Guard and state Department of Land and Natural Resources for assistance.

Flooding and hazardous conditions closed Baldwin Beach Park, Shiraishi Swimming Pool, Kalepolepo Beach Park, Wailuku Gymnasium and parts of Kanahā Beach Park.

Multiple road closures due to flooding occurred. Public Works crews addressed downed trees, particularly in the Upcountry area. County Public Works crews and state Department of Transportation highway crews worked to clear roadways on Maui and Molokaʻi.

In East Maui, roads were closed at Kīpahulu and Kaupō due to hazardous conditions including flooding. On Molokaʻi, rains and winds were steady through the night and early morning with flooding in lowland areas causing rivers to overflow and impact roadways.

Days ahead of the forecasted weather, in chronic flooding areas – including Kīhei – Public Works personnel cleared drains and culverts in advance of potential of flooding, according to County officials.

Ahead of forecasted adverse weather, Family Life Center personnel at the request of county officials informed houseless individuals during outreach efforts of incoming weather conditions and availability of space at Ka Hale A Ke Ola Homeless Resource Center

No significant impacts were reported on Lānaʻi.

The county Emergency Operations Center remains in partial activation as of 2:45 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024.

Drivers are asked to exercise caution and avoid streams, rivers, drainage ditches and culverts – even if they appear to be dry.

Residents can view weather updates from the National Weather Service in Honolulu at www.weather.gov/hfo. To sign up for Maui Emergency Management Agency alerts, go to www.mauicounty.gov/MEMA.