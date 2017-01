ISLAND WEATHER

Maui Electric Offers Customers $10K Rebate on New Nissan LEAF

Customers of Hawaiian Electric, Maui Electric and Hawaiʻi Electric Light Companies who buy a new 2016 or 2017 LEAF S, SV, or SL can receive the rebate at purchase. Combining the special rebate and $7,500 in federal tax incentives, utility customers could save up to $17,500.