Highlights: 2 p.m. Sun Jul 26 2020

Douglas remains a Category 1 hurricane as it passes 50 miles N of Kahului, Maui. Maximum sustained winds are at 85 mph and movement continues toward the WNW at 16 mph. The Tropical Storm Warning has been canceled for Hawaii County; but the Hurricane Warning remains in effect for Maui County according to the latest 2 p.m. forecast out of the Central Pacific Hurricane Center.

Watches and Warnings:

A Hurricane Warning is in effect for: Maui County, including the islands of Maui, Lanai, Molokai and Kahoolawe; Oahu; and Kauai County, including the islands of Kauai and Niihau

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for: Portions of the Papahanaumokuakea Marine National Monument from Nihoa to French Frigate Shoals

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for: Portions of the Papahanaumokuakea Marine National Monument from French Frigate Shoals to Maro Reef

What it Means:

A Hurricane Warning means that hurricane conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area, in this case within the next 18 hours.

A Tropical Storm Warning means that tropical storm conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area, in this case within the next 36 hours.

A Tropical Storm Watch means that tropical storm conditions are possible within the watch area, in this case within the next 36 to 48 hours.

2 p.m. Forecast Outlook:

At 200 PM HST (0000 UTC), the center of Hurricane Douglas was located near latitude 21.6 North, longitude 156.4 West. Douglas is moving toward the west-northwest near 16 mph (26 km/h), and this motion is expected to continue over the next couple of days. On the forecast track, Douglas will pass near, or over, the islands from Maui to Kauai through tonight.

Maximum sustained winds are near 85 mph (140 km/h) with higher gusts. Gradual weakening is forecast during the next 48 hours, but Douglas is expected to remain a hurricane as it moves through the islands.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 35 miles (55 km) from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 115 miles (185 km).

The estimated minimum central pressure is 989 mb (29.21 inches).

Potential Impacts:

WIND: Hurricane conditions are expected in portions of Maui County today, on Oahu by late this afternoon, and on Kauai tonight. Due to the steep terrain of the islands, hurricane-force wind gusts are possible even within the tropical storm warning area.

SURF: Large swells generated by Douglas will affect the Hawaiian Islands into Monday, producing life-threatening and potentially damaging surf along exposed shores.

STORM SURGE: The combination of higher than predicted water levels, dangerous storm surge, and large breaking waves will raise water levels by as much as 3 feet above normal tides near the center of Douglas.

RAINFALL: Heavy rainfall associated with Douglas is expected to affect portions of the main Hawaiian Islands today into Monday. Total rain accumulations of 5 to 10 inches are possible from Maui County westward to Kauai County, with the greatest amounts up to 15 inches in elevated terrain. This rain may result in life-threatening flash flooding and land slides, as well as rapid water level rises on small streams. Douglas could produce an additional 2 to 4 inches of rainfall over the northern half of the Big Island.

Next complete advisory at 500 PM HST.