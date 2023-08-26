Maui Wildfire Disaster updates for Aug. 26: HERE .

Recovery efforts continue on Maui where wildfires decimated the Historic Lahaina Town in West Maui, leaving a path of destruction spanning an estimated 3.5 square miles. Multiple fires on the island were sparked on Aug. 8, and were fueled by strong winds and dry air as a hurricane passed well south of the islands. The wildfire is described as the nation’s deadliest in 100 years.

On Thursday evening, county officials released a list of 388 people who have been reported as unaccounted for from the Aug. 8 Lahaina wildfire disaster. An additional FEMA Disaster Recovery Center will fully opens today at the Hannibal Tavares Community Center, 91 Pukalani St. To date, more than 10,000 FEMA assistance registrations have been received, with nearly $13.2 million in federal housing and individual assistance provided.

FIRE UPDATE:

Olinda fire : 85% contained, 1,081 acres burned.

: 85% contained, 1,081 acres burned. Kula fire : 90% contained, 202 acres burned. “MFD crews have been extinguishing hot spots in the Kula fire using hand crews and a helicopter. Fire activity is mostly located in hard-to-reach gulches. Flareups and reports of smoke have been well within the burn area, and have not posed any threat to public safety or fire expansion,” according to county officials.

: 90% contained, 202 acres burned. “MFD crews have been extinguishing hot spots in the Kula fire using hand crews and a helicopter. Fire activity is mostly located in hard-to-reach gulches. Flareups and reports of smoke have been well within the burn area, and have not posed any threat to public safety or fire expansion,” according to county officials. Lahaina fire: 90% contained, 2,170 acres burned. No noteworthy flareups in recent days.

A small brushfire ignited near Maha‘olu St. in Kahului Thursday night Aug. 24. The fire was small and quickly extinguished by the Maui Fire Department.

The Maui Fire Department advises the public that complete extinguishment for Upcountry fires may take an extended time given the large burn area, and the nature of the rural terrain. Although containment percentages have not changed over recent days, MFD continues to reassure the public there are “no active threats” among the three ongoing fires.

Underwater search efforts for human remains which began Aug. 19, continue in near-shore waters off Lahaina.

More than 2,200 structures were damaged or destroyed by the wildfires.

FATALITY and SEARCH UPDATE:

There are 115 confirmed fatalities with 100% of the single-story, residential properties searched in the disaster area. 341 emergency personnel and 50 canine units are conducting searches of multi-story residential and commercial properties. The use of heavy machines is necessary to move debris, including vehicles and building materials, so that first responders can safely examine properties as part of the search. No debris removal operations are underway in Lahaina this time.

Maui police have identified 35 individuals publicly following notification of next of kin, including eight additional individuals on Thursday evening. Victims of the Maui wildfire disaster include:

Todd Nakamura, 61, of Lahaina; Bernard Portabes, 75, of Lahaina; Tony Takafua, 7, of Lahaina; Salote Tone, 39, of Lahaina; Faaoso Tone, 70, of Lahaina; Maluifonua Tone, 73, of Lahaina; Bette Jo Dyckman, 73, of Lahaina; Rebecca Rans, 57, of Lahaina; Tau Ponali, 66, of Lahaina; Valerie Kauffman, 78, of Lahaina; Salvador Coloma, 77, of Lahaina; Carlo Tobias, 54, of Lahaina; Albert Kitaguchi, 62, of Lahaina; Lynn Manibog, 74, of Lahaina; Clyde Wakida, 74, of Lahaina; Todd Yamafuji, 68, of Lahaina; Antonia Molina, 64, of Lahaina; Freeman Tam Lung, 80, of Lahaina; Theresa Cook, 72, of California; Joseph Schilling, 67, of Lahaina; Narciso Baylosis Jr., 67, of Lahaina; Vanessa Baylosis, 67, of Lahaina; Douglas Gloege, 59, of Lahaina; Juan Deleon, 45, of Lahaina; Conchita Sagudang, 75, of Lahaina; Danilo Sagudang, 55, of Lahaina; Rodolfo Rocutan, 76, of Lahaina; Jonathan Somaoang, 76, of Lahaina; Angelita Vasquez, 88, of Lahaina; Donna Gomes, 71, of Lahaina; Melva Benjamin, 71, of Lahaina; Virginia Dofa, 90, of Lahaina; Alfredo Galinato, 79, of Lahaina; Robert Dyckman, 74, of Lahaina; and Buddy Jantoc, 79, of Lahaina.

Police say 11 other individuals have been identified, but their family has not been located or notified of their passing.

UNACCOUNTED INDIVIDUALS:

The FBI reports the number of unaccounted for will fluctuate as they merge lists from various sources. On Tuesday afternoon, the agency said the unaccounted for list had the names of between 1,000 and 1,100 individuals. On Thursday evening, county officials released a list of 388 people who have been reported as unaccounted for from the Aug. 8 Lahaina wildfire disaster.

Maui Police Chief John Pelletier announces the release of 388 names of people that are unaccounted for in the Aug. 8 Lahaina wildfire. VC: (8.24.23) County of Maui

The Federal Bureau of Investigation validated the names by assessing the first and last name of the person who is unaccounted for, and by a verified contact number for the person who reported the missing person. The full story is posted HERE.

Loved ones wishing to report an unaccounted individual are asked to email [email protected] and provide the following information:

First and last name of reporting party

Contact information, including a valid phone number, of the reporting party

The relationship between the unaccounted individual and the reporting party

First and last name of the unaccounted individual

Age or date of birth of the unaccounted individual

Last known location at the time of the incident of the unaccounted individual

The last known physical address of the unaccounted individual

For those seeking information regarding loved ones or those who are unaccounted for, the Family Assistance Center (FAC) is located at the Hyatt Regency’s Monarchy Ballroom, 200 Nohea Kai Drive in Lahaina. It is open daily from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Agencies and organizations currently available at the FAC include:

FEMA Disaster Assistance

US Small Business Administration

American Red Cross

Salvation Army

Maui County Department of Housing and Human Concerns

Maui Economic Opportunity—Emergency Financial Assistance

Tzu Chi Foundation—Emergency Financial Assistance

Maui County Bar Association—Legal Information

United Way of Maui

Health, Mental Health, and Spiritual Care services

If you are unable to locate or connect with a loved one who has been impacted by a recent disaster, and cannot visit the FAC, please call 1-800-733-2767 and select Option 4 to follow the voice prompts for “Hawaii Wildfires.” Provide as much detail as possible to assist in potentially locating your missing loved one. Call volume is high and callers may experience longer wait times.

If you live on a neighbor island or the continental U.S., are the immediate family member of a person missing as the result of the Maui wildfires, and you wish to provide a DNA sample to assist, please call the Federal Bureau of Investigation Honolulu Division at 808-566-4300 or email [email protected]

DNA samples are only for identification of wildfire victims and survivors, and will not be stored or used for any other purpose.

The Family Assistance Center has received reports about Maui community members receiving calls from individuals or organizations claiming to be with “DNA Services.” These telephone calls are scams, and anyone receiving them should hang up immediately and report them to the Maui Police Department’s non-emergency number at 808-244-6400.

ENTRY INTO DISASTER AREAS:

At this time, there is no list allowing residents to return to the disaster area. There will be a coordinated effort to develop a plan for the safe return of residents. MPD, FEMA, AND the National Guard cannot facilitate any requests at this time.

Currently, the disaster area is restricted to authorized personnel only. At this time, media and residents are not allowed in the disaster area, as significant hazards exist. For those accessing areas outside of the disaster area, the county urges individuals to continue to avoid all burn areas and do not enter any areas where structures were burned until you receive a clearance from authorities.

Dangers include ash that may contain toxic, cancer-causing chemicals including asbestos, arsenic, and lead with debris including broken glass, exposed electrical wires, nails, wood, plastics, and other objects. Unstable buildings and structures may contain hazardous materials and could collapse,causing injury. For those who can return to their properties, County officials urge all individuals to utilize Personal Protective Equipment. More recommendations regarding PPE are available here.

Recovery and other emergency response operators have been instructed to report any stray animal sightings to the Maui County Emergency Operations Center. The information will then be provided to the Maui Humane Society so they can safely retrieve, rehabilitate, and support the reported animals. This protocol has already resulted in the rescue and treatment of animals in the disaster area.

KULA HAZARDOUS MATERIAL REMOVAL:

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) began work on Aug. 23, to remove and dispose of hazardous waste from properties affected by the wildfires in Kula. This work included surveying, removing, and disposing of hazardous waste materials such as: paints, cleaners, solvents, oils, batteries, and pesticides. A second phase will remove fuel from pressurized cylinders/tanks and items thought to have asbestos. The EPA’sSoiltac is dyed pink,non-toxic, and biodegradable.Information about hazardous waste removal in the Lahaina disaster area will be made available later. The full story is posted here.

UNSAFE WATER ADVISORY:

The Unsafe Water Advisory remains in effect for Lahaina and Upper Kula. A new, interactive map depicting the precise location of the Unsafe Water Advisory is now available HERE.

Unsafe water map via County of Maui / Department of Water Supply.

Residents can type in their address to see if their property is located within the affected area. Until further notice, residents in these areas of Lahaina and Kula should only use bottled water or potable water provided from tankers for things like drinking, brushing teeth, ice-making, and food preparation. For potable water, please bring large water containers, at least 5 gallon capacity, to:

Lahaina: Lahaina Gateway Center, Puamana, Kahoma Village, or Honokōhau.

Lahaina Gateway Center, Puamana, Kahoma Village, or Honokōhau. Kula: Crater Road, Copp Road, Kula Fire Station, Rice Park, Kula Community Center, or Kēōkea.

Residents in impacted areas are not able to treat the water in any way to make it safe to consume, with contaminants such as benzene and other volatile organic chemicals entering the water system. Residents are further advised to: limit their use of hot water, reduce shower times while using lukewarm water in a ventilated area, not take baths, use a dishwasher and the air dry setting, wash clothes in cold water, dry laundry outdoors, avoid hot tubs or swimming pools, and use proper ventilation when using water indoors.

POSTAL SERVICE:

The Wailuku Post Office is no longer receiving or distributing mail for Lahaina residents. Lahaina residents who lost their homes, or live in areas which are currently inaccessible, may pick up their mail from the “dutch door” in the lobby of the Lahaina Main Post Office. Service will be available from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Saturday. Photo identification is necessary for mail pick-up.

The USPS announced that vacant PO Boxes at Post Offices across Maui will be temporarily made available at no charge to Lahaina residents who lost their homes or their Lahaina Downtown Post Office PO Boxes to the recent wildfire. The PO Boxes will be provided without charge through the end of February 2024. This offer is limited to one free PO Box per affected Lahaina household. The full story is posted here.

The latest updates on mail service are available by calling a recording at 808-423-6000. The Lahaina Main Post Office is located at 1760 Honoapi‘ilani Highway.

SHELTERS, HOUSING and FINANCIAL AID

A Federal Resource Fair is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 26 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Lahaina Civic Center Gymnasium, located at 1840 Honoapi‘ilani Highway. Organized by the offices of US Representative Jill Tokuda and US Senator Mazie Hirono, services offered include: passport, SocialSecurity card, birth certificate, and marriage license replacement; FEMA and Red Cross disaster aid; housing assistance; USPS mail service; veterans healthcare, adult mental health, and Medicaid support; SNAP assistance; small business loans; and legal services. For more information, call 808-746-6220.

As of Friday afternoon, 3,444 individuals are sheltered at 12 hotel locations around Maui, in coordination with the American Red Cross. Some 176,262 meals have been served to date by the Salvation Army and ARC at shelters throughout the disaster response.

The current shelter locations include:

Hyatt Regency Maui – 200 Nohea Kai Drive., Lahaina

Royal Lahaina – 2780 Kekaa Drive, Lahaina

Honua Kai Outrigger – 130 Kai Malina Parkway, Lahaina

Outrigger Kāʻanapali Beach Resort – 2525 Kāʻanapali Parkway, Lahaina

Aston Kāʻanapali Shores – 3445 Lower Honoapi‘ilani Road, Lahaina

Fairmont Kea Lani – 4100 Wailea Alanui Drive, Wailea

Westin Maui – 2365 Kāʻanapali Parkway, Lahaina

Aston Mahana at Kāʻanapali – 110 Kāʻanapali Shores Place, Lahaina

Andaz Maui at Wailea Resort – 3550 Wailea Alanui Drive, Wailea

Maui Beach Hotel – 170 West Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului

Maui Seaside Hotel – 100 W Kaʻahumanu Ave, Kahului

Aston Maui Kāʻanapali Villas: 45 Kai Ala Drive, Lahaina

A non-American Red Cross Shelter is available at the Four Seasons Maui at 3900 Wailea Alanui Drive in Wailea. Individuals housed at this shelter are not included in the above statistic.

To qualify for shelter and financial assistance, you must first register with the Federal Emergency Management Agency. This can be done at a joint Disaster Recovery Center that operates daily from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the University of Hawai‘i Maui College, 310 W. Kaʻahumanu Ave., Pilina Building, Kahului. You can also call 1-800-621-3362, visit disasterassistance.gov , or apply through the FEMA smartphone application.

An additional FEMA Disaster Recovery Center will fully open Friday, Aug. 25 at Hannibal Tavares Community Center, 91 Pukalani St. Similar services are available daily from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. More information is posted here.

To date, more than 10,000 FEMA assistance registrations have been received, with nearly $13.2 million in federal housing and individual assistance provided.

The American Red Cross is additionally offering financial assistance for survivors of the Maui wildfires whose primary residences were destroyed or sustained eligible structural damage. While over 1,000 survivors have been contacted, only 20% of those have responded. A response is required to receive these benefits, so those who applied for FEMA assistance are urged to respond to ARC contact attempts. These ARC contacts will not ask for personal information, with contact coming via email, text, or phone. If you have not been contacted, additional appointments will be made available, with scheduling details next week.For more information, call the American Red Cross at 1-800-733-2767.

The State Department of Human Services announced an additional 250 Air BnB units are available to displaced residents or families on Maui for 21-day stays. Go to Lahaina Gateway Center, through Aug. 25 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., to pre-register.

Landlords, management companies, and homeowners from across the state have offered to rent more than 900 houses, apartment units and rooms immediately to the thousands of Maui residents who lost their homes to the wildfires. For assistance call 808-587-0469 weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. or email [email protected]

Home, Business, Physical, and Economic Injury disaster loans are available from the U.S. Small Business Administration as a result of impacts from the Maui wildfires. For more information, please visit sba.gov/hawaii-wildfires. Applicants may also call SBA’s Customer Service Center at 800-659-2955 or email [email protected] for more information on SBA financial disaster assistance.

Hawai‘i Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs will be temporarily waiving registration fees for businesses affected by the wildfires. The waiver is in effect through Dec. 31, 2023, and applies to fees for obtaining certificates of good standing and copies of business registration documents filed with the division.

TRANSPORTATION:

The Maui County Division of Motor Vehicles and Licensing office at 110 Ala‘ihi St. in Kahului will be open Saturday, Aug. 26. These weekend appointments are available from 8 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. and are reserved for individuals completing a single transaction for themselves. Walk-ins will be available from 8 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. for wildfire survivors. To make an appointment, visit bit.ly/MauiDMVbooking. For more information, call 808-270-7363.

The Maui Bus “West Maui Express” Route #29 will provide hourly service between Kapalua, the Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center, and Ka‘anapali beginning daily at 5:30 a.m. For the exact route schedule, please visit www.mauicounty.gov/bus or use the free Maui Bus app. The following Maui Bus routes are still suspended until further notice:

Lahaina Islander #20

Lahaina Villager #23

Kāʻanapali Islander #25

West Maui Islander #28

The Maui County Department of Transportation also announced that all Maui Bus fares for the Maui Bus Fixed Route, ADA Paratransit, and Commuter Service have been suspended due to the ongoing emergency until further notice.

Maui Economic Opportunity Human Services and Maui Bus ADA Paratransit buses resumed trips to, from, and within West Maui. Buses will not be traveling to restricted areas. The Human Services system provides rides for low-income and rural residents, kupuna, youth, persons with disabilities and those living outside the paratransit service area without charge to doctor’s appointments, dialysis, youth centers after school, employment and other destinations. Human Services buses run 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday to Saturday depending on destination and type of service. Paratransit buses run every day, including holidays, from 5:30 a.m. to 10 p.m., depending on the location, in conjunction with Maui Bus routes. Both services require riders to be registered and approved prior to making a reservation. Applications are found at https://www.meoinc.org; reservations can be made by calling 808-877-7651.

A free Kāʻanapali Circulator Shuttle is available for people who are staying at any of the American Red Cross hotel shelters in West Maui, including the Hyatt Regency Maui, Outrigger Kāʻanapali Beach Resort, Royal Lahaina, Honua Kai and the Westin Maui in Kāʻanapali. The circulator shuttle runs in a continuous loop and is available daily from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. It connects the shelters to various services located at the different hotels, including the Family Assistance Center, located at the Hyatt Regency Maui. The shuttle is being operated by Roberts Hawai‘i.

Effective Aug. 28, the Lānaʻi ferry will be commence daily service connecting Māʻalaea and Mānele Bay, except for Sundays.

Mondays & Fridays: departing 10 a.m. Māʻalaea, 12 noon Manele

Tuesdays, Thursdays, & Saturdays: departing 6:30 a.m. Māʻalaea, 8:30 a.m. Mānele, 3:30pm Māʻalaea, 5:30pm Manele

Aug. 25 will be the final day for the old schedule: departing Māʻalaea at 1 p.m., Mānele at 3 p.m. For more information please visit go-lanai.com

Hawai‘i Department of Transportation and Federal Highway Administration are making $3 million available for recovery of West Maui infrastructure and traffic management, with a portion of this to be invested in a 30,000-foot dust screen around Lahaina, according to HDOT.

Late-night, vehicular access into Lahaina is limited to West Maui residents, first responders, and West Maui employees from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Evening roadblocks on Honoapi‘ilani Highway (Highway 30) are located at Māʻalaea and Waiheʻe. All motorists may enter from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily. The Maui Police Department will cite and tow vehicles parked at the Lahaina Bypass, where there are no-parking signs.

Uber is now working with the American Red Cross to provide rides (up to $40) to people in hotel shelters on Maui who do not have transportation options. To redeem the discount, riders must apply the promo code “MAUI23” in the Wallet section of their Uber app prior to requesting the ride, which is valid for UberX or UberXL.

FOOD, WATER and SUPPLY DISTRIBUTION / DONATIONS:

Lahaina Gateway, 325 Keawe St., Lahaina: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Thursday. Mobile health vehicle present. Food and supplies will only be distributed to West Maui residents.

Queen Kaʻahumanu Center donation drop-off and pick-up site, parking lot fronting Kaʻahumanu Avenue and Kane Street: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Thursday. Non-perishable food, water and disposable kitchen supplies wanted; no clothing donations.

FEED MY SHEEP MOBILE FOOD DISTRIBUTION SITES

Kahului: 150 South Pu’unene Ave., 9:30 a.m. to noon Saturday

Wailuku: Parking lot next to Living Way Church at the corner of Market and Mokuhau streets in Happy Valley, 10 to 11:30 a.m. Friday

Free laundry and drying services are being offered by Wash Pros Kāʻanapali at 2580 Keka‘a Drive in Lahaina. Drop off your clothes and pick them up two hours later. Available Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

In addition, the Maui Humane Society reports having distributed more than 17,000 pounds of pet food and supplies to pet owners affected by the wildfires. They continue to offer these goods, as well at veterinary services, at several distribution sites island-wide. Please visit mauihumanesociety.org for the latest distribution locations.

MEDICAL and NUTRITIONAL SUPPORT:

Kaiser Permanente is moving its mobile health vehicle from its current location at Lahaina Gateway Center to Nāpili Park beginning Monday, Aug. 28, 2023. The decision to move the mobile health vehicle was driven by a higher demand from the community for medical services in the Nāpili area. More information HERE.

Maui Health’s Community Response Team continues to provide first aid, health and wellness checks, and pharmacy services for community members on the west side at its outreach clinic located at the Hyatt Maui. Care is provided free of charge to all community members in need, regardless of health insurance. More information HERE.

Kaiser Permanente first aid stations are available at Hyatt Regency Lahaina, Maui Suites, Promenade Lower Level. Pharmacy courier services available. Open Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Closed Sundays. Maui Health services will also be available at the Hyatt Regency Lahaina through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

A Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program replacement benefit is available for recipients who experienced loss of food as a result of the recent wildfires. To apply for SNAP replacement benefits, please visit the Processing Center in your area or call the Public Assistance Information Line at 1-855-643-1643.

The Emergency Prescription Assistance Program helps uninsured people after disasters to be sure they still have the medicines and medical equipment they normally use to stay healthy. To enroll, call 1-855-793-7470 or visit https://aspr.hhs.gov/epap for more information from the US Department of Health and Human Services.

The Hawai‘i Department of Health launched a call center to connect impacted residents with non-emergency medical services, mental health support, and other services. Survivors can call 808- 586-4468, Monday through Friday from 7:45 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Hawaiʻi CARES 988 is a 24/7 support service for help with crisis, mental health, and substance abuse. If you, a family member (including keiki), or someone you know needs confidential assistance with a trained crisis counselor, please call/text 988(TTY 711) or visit the National Suicide and Crisis Lifeline’s chat.

COMMUNITY MESSAGING BOARDS

To further provide vital information to affected residents with limited telecommunications abilities, Maui County and public communicators from across the state are posting daily report updates at the following Maui locations:

Nāpili Plaza: 5095 Nāpilihau St., Lahaina

Times Supermarket Honokōwai: 3350 Lower Honoapi‘ilani Road, Lahaina

Hyatt Regency Maui: 200 Nohea Kai Drive, Lahaina

Kula Lodge – 15200 Haleakalā Highawy, Kula

Maui Ocean Center – 192 Māʻalaea Road, Makawao

Safeway Kīhei –277 Pi‘ikea Ave., Kīhei

POWER and COMMUNICATIONS:

Hawaiian Electric crews are progressing with restoration efforts on Maui, bringing power back to customers in the Launiupoko area while continuing work to restore those in the Olowalu area. Aerial transmission line inspections continue in West Maui, South Maui and Upcountry, weather permitting.

Hawaiian Electric energized a second mobile substation in Lahaina area as crews work to restore a majority of serviceable West Maui customers by this weekend.

When attempting to connect with loved ones in areas of low cell phone or internet connectivity, it is best to text not call. Though there is coverage in these areas, the capacity is still building, which can result in dropped calls. Maui County updates will continue to be aired daily at noon on local radio stations.

WEATHER:

Moderate to locally breezy trade winds will weaken slightly over the next couple of days. Sea breezes ramp up each afternoon along the leeward coast. Moderate, downslope trade winds will develop early in the evening in Lahaina and will ease during the overnight to early morning hours. A slight increase in windward shower coverage will be possible this weekend.

SCHOOLS:

King Kekaulike High School reopened for freshman Aug. 23, with sophomores, juniors and seniors returning Aug. 24. Four public schools in Lahaina were impacted by the wildfires and closed the morning of Aug. 8: King Kamehameha III Elementary, Princess Nahi‘ena‘ena Elementary, Lahaina Intermediate, and Lahainaluna High. The Kamehameha III campus was damaged to the point of disrepair, while the other three sustained wind damage. Central and South Maui schools have been designated as temporary school sites for impacted Lahaina students displaced by wildfire. For State Department of Education information and resources to assist those impacted by the wildfires, please visit: bit.ly/HIDOE-West-Maui-Resources.

VISITORS TO MAUI:

The County of Maui is asking malihini, or visitors, to Maui to refrain from visiting West Maui or Kula. “We greatly appreciate your understanding as we allocate appropriate resources toward recovery efforts for these affected communities. This includes: Lahaina, Nāpili, Kāʻanapali, Kapalua, Kahana, Kula, and Honokōwai. Other areas of Maui remain open and welcome to visitors.

RESOURCE HUB: DONATION and VOLUNTEER INFORMATION:

An online, centralized hub to respond to the impacts of the Maui Wildfire Disaster is available at mauinuistrong.info. The County of Maui’s “Maui Nui Strong” site offers information on how to donate, volunteer, offer services, and locate support. It is administered through the County’s Office of Economic Development, and will be utilized to connect people to resources and services. For any additional questions, or to talk to a county representative regarding the Maui Wildfire Disaster, please call 808-270-7285.