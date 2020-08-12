The state has reported another triple digit increase in new COVID-19 cases with 202 new cases today including 197 on Oʻahu, two each on Kaua‘i and Hawai‘i Island, and one on Maui. There were also four deaths on the island of Oʻahu.

The deaths of two of the men, both over 60-years-old, were reported yesterday but included in case counts today. The third and fourth deaths reported today are men 40-59 years old, at least one of whom had underlying health conditions. Investigations into all of the deaths are ongoing. The death toll in Hawai‘i from COVID-19 now stands at 38.

To date, there have been 38 COVID-19 related deaths in Hawaiʻi, including 31 on Oʻahu, six in Maui County, and one Kauaʻi resident who was hospitalized in Arizona.

State Health officials say community spread of the coronavirus, particularly on O‘ahu, continues to be the primary cause of new infections.

There are multiple clusters of infections, including five distinct restaurant clusters; however, each involves a few employees at single locations, and no transmission to customers has been identified at this time. An employee potluck at Honolulu Hale is a potential transmission source for 11 cases of illness among City and County of Honolulu workers.

State Health Director Dr. Bruce Anderson said, “The important factor to keep in mind is, community-associated infections continue to be the responsible for the surge in COVID-19 cases in the past week and a half. The virus is transmitted though droplets, and that’s why wearing masks and distancing is so important. We must all continue these and other safe practices.”

The department is investigating these cases and working with these establishments on quarantine and prevention measures for their staff. State health officials say there is no risk to the public at this time and no cases beyond the workers.

QUARANTINE UPDATES:

Out-of-State Arrivals: On Monday, July 13, Gov. David Ige announced the delayed launch of the state’s pre-travel testing program by a month to Sept. 1, 2020. He also announced the extension of Hawai‘i’s 14-day quarantine on trans-Pacific travel to the end of August. This quarantine for out-of-state arrivals into Hawaiʻi remains in effect unless terminated or extended by a separate proclamation.

Partial Reinstatement of Interisland Quarantine: Maui County residents are reminded that the Governor has reinstituted the mandatory 14-day quarantine for any travel between islands other than arrival on Oʻahu. The quarantine includes travel from Maui to Hawaiʻi Island or Kauaʻi, as well as travel to and from Molokaʻi and Lānaʻi. This remains in effect through Aug. 31, unless terminated or extended by a separate proclamation.

Individuals on Maui who are traveling to Honolulu, would not have to quarantine for 14 days while on Oʻahu. However, when returning, these individuals would have to quarantine upon return to Maui County.

