July 25, 2020 News Conference: Hurricane Douglas briefing- Mayor Kirk Caldwell- John Bravender or Leigh Anne Eaton, US National Weather Service Honolulu & Central Pacific Hurricane Center- Luke Meyers, administrator, Hawaii Emergency Management Agency- Maj. Gen. Kenneth S. Hara, Hawaii Adjutant General- Veronica Verde, external affairs officer, FEMA Federal Emergency Management Agency- Capt. Arex Avanni, U.S. Coast Guard Hawaii Pacific- Jade Butay, director, Hawaii Department of Transportation- Scott Morishige, Office of the Governor’s Coordinator on Homelessness- Scott Seu, president and CEO, Hawaiian Electric- Luke Bailey, Hawaii Gas General Manager for Maui- Maria Lutz, Director of Emergency Services, American Red Cross Posted by Governor David Ige on Saturday, July 25, 2020

Hurricane Douglas briefing

July 25, 2020, 1:30 p.m.

Douglas has weakened slightly to a Category 1 Hurricane with maximum sustained winds near 90 mph. In the latest forecast issued at 11 a.m. Oahu is now under a Hurricane Warning. Here on Maui, a Hurricane Watch and Tropical Storm Warning remain in effect. Douglas moving toward the WNW at 18 mph and is located about 325 miles East of Hilo (520 miles ESE of Honolulu).

