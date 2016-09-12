ISLAND WEATHER

Maui Highlights: Snapple Girls Basketball State Championships

The Kamehameha School Maui Warriors defeated Leilehua 33 to 31 on Monday night in the Division I First Round Regionals of the Snapple Girls Basketball State Championships. The game was played at home for the Warriors at the Pukalani campus on Maui. KS Maui advances to play #1 Konawaena in Game #7 at 5 p.m. on Thursday,... Read more »