ISLAND WEATHER

To all our visitors who come here to Hawaii for a supposedly enjoyable paradise getaway...... Here's some advise you should do and don't do.
(DO'S) Do...Check on weather before leaving your room. At least 2 days for cast. Do...know what you'll need to have for your activities or adventures. Warm/cool clothing, food/water, map, GPS, NOTE: Even if the weather calls for nice and sunny days. Be aware that in just a 1 1/2 hour drive could take you into very chilling temperature from very hot. Or from dry to wet climate. Be prepared. Do... check with your hospitality desk for weather and conditions 1 day before and on the day of your outings. Do...know yours and your partner/partners physical abilities/conditions are on what your activities you're doing. Do...take your brains and common sense with safety in mind with you.
(DON'TS) Don't...go out without anything I've mentioned above.......
Be safe and enjoy your vacation. ALOHA WELCOME
Anyone out there want to add to this be my guest. I know I missed a lot. But my fingers is getting tired.
Why is my health care anyone else's responsibility? Healthcare is not a fundamental right guaranteed by God or a government. Say no to socialism and socialized medicine. Assume some responsibility for yourself.
I agree with safe heavens in their own countries. We have enough problems in our own country. If you don't like our country, leave. We know that most of them are not criminals and its time to worry about our own ppl. The world has changed and why take ppl in that don't care abt our country and our beliefs.
No. Most of them are not criminals. People are decent everywhere. I have lived in many countries and been to many continents. Fear is replacing optimism. I am for extreme vetting in anyone imagrating right now from war torn areas, rarely agree with T but I do think save havens in their own lands is the way to go. But the article here and the comments are about a Rich man that conceded to people, I respect that and my point is that
First of all, Z. can go anywhere he wants with his $. I'm sure he has properties all over the world. Thank God the Hawaiian ppl protested and won and he stopped his litigation. At least there's a spark of hope in Z. mind of decency. Imagine if H won, how would you like to have a thousand refugees placed anywhere in Hawaii without being asked, giving land, medical benefits, food, free education, shelter at your expense. You can protest all you want and you wouldn't win. Just look what happened on the mainland... supporting thousands and half of them are criminals and hate this country.
100% renewable- can only imagine what their power costs are going to be. Probably somewhere north of 50 cents/kwhr, or about 5 times what we pay here in the Midwest. They can't possibly have any industrial loads on that grid, and only lightweight residential and small business loads. Being an island limits their choices considerably. Good luck to them.
Ha, ha, ha and many more ha,ha'z..... This is a well exposure of an example of mainlanders moving or trying to move here and bringing their stink attitudes and selfishness and believes they're doing good......just cause they got money..... ((( "Oh, I love Hawaii, I love the islands, I love the kindness of the people... But, when I move there, screw your culture, screw your believes, and screw your rights to where you used to go when you were little. I own the land now and you can't go through it nor enjoy the area no more. Cause I got the money to keep you out. Or take yours if you trespass." ))) Typical same old same old..... Once labeled ROTTEN will always be it.... Go Move someplace else.......
Greed...... that's the whole story. The next in has more money to contribute. Same old same old... put out the old mom and pop stores. Just like old Lahaina town...... They built it and they steal it. Behind your back.... NO RESPECT........ MONEY, MONEY, MONEY.........GREED, GREED, GREED...
Lets see,,, this is the guy who is building a wall around his property to keep people out but says we dont need to have a border wall on the southern border of the USA even though we are having massive problems with people illegally coming across? Typical liberal if you ask me, should be right at home with the rest of you
Organizing for action, non profit that furthers the agenda of president obamma, receives funding from the clinton foundation and george soros,,,and a laundry list of other whos whos in the so called progressive world, Everybody wants free stuff, i get it, Everybody needs healthcare at some point,,, i get it, What I dont get is how something called the affordable care act, that gives free healthcare to some while totally soaking others and doing NOTHING to address costs can be called affordable, Most of us here in Hawaii get healthcare through work, unless you are unfortunate enough to work somewhere that they keep you underemployed, so most of us never see what the cost is to our employer for our plan, some do, but lifes busy and stuff you arent looking at dayly slips through the cracks, Most group plans have gone up on average 12-18% annually over the last few years, That goes for how much it costs for our kids or spouse or significant others to be on our plans as well, i know some of you have seen this, some folks have had their individual plans skyrocket because of this, hows that affordable? The State of Hawaii spent over $205,000,000 on their ACA web portal and it completely failed,,, hows that affordable? If i have to pay twice as much so somebody else can have free insurance,,, HOW IS THAT AFFORDABLE??? Last time i checked we werent supposed to be a socialist country
Irony in all the "Facebook" comments that fund this guy... He's not going anywhere and maybe that's good. Seems like he put some thought into it. Imagine if President Chump owned the land, now that would suck.
Yahoo news has an article about Zucherberg's security guards trying to keep people off the beach that fronts part of his property. This selfish, grabbing guy just doesn't grasp the way things are in Hawaii. Send him packing!
This is the kind of wahine I want in Washington. While everyone else is scared or worried that these kinds of trips will cause a negative reaction, Rep. Gabbard is willing to go against the grain, because she knows it's the right thing to do. Everything thing about her is PONO.
Hillary Clinton armed the Syrian rebels who are isis. Russia and Assad are fighting isis. Maybe Gabbard can ask Clinton a few questions. This was another regime change try. Same thing with Russia and Crimea, the US backed a anti Russian government in Crimea, Russia stepped in to protect the Russian people there. They were being killed. The main stream media does not report the facts.
I could not agree more with her assessment, regime change has proven to be a failed tactic repeatedly, and so has arming rebels, we always end up being attacked by those same rebels ourselves because they are splinter groups of our sworn enemies, I hope she can find a way to make this administration listen to her.