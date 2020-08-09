Hawai‘i has recorded another triple-digit day for new COVID-19 cases in the state. The state Department of Health is reporting 152 newly diagnosed positive cases of COVID-19 today, with 147 on O‘ahu, three on Hawai‘i Island and one each on Maui and Kauaʻi.

Cases by island include:

Hawaiʻi County : 131 (15 active; 116 released from isolation; 4 required hospitalization)

: 131 (15 active; 116 released from isolation; 4 required hospitalization) Honolulu County : 3111 (1848 active; 1239 released from isolation; 206 required hospitalization; 24 deaths)

: 3111 (1848 active; 1239 released from isolation; 206 required hospitalization; 24 deaths) Kauaʻi County : 48 (2 active; 46 released from isolation; 1 required hospitalization;

: 48 (2 active; 46 released from isolation; 1 required hospitalization; Maui County : 185 (32 active; 147 released from isolation; 26 required hospitalization; 6 deaths)

: 185 (32 active; 147 released from isolation; 26 required hospitalization; 6 deaths) Pending : 0

: 0 Residents diagnosed outside of Hawaiʻi: 23 (2 required hospitalization, 1 death of an elderly Kaua‘i resident who died out of state, in Arizona)

The Hawaiʻi State Department of Health reports that there were 239 cases (7%) that have required hospitalization. At least 3,270 (93%) patients were residents.

Of the 185 cases in Maui County, at least 147 have been released from isolation, and 26 have required hospitalization. Based on the current numbers, there are 32 active cases in Maui County.

To date, there have been 31 COVID-19 related deaths in Hawaiʻi, including 24 on Oʻahu, six in Maui County, and one Kauaʻi resident who was hospitalized in Arizona. Hawaiʻi has a mortality rate of 2.2 deaths per 100,000, according to Lt. Gov. Green. Prior COVID-19 related deaths are posted below.

In Maui County, cases with onset in the last 28 days have been in all areas of Maui except for Hāna (96713), Kula (96790) and the rural outlying islands of Lānaʻi and Molokaʻi. Of the 184 cases documented in Maui County over the course of the pandemic, Wailuku and Kahului had the most cases (31-60 cases each); followed by Lahaina, Kīhei, Kula, Makawao, Spreckelsville and Haʻikū (6-30 cases each); and Hāna and Molokaʻi (1-5 cases each).

Age breakdown is not available by county; however there is a breakdown of the statewide count. Of the 2425 (excludes 23 residents diagnosed out of state) cases recorded *as of Aug. 3 statewide (updated weekly): 302 were 0-19 years old (one of which required hospitalization); 918 were 20-39 years old (20 of which required hospitalization); 751 were 40-59 years old (57 of which required hospitalization; and four deaths); and 454 were 60+ years old (102 of which required hospitalization; and 21 deaths).

Laboratory Testing Data

There were 2,698 additional COVID-19 tests reported via electronic laboratory reporting on Saturday. As of Aug. 8, there have been 141,944 total individuals tested by Clinical and State Laboratories. Of that number, 3,346 were positive, 138,579 were negative, and 19 test results were inconclusive.

QUARANTINE UPDATES:

Out-of-State Arrivals: On Monday, July 13, Gov. David Ige announced he is delaying the launch of the state’s pre-travel testing program by a month to Sept. 1, 2020. He also announced the extension of Hawai‘i’s 14-day quarantine on trans-Pacific travel to the end of August. This quarantine for out-of-state arrivals into Hawaiʻi remains in effect unless terminated or extended by a separate proclamation.

Partial Reinstatement of Interisland Quarantine: Maui County residents are reminded that the Governor has reinstituted the mandatory 14-day quarantine for any travel between islands other than arrival on Oʻahu. The quarantine includes travel from Maui to Hawaiʻi Island or Kauaʻi, as well as travel to and from Molokaʻi and Lānaʻi. This takes effect on Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, and remains in effect through Aug. 31, unless terminated or extended by a separate proclamation.

Individuals on Maui who are traveling to Honolulu, would not have to quarantine for 14 days while on Oʻahu. However, when returning, these individuals would have to quarantine upon return to Maui County.

SCHOOL UPDATES:

Oʻahu Public Schools on Complete Distance Learning for First 4 Weeks: Public schools on Oʻahu will go to complete distance learning for students for the first four weeks of the new school year. Schools will start on Oʻahu on Aug. 17 as previously announced. This change does not effect existing plans on the neighbor islands.

DOE Neighbor Island Meetings on Aug. 10 and 11: Hawaiʻi Schools Superintendent Dr. Christina Kishimoto said she would be meeting with neighbor island Complex Area Superintendents and their principal teams on Monday and Tuesday Aug. 10 and 11. “There was an urgency on Oʻahu given the number of case counts we were seeing here; but we will discuss whether or not the neighbor island superintendents and their district teams see a need to use a same four week distance learning design to start the school year,” said Dr. Kishimoto.

Start Date for Students Currently Stands at Aug. 17: The Hawaiʻi Board of Education on Thursday night (July 30, 2020) voted to postpone the start of the school year by two weeks to Aug. 17th. The board postponed action on a separate motion that sought to waive the statutory law that requires 180 days of instruction, and will revisit the matter at a later date.

