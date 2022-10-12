A children’s parade down Front Street in Lahaina and Halloween costume contests in Wailea, Wailuku, and Kahului are among the Halloween events scheduled on Maui in October.

LAHAINA

The annual keiki Halloween parade on Front Street is scheduled on Oct. 31.

Oct. 31, Monday – 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.: It’s the 43rd Annual Halloween Keiki Parade on Front Street.

The children are invited to don their best costume, walk down Front Street and have the chance to walk across stage and get their bag of goodies.

The event is slated to begin at 4 p.m. at the Outlets of Maui, at the corner of Front Street and Papalaua Street. Front Street will be closed from Papalaua Street through Prison Street until the parade is finished.

“We’ll have the traditional kick off by Parade Marshall Mayor Victorino, who will lead the Lahainaluna Marching Band and Maui Shriners Clubs along beautiful Front Street,” said Joseph Pluta, the parade’s master of ceremonies for over 43 years.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

A friendly reminder that this is a pedestrian parade only, so please no vehicles, bicycles, skateboards, or golf carts etc. Front Street will reopen immediately following the parade.

“We hope this event brings a smile to our keiki, who have missed out on this fun night due to the pandemic,” Patel said, “and we look forward to bringing this back on a larger scale in 2023.”

WAILEA

PC: File courtesy The Shops at Wailea

Oct. 22, Friday, from 3 to 8 p.m. The festivities begin at The Shops At Wailea with a “Keiki Halloween” event with complimentary trick or treats, a balloon animal artist and a costume contest.

Registration for the costume contest is from 3 to 4 p.m. in person at the event, and participants can enter only one costume per category. Costumes will be judged on creativity and categories will include keiki ages 0 to 2, keiki ages 3 to 5, keiki ages 6 to 10, ʻOhana with no no age limit, and pets.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Register online here. Online registration is open until Friday, Oct. 21, at 5 p.m. HST. Local judges will announce winners and present prizes at 5:30 p.m.

Prizes will be awarded for first, second and third place in each category and an overall grand prize presented by Alaska Airlines for a round-trip for two to any Alaska Airlines destination in the US. For more information, visit www.theshopsatwailea.com.

KAHULUI

Oct. 29, Saturday, 4 to 6 p.m. — Maui Mall Village “Halloween Skele-bration”

Maui Mall Village’s annual Halloween Skele-bration is back featuring a keiki & ‘ohana costume contest and trick-or-treating for children of all ages. Trick-or-treating will take place at participating Maui Mall Village merchants between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m., while supplies last. Registration for the costume contest starts at 4 p.m. The family-friendly competition is open to keiki ages 0-12 and their ‘ohana and will begin at 5 p.m. at Center Court.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

This year’s categories include keiki ages up to 3, keiki 4 to 8, keiki ages 9-12, and ‘Ohana Costumes with a combination of family and keiki costumes. The contest is limited up to 6 family members per entry. Participation is limited to 50 entries per category. Keiki and Ohana winners will receive prizes from select Maui Mall Village merchants for first, second, and third place in different age groups as well as an ‘ohana category. Family and friends are encouraged to come dressed in their best Halloween costumes, dance to spooky songs and make memories by taking selfies at a special Halloween-themed photo station.

Oct. 31, Monday, 5 to 7 p.m. An evening of candy, a costume contest, prizes and more occurs at Queen Kaʻahumanu Center as part of the shopping center’s Holo Holo Halloween event. Costume contest winners will receive a Fun Factory Gift Card, A $25 cashier’s check sponsored by HawaiiUSA Federal Credit Union, and of course, more goodies, Children ages up to 13 are able to enter the contest. Be sure to Pre-register here.

WAILUKU

The 2nd Annual Keiki Halloween Festival takes place at the Will Smith Imua Discovery Garden in Wailuku.

Oct. 29, Saturday, 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Will Smith Imua Discovery Garden is holding the 2nd Annual Keiki Halloween Festival, with a keiki costume contest, entertainment by Uncle Wayne and the Howling Dog Band, miniature horses, and food trucks.

For online registration, including a fee per family, go to imuagarden.org/halloween.