ISLAND WEATHER

September 12, 2016 02:15pm
Orlene Still Too Far Out to Forecast Impacts to Hawaiʻi Weather
December 31, 2016

Maui Flood Warning Expires, Flood Watch Continues

At 1003 AM HST, radar continued to show persistent moderate to briefly heavy showers with rain rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour moving onto windward slopes of Maui.
December 30, 2016

UPDATE: Crews Respond to Report of Downed Aircraft off Molokai

The Coast Guard is responding to a report of a possible downed aircraft with three people aboard approximately four miles east of Ilio Point, Molokai, Friday.
December 30, 2016

Red Cross Shelter Opens Due to Landslides, Flooding

Civil Defense will be opening up shelter at the Wailuku Community Center at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016.
December 30, 2016

Treacherous Conditions: Hāna Hwy Landslides

In Honomanū at MP13, there is a large landslide and a tree is blocking the Hāna bound lane. Also at MP16 there is a smaller rock slide blocking the Hāna bound lane.
December 30, 2016

Whale Carcass Prompts Closure at ʻĀhihi-Kinaʻu, Maui

Shoreline access at ʻĀhihi-Kinaʻu Natural Area Reserve on Maui has been closed due to a whale carcass on shore. This is the fifth dead Humpback report since November 11th.
December 30, 2016

Christmas Tree Pickup Offered by Upcountry Rotary

Curbside Christmas tree pickup service will be available for Pā‘ia, Haikū, Makawao, Pukalani and Kula on Monday, Jan. 2, 2017, from 8 a.m. to noon.
December 29, 2016

Free Spay & Neuter Clinic for Cats and Garage Sale Planned

The clinic will take place at the Maui Humane Society from Jan. 10-14, 2017, and the goal is to sterilize 150 cats per day, for a total of 600 sterilizations.
December 29, 2016

Demystify the Myths of Your Business Plan

MBB and partners invite the Maui entrepreneurial community to attend this free workshop.
December 28, 2016

Obama Appointee, Kanazawa, Stepping Down from USDA Post

White House appointee under President Obama’s Administration, Chris Kanazawa, announced his departure from his position as State Director for US Department of Agriculture Rural Development at the end of 2016.
December 28, 2016

Obama’s Visit to Pearl Harbor “Testament to Reconciliation” with Japan

President Barack Obama and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe made joint remarks on Tuesday during a visit to the USS Arizona Memorial at Pearl Harbor.
December 30, 2016

CANCELLED: Lāna‘i Fifth Friday Town Party, Dec. 30

The December 30th Lāna‘i Fifth Friday Town Party has been cancelled due to potential public safety concerns related to wind conditions in Dole Park...
December 29, 2016

ARTwalk at The Shops in January

The Shops at Wailea presents ARTwalk at The Shops on the first Wednesday of each month from 5 to 7 p.m. The next event will take place on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017.
December 27, 2016

Cinema Under the Stars in Lahaina

There will be an update on the Hōkūleʻa Mālama Honua Worldwide Voyage and a screening of “Our Blue Canoe.” The documentary chronicles the epic journey of...
December 23, 2016

[email protected] With the Return of Rita Rudner

Comedian Rita Rudner returns to the Maui Arts & Cultural Center on Saturday, Jan. 7 at 7:30 p.m. in the McCoy Studio Theater.
December 23, 2016

Akihiko Izukura: The Way of Natural Textiles, Jan. 15-March 19

Akihiko Izukura, a Japanese master of dyeing and weaving, works primarily in silk by transforming thread into “wind-like” fabrics.
December 30, 2016

From Moose to Monkey in Lāhainā Town

The Dirty Monkey Bar is now open in the old Moose McGillicuddy's building on Front Street, aiming to ramp up nightlife and drink options in Lāhainā.
December 25, 2016

Roy Yamaguchi’s New Concept Debuts at Marriott

Hawai‘i Regional Cuisine pioneer chef Roy Yamaguchi brings his internationally-influenced, Hawaiian-inspired restaurant, Humble Market Kitchin, to Wailea.
December 23, 2016

Shearwater Tavern: “A Neighborhood Gathering Place”

The 8th creation in the D.K. Restaurant Group, Shearwater Tavern opened Dec. 13 in Kīhei with a variety of unique food and huge selection of craft beers.
December 20, 2016

Kapalua Unveils Larger-Than-Life Gingerbread Pineapple House

The Ritz-Carlton, Kapalua and its award-winning pastry team led by Executive Pastry Chef Yoshikazu Kizu unveiled a larger-than-life pineapple house made of 900 Gingerbread Bricks, 1,000 Eggs and 750 pounds of sugar.
December 14, 2016

Culinary Countdown at Auntie’s Kitchen in Kā‘anapali

The newly-opened Auntie's Kitchen at The Westin Kā‘anapali Ocean Resort Villas offers The 12 Days of Poke from Dec. 14 to 25 to benefit Imua Family Services.

December 02, 2016

KW Island Living Merges with Maui’s Whalers Realty Inc.

KW Island Living, a Keller Williams Realty Franchise, announced today that their merger with Whalers Realty Inc. is officially complete.
November 17, 2016

Elite Pacific Properties Opens Second Maui Office in Wailea

The new Elite Pacific Properties office is located in Wailea, and marks the second office location on Maui for the firm, which now has over 190 real estate agents on the island.
November 14, 2016

Pat Benatar’s Oceanfront Home in Hāna Goes on the Market

Rocker Pat Benatar and her husband Neil “Spyder“ Giraldo are selling their longtime Hāna home.
November 13, 2016

Top South Maui Agents Join Island Sotheby’s Team

Island Sotheby's welcomes Volker Weiss and Monica Starleaf to its Maui real estate team.
November 04, 2016

Ask the Expert: Concerned About Your Credit Score?

Today’s question has been answered by Sharon Robinson NMLS# 310189 with Mason-McDuffie Mortgage Corporation. Q: Credit Score Got You Concerned? A: If you’re worried about your bad credit, you’ll want to do everything in your power to improve your rating as quickly as possible—especially if you are looking to purchase a home in the near future. Improving your... Read more »

December 29, 2016

SBS Tournament of Champions Spotlights: Johnson, Finau, Baddeley, Chalmers, Herman, Hoffman

Countdown to Kapalua looks back on 2016 victories by Dustin Johnson, Tony Finau, Aaron Baddeley, Greg Chalmers, Jim Herman and Charley Hoffman.
December 23, 2016

$3,810 in Donations and Toys Collected at 1st Annual Paddle For Keiki  

As a result, $1,435 and 95 gifts (valued at $2,375) were raised for a total of $3,810 in the event’s first year. Total donations will gift 150 underprivileged children in Maui County with a new toy.
December 22, 2016

9th Maui Oceanfront Marathon, Jan. 15

The 9th Maui Oceanfront Marathon will take place during the Martin Luther King Weekend on Sunday Jan. 15, 2017.
December 16, 2016

INTERVIEW: Jesse Richman’s Extreme Sports Film Premiere

Season two of Don't Crack Under Pressure will premiere at the MACC tomorrow, Saturday, Dec. 17 2016. This extreme sports film follows athletes from across the globe...
December 15, 2016

Countdown to Kapalua Spotlights: Day, Knox, Vegas, Perez

This installment of the Countdown to Kapalua looks back on 2016 victories by Jason Day, Russell Knox, Jhonattan Vegas and Pat Perez.
December 31, 2016

High Surf Advisory Extended to Noon

Small south-southwest fading bringing just ankle/waist high waves. Nothing significant is expected out of the SPAC in the near future although a small...

December 25, 2016

Ask the Mayor: Should the Public Have Access to DUI Checkpoint Websites?

Isn’t it my right to read whatever I want and for people to write whatever they want on Facebook (about DUI checkpoints around Maui)?
December 25, 2016

Ask the Mayor: Will There Be a Fee to Access Beaches?

If a fee were charged for larger tour groups, would that money go to maintaining/improving our parks?
December 25, 2016

Ask the Mayor: Where Can I Recycle My Christmas Tree?

What are the different ways to get rid of my Christmas tree on Maui?

December 31, 2016

New Year’s Forecast for Maui County
December 31, 2016

High Surf Advisory Extended to Noon
