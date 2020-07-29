Drive-through COVID-19 testing takes place this Friday, July 31, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lahaina Aquatic Center .

The clinic comes amid record high case counts for new infections in Hawaiʻi. The count for today broke another single-day record with 109 new cases. That includes 98 on O‘ahu, nine on Maui, and two on Kaua‘i. A total of 5,160 tests were processed between yesterday and today. State official say that normally, about 1,000-2,000 tests are processed each day.

This comes after record high daily totals reported on Thursday (55), Friday (60) and Saturday (73). There were also 64 cases reported on Sunday, 28 cases on Monday and 47 cases on Tuesday.

Minit Medical will be administering the drive-through, with diagnostic and anti-body testing available. Minit Medical will call individuals with all results, which are expected to take one to three days.

“We want to mahalo, again, Minit Medical for partnering with us and quickly mobilizing drive-through testing for our West Maui community,” Mayor Victorino said. “We know there are concerns in our community regarding recent cases and events, so please get tested if you are sick or may have been exposed. We also encourage anyone who would like to get tested to call their doctor or visit their local medical care provider.

“We need everyone to do their part to keep COVID-19 cases low by avoiding large gatherings, maintaining physical distance with others and frequent hand washing.”

Participants can pre-register for the drive-through testing on Minit Medical’s website at www.minitmed.com. They can do same-day registration, but pre-registration saves time and avoids paperwork.

Anti-body tests are NOT covered by insurance. Those who get anti-body testing will receive a bill from Clinical Labs of Hawaii for about $45.

“We are pleased to partner with the County to help provide this drive-through testing event in West Maui,” said Justin Prouty, owner of Minit Medical. “Keep in mind, though, that you don’t need to wait for a drive-through to get tested. If you are experiencing symptoms, please call your doctor and get tested.”

People who get tested are asked to bring:

Insurance card

Identification

Facial covering / mask

Criteria for Molecular testing:

Symptomatic :

Fever/chills Body aches Short of breath Difficulty breathing Cough Loss of taste or smell Diarrhea Sore throat Headache Nausea Runny nose



Asymptomatic (with possible exposure) :

Recent travel to Mainland/International Positive/possible exposure contact First responders/essential workers Pre-operative, pre-procedure testing Required for travel (costs might be incurred)



The Lahaina Aquatic Center will be closed all day Friday due to the drive-through testing event. The Lahaina Recreation Center will be closed Friday morning and open at 2 p.m.

For more information on the drive-through testing event, call Minit Medical Urgent Care at (808) 667-6161.