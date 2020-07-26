All State Forest Lands Closed as of Sunday Morning

July 26, 2020
Out of an abundance of caution and to keep forest users and emergency responders safe during Tropical Cyclone Douglas,  the DLNR Division of Forestry and Wildlife is closing all State forest lands on Sunday, July 26, 2020, until the threat has passed.

DOFAW is advising people, for their own safety to avoid travel and other activities in State Forest Reserves, Game Management Areas, Natural Area Reserves, Wilderness Preserves, and on Na Ala Hele trails.

Waihou Forest Reserve. PC: Hawaiʻi Department of Land and Natural Resources

