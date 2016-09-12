ISLAND WEATHER

x
Front Page

Powered by Unisys
x

HURRICANE TRACKER       
x

September 12, 2016 02:15pm
Orlene Still Too Far Out to Forecast Impacts to Hawaiʻi Weather
EXPAND RADAR
  • Latest News
  • Sections
  • Videos
  Maui News & Information Hub
AD
ADVERTISEMENT
AD

Maui News VIEW ALL

January 28, 2017

Male Visitor in Critical Condition, Pulled from Waters at Wailea Beach

A 76-year-old male visitor was transported to the Maui Memorial Medical Center in critical condition after being pulled from the water at Wailea Beach in South Maui on Thursday morning.
January 28, 2017

Female Visitor Dies After Being Pulled From Waters in Mākena

A female visitor died after being pulled from waters at Poʻolenalena Beach, also known as "Chang's Beach" in Mākena on Thursday morning.
January 28, 2017

Plan Your Route: Maui Lane Closures Jan. 28 – Feb. 3

In Kahului, utility installations will result in lane closures on Hāna Hwy in both directions between Hoʻokele St and Hansen Rd TODAY from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
January 28, 2017

UPDATE: Body of Missing Fisherman Recovered Near Pokowai Sea Arch, Maui

The body of a missing Kahului fisherman was recovered at around 9:22 a.m. about a mile west from where he fell into the water at the Pokowai Sea Arch in Kahikinui late Friday night.
January 27, 2017

Modified Access to ʻĪao Valley State Monument Expected in Summer

The state hopes to reopen ʻĪao Valley State Monument to modified public access sometime this summer. A $1.8 million stabilization project begins Feb. 13, 2017.
AD

Maui Business VIEW ALL

January 27, 2017

Discussion on Cost of Repealing Obamacare for Maui, Jan. 29

The progressive group Organizing for Action will discuss the cost of repealing Obamacare for Maui's citizens during a gathering this Sunday, at 3 p.m. at...
January 26, 2017

Keynotes Announced for 2017 Maui Energy Conference

Keynote speaker, Guillermo "Gil" Penalosa will discuss the philosophy that if you created a great city for an 8 year old and an 80 year old, you will create a successful city for all people.
January 26, 2017

MEDB Fund Power Robotics, STEM Careers in Maui County

For over 15 years, MEDB with the support of stakeholders has been empowering students in Maui County through its STEM education programs...
January 26, 2017

Community Discussion: Reaching 100% Renewable Energy for Maui County

Maui Electric Company and Maui Tomorrow will host a community discussion, "Reaching 100% Renewable Energy for Maui County," on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017 at UHMC.
January 26, 2017

Lahaina Based Doctor Releases New Book “Baby Blues”

Dr. Nancy Lins, ND, a Naturopathic Physician and owner of Ali’i Wellness located in Lahaina, addresses natural options available to new mothers who want to achieve ideal postpartum health in her new book, “Baby Blues.”
AD

Maui Arts & Entertainment VIEW ALL

January 27, 2017

Kīhei 4th Friday Town Party “Hauʻoli Makahiki Hou!” Jan. 27

The Kīhei 4th Friday Town Party takes place tonight from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Azeka Shopping Center Mauka.
January 25, 2017

Sol3 Mio Makes Maui Debut

The Maui Arts & Cultural Center presents, in their Maui debut, a Samoan trio from New Zealand, Sol3 Mio in concert at the Castle Theater, on Sunday, Jan. 29, at 3 p.m.
January 25, 2017

Multiple Nā Hōkū Hanohano Winner Chad Takatsugi

Multiple Nā Hōkū Hanohano Winner Chad Takatsugi performs on Maui this Saturday night, Jan. 28, at the McCoy Studio Theater at 7:30 p.m.
January 23, 2017

KS Maui Hosts 13th Ho’olaule’a, April 8

Kamehameha Schools Maui will host their 13th Annual Hoʻolauleʻa on Saturday, April 8, 2017 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
January 23, 2017

New MAPA Lahaina Studio Announcement and Discount

Maui Academy of Performing Arts announced their new West Maui studio space at Kid Zone B: 147 Kupuohi St - Unit G4, Lahaina.
AD

Maui Food and Dining VIEW ALL

January 26, 2017

KBH Celebrates Chinese New Year with Food & Fun

Kāʻanapali Beach Hotel will usher in the Year of the Rooster with a brunch celebration that begins at 9 a.m. on Sunday, February 5 at Tiki Terrace restaurant.
January 24, 2017

Sip Me in Makawao Brews a Big Dream into Reality

"It's been a really long journey." So says Sip Me owner Laura Wentworth, who opened her café in Makawao in June of 2015 with no experience in the industry.
January 23, 2017

New Chefs Join Taste of School Gardens Event

Several new chefs will join longtime supporters at Grow Some Good's fundraiser on March 4, with special dishes inspired by great things growing in our schools.
January 20, 2017

Three’s Customers Can Support Local Cause

Three's will donate $1 for each specialty Tito's vodka cocktail sold to the Pacific Cancer Foundation, then Tito’s Handmade Vodka will match every donation.
January 20, 2017

Firestone Walker Brewing: A Match for Maui

Firestone Walker Brewing Company had only one state on its expansion list for this year: Hawai‘i. Young's Market has just started bringing the beers in.

Real Estate VIEW ALL

January 19, 2017

Tamayose to Lead Island Sotheby’s International Realty Team

Georgianna Tamayose was named President of Island Sotheby’s International Realty on Maui. She started at Sotheby’s in 2010 as an assistant in the Wailea office
January 06, 2017

The Coconut Grove on Kapalua Bay: A Maui Real Estate Market Update

The Coconut Grove on Kapalua Bay: A Maui Real Estate Market Update
January 05, 2017

Live Minutes From PGA’s Tournament of Champions in These Kapalua Homes

If you’re an avid golfer, living in Kapalua next to the famed Plantation course is heaven.
January 05, 2017

Ask the Expert: How Can You Boost Your FICO Score?

Today's question has been answered by Sharon Robinson of Mason-McDuffie Mortgage.
January 04, 2017

Sales Begin at Maui’s New Pulehunui Industrial Park

The 86-acre, 28-lot industrial park is Maui’s first and only subdivision to offer M3 industrial zoning.

Maui Sports VIEW ALL

January 27, 2017

Big Game Dual-Screen Viewing Party at the MACC

Maui Arts & Cultural Center will again broadcast The Big Game on two large screens Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017. The game starts at 1:30 p.m. and gates open at noon.
January 26, 2017

Day 4: SportMaster Tennis Championships of Maui

Day 4 of the 2017 SportMaster Tennis Championships of Maui concluded on Wednesday with four players through to the next round of the main draw.
January 25, 2017

Day 3: SportMaster Tennis Championships of Maui

Day 3 of the SportMaster Tennis Championships of Maui: the tournament continues through Jan. 29, 2017 in Lahaina with total prize winnings of $75,000.
January 23, 2017

2017 Run & Walk for the Whales, Feb. 4

Pacific Whale Foundation's annual Run & Walk for the Whales will take place on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017. One of Maui's largest sporting events, Run & Walk for...
January 20, 2017

Snapple Title Sponsor of HHSAA Basketball State Championships

The Snapple Basketball State Championships tips off Jan. 30 the girls Division I tournament, and concludes Friday, Feb. 17 with the boys championship.
ADVERTISEMENT

Maui Surf VIEW ALL

January 28, 2017

New Large NW Swells Expected for Weekend

Over the weekend, back-to-back large swells are expected with the first continuing to fill in Saturday and peaking at advisory levels in the afternoon / evening. The second...

Maui Discussion VIEW ALL

January 24, 2017

Ask the Mayor: Why Wouldn’t TSA Accept My Temp License?

I received a temporary paper license at the DMV when I renewed my driver’s license recently but was dismayed to learn it was not an acceptable ID for the TSA.
January 24, 2017

Ask the Mayor: Who Can Replace Stop Sign?

I live on Lower Kula Road and someone has written graffiti on the stop sign at Lower Kula Road and Pulehu. Who do I contact to get this fixed?
January 24, 2017

Ask the Mayor: Why Wasn’t the Grenade Area Evacuated?

I was shopping at VIP on Monday when someone said police found a grenade nearby...

ISLAND WEATHER

Kahului, HI

72°

Partly cloudy
METEOROLOGIST
MALIKA DUDLEY
January 28, 2017

New Large NW Swells Expected for Weekend
Click for More Weather Details
AD
    · LATEST LIVE UPDATES ON FACEBOOK
  • LIVE: Launiupoko - XOXO Beach Festival 2017
    January 29, 2017 11:20am HST
  • Day 7 of the SportMaster Tennis Championships of Maui at Roy
    January 28, 2017 11:56am HST
  • Lowes grand opening with Da Jam's Trance and Mackie
    January 21, 2017 11:17am HST
AD
AD
AD
AD
AD
AD
AD
AD
x

Featured Videos

View More Videos

Latest Comments

    1 of 10
  • Re: Male Visitor in Critical Condition, Pulled from Waters at Wailea BeachPosted by Stand Alone😝 on 1/28/2017 6:42pm

    To all our visitors who come here to Hawaii for a supposedly enjoyable paradise getaway......
    Here's some advise you should do and don't do.

    (DO'S)
    Do...Check on weather before leaving your room. At least 2 days for cast.
    Do...know what you'll need to have for your activities or adventures. Warm/cool clothing, food/water, map, GPS,
    NOTE: Even if the weather calls for nice and sunny days. Be aware that in just a 1 1/2 hour drive could take you into very chilling temperature from very hot. Or from dry to wet climate. Be prepared.
    Do... check with your hospitality desk for weather and conditions 1 day before and on the day of your outings.
    Do...know yours and your partner/partners physical abilities/conditions are on what your activities you're doing.
    Do...take your brains and common sense with safety in mind with you.

    (DON'TS)
    Don't...go out without anything I've mentioned above.......

    Be safe and enjoy your vacation.
    ALOHA WELCOME

    Anyone out there want to add to this be my guest. I know I missed a lot. But my fingers is getting tired.

  • Re: Female Visitor Dies After Being Pulled From Waters in MākenaPosted by Stand Alone😝 on 1/28/2017 5:51pm

    Sad....... it's happening again.
    We are right now having our winter weather here. With high winds and high surfs posted almost every day. Don't ignore the warnings. Be careful.

  • Re: Discussion on Cost of Repealing Obamacare for Maui, Jan. 29Posted by djsroufe on 1/28/2017 7:51am

    Why is my health care anyone else's responsibility? Healthcare is not a fundamental right guaranteed by God or a government. Say no to socialism and socialized medicine. Assume some responsibility for yourself.

  • Re: Zuckerberg Decides to Drop Kauaʻi Land LawsuitsPosted by Sam on 1/28/2017 6:44am

    I agree with safe heavens in their own countries. We have enough problems in our own country. If you don't like our country, leave. We know that most of them are not criminals and its time to worry about our own ppl. The world has changed and why take ppl in that don't care abt our country and our beliefs.

  • Re: Zuckerberg Decides to Drop Kauaʻi Land LawsuitsPosted by Fish on 1/28/2017 5:48am

    No. Most of them are not criminals. People are decent everywhere. I have lived in many countries and been to many continents.
    Fear is replacing optimism.
    I am for extreme vetting in anyone imagrating right now from war torn areas, rarely agree with T but I do think save havens in their own lands is the way to go. But the article here and the comments are about a Rich man that conceded to people, I respect that and my point is that

  • Re: Zuckerberg Decides to Drop Kauaʻi Land LawsuitsPosted by Sam on 1/28/2017 4:30am

    First of all, Z. can go anywhere he wants with his $. I'm sure he has properties all over the world. Thank God the Hawaiian ppl protested and won and he stopped his litigation. At least there's a spark of hope in Z. mind of decency.
    Imagine if H won, how would you like to have a thousand refugees placed anywhere in Hawaii without being asked, giving land, medical benefits, food, free education, shelter at your expense. You can protest all you want and you wouldn't win. Just look what happened on the mainland... supporting thousands and half of them are criminals and hate this country.

  • Re: Community Discussion: Reaching 100% Renewable Energy for Maui CountyPosted by Zbigkid on 1/28/2017 4:21am

    100% renewable- can only imagine what their power costs are going to be. Probably somewhere north of 50 cents/kwhr, or about 5 times what we pay here in the Midwest. They can't possibly have any industrial loads on that grid, and only lightweight residential and small business loads. Being an island limits their choices considerably. Good luck to them.

  • Re: Zuckerberg Decides to Drop Kauaʻi Land LawsuitsPosted by Stand Alone😝 on 1/28/2017 3:02am

    Ha, ha, ha and many more ha,ha'z..... This is a well exposure of an example of mainlanders moving or trying to move here and bringing their stink attitudes and selfishness and believes they're doing good......just cause they got money..... ((( "Oh, I love Hawaii, I love the islands, I love the kindness of the people... But, when I move there, screw your culture, screw your believes, and screw your rights to where you used to go when you were little. I own the land now and you can't go through it nor enjoy the area no more. Cause I got the money to keep you out. Or take yours if you trespass." ))) Typical same old same old.....
    Once labeled ROTTEN will always be it....
    Go Move someplace else.......

  • Re: Demonstration Planned to Save Wilson Keahiʻs Boat Yard at MālaPosted by Stand Alone😝 on 1/28/2017 2:14am

    Greed...... that's the whole story. The next in has more money to contribute.
    Same old same old... put out the old mom and pop stores.
    Just like old Lahaina town...... They built it and they steal it. Behind your back.... NO RESPECT........
    MONEY, MONEY, MONEY.........GREED, GREED, GREED...

  • Re: Zuckerberg Decides to Drop Kauaʻi Land LawsuitsPosted by Nailbanger on 1/28/2017 1:35am

    Facebook,,,
    The unofficial censor of liberty

  • Re: Zuckerberg Decides to Drop Kauaʻi Land LawsuitsPosted by Nailbanger on 1/28/2017 1:34am

    Lets see,,, this is the guy who is building a wall around his property to keep people out but says we dont need to have a border wall on the southern border of the USA even though we are having massive problems with people illegally coming across?
    Typical liberal if you ask me, should be right at home with the rest of you

  • Re: Discussion on Cost of Repealing Obamacare for Maui, Jan. 29Posted by Nailbanger on 1/28/2017 1:28am

    Organizing for action, non profit that furthers the agenda of president obamma, receives funding from the clinton foundation and george soros,,,and a laundry list of other whos whos in the so called progressive world,
    Everybody wants free stuff, i get it,
    Everybody needs healthcare at some point,,, i get it,
    What I dont get is how something called the affordable care act, that gives free healthcare to some while totally soaking others and doing NOTHING to address costs can be called affordable,
    Most of us here in Hawaii get healthcare through work, unless you are unfortunate enough to work somewhere that they keep you underemployed, so most of us never see what the cost is to our employer for our plan, some do, but lifes busy and stuff you arent looking at dayly slips through the cracks,
    Most group plans have gone up on average 12-18% annually over the last few years,
    That goes for how much it costs for our kids or spouse or significant others to be on our plans as well, i know some of you have seen this, some folks have had their individual plans skyrocket because of this, hows that affordable?
    The State of Hawaii spent over $205,000,000 on their ACA web portal and it completely failed,,, hows that affordable?
    If i have to pay twice as much so somebody else can have free insurance,,,
    HOW IS THAT AFFORDABLE???
    Last time i checked we werent supposed to be a socialist country

  • Re: Zuckerberg Decides to Drop Kauaʻi Land LawsuitsPosted by Fish on 1/27/2017 2:38pm

    Irony in all the "Facebook" comments that fund this guy...
    He's not going anywhere and maybe that's good. Seems like he put some thought into it. Imagine if President Chump owned the land, now that would suck.

  • Re: Zuckerberg Decides to Drop Kauaʻi Land LawsuitsPosted by DaBoss on 1/27/2017 10:57am

    Once news got out about his hypocrisy over the border wall Zuckerberg now walks back his stance against native Hawaiians. That should be the real headline.

  • Re: Zuckerberg Decides to Drop Kauaʻi Land LawsuitsPosted by Bobby Giordano on 1/27/2017 10:18am

    Yahoo news has an article about Zucherberg's security guards trying to keep people off the beach that fronts part of his property. This selfish, grabbing guy just doesn't grasp the way things are in Hawaii. Send him packing!

  • Re: Zuckerberg Decides to Drop Kauaʻi Land LawsuitsPosted by Bobby Giordano on 1/27/2017 10:10am

    He did it simply as a result of push-back. and nothing else. This guy would have walked away with the most abusive of contracts if given the chance. Don't kid yourselves.

  • Re: Trio of Citizens Recognized for Rescuing Injured PueoPosted by Mahukaawenui on 1/27/2017 12:14am

    I hope Mr Owl gets his wings back soon.
    Why are the facebook comments writing about food?

  • Re: Trio of Citizens Recognized for Rescuing Injured PueoPosted by Dr. Feelgood on 1/26/2017 11:17pm

    I wish him a speedy recovery

  • Re: Maui Electric Offers Customers $10K Rebate on New Nissan LEAFPosted by djsroufe on 1/26/2017 9:43am

    Most of the people who buy electric cars are in the upper income brackets. Why are they being subsidized in the purchase of these cars by many of us ratepayers who can't afford a new car?

  • Re: Sol3 Mio Makes Maui DebutPosted by Rob on 1/26/2017 2:55am

    You are in for such a treat : these boys can really sing!
    Glorious voices, & a lot of fun as well...

  • Re: Rep. Gabbard Returns From Syria, Renews Call to End WarPosted by Realistic on 1/26/2017 2:52am

    This is the kind of wahine I want in Washington. While everyone else is scared or worried that these kinds of trips will cause a negative reaction, Rep. Gabbard is willing to go against the grain, because she knows it's the right thing to do. Everything thing about her is PONO.

  • Re: Rep. Gabbard Returns From Syria, Renews Call to End WarPosted by John on Maui on 1/26/2017 2:23am

    Hillary Clinton armed the Syrian rebels who are isis. Russia and Assad are fighting isis. Maybe Gabbard can ask Clinton a few questions. This was another regime change try. Same thing with Russia and Crimea, the US backed a anti Russian government in Crimea, Russia stepped in to protect the Russian people there. They were being killed. The main stream media does not report the facts.

  • Re: Maui Electric Offers Customers $10K Rebate on New Nissan LEAFPosted by Merlin on 1/26/2017 2:17am

    true story, plus it has unlimited travel length. But, it is a nice rebate from HECO......

  • Re: Rep. Gabbard Returns From Syria, Renews Call to End WarPosted by Maui_Mike on 1/25/2017 6:21pm

    I could not agree more with her assessment, regime change has proven to be a failed tactic repeatedly, and so has arming rebels, we always end up being attacked by those same rebels ourselves because they are splinter groups of our sworn enemies, I hope she can find a way to make this administration listen to her.

  • Re: Maui Electric Offers Customers $10K Rebate on New Nissan LEAFPosted by leibwss on 1/25/2017 1:46pm

    Not fair. 80% of the energy to run the Leaf will still come from fossil fuels. Why not give everybody a rate reduction?

Events Calendar

Aloha Stoked : Things to Do in Maui Activities

Special Offers

^