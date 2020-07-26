Mayor Michael Victorino announced the following County of Maui closures for Monday, July 27, in the wake of Hurricane Douglas:

* All landfills and recycling centers will be closed.

* There will be no residential curbside trash pickup.

* All County parks and pools will remain closed, as well as the Waiehu Municipal Golf Course.

Also, Mayor Victorino has been informed that Expeditions Lanai will not operate its ferry between Lahaina and Lanai on Monday, but the service is expected to resume on Tuesday, weather permitting.

Motorists can report potholes or needed road repairs by calling the Maui Emergency Management Agency at 270-7285.

Mayor Victorino also reminded residents to keep coolers available to store food in case of a power outage, and he advised people to avoid any downed power lines. For your safety, you should assume fallen trees and power lines are live and avoid anything in contact with them. Stay at least 30 feet away from downed power lines.