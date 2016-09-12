ISLAND WEATHER

x
HURRICANE TRACKER       
September 12, 2016 02:15pm
Orlene Still Too Far Out to Forecast Impacts to Hawaiʻi Weather
Maui News

February 01, 2017

Monthly Statewide Outdoor Emergency Siren Test, Feb. 1

The state’s monthly test of the statewide outdoor warning siren system is scheduled for Wednesday Feb. 1, 2017, at 11:45 a.m.
January 31, 2017

Mobile Biometrics for Immigration Benefits Offered on Maui

The US Citizenship and Immigration Service is piloting a one-time, biometrics collection for immigration benefits on Maui, from Feb. 27 to March 3, 2017.
January 31, 2017

$4,640 Grant Supports Mothers, Babies on Maui

Women’s Fund of Hawaiʻi recently awarded a $4,640 grant to Maui's Mālama Nā Makua A Keiki to support the organization’s Maternal-Fetal and Parenting Program.
January 31, 2017

Maui Crime, Jan. 22-28: Burglaries, Break-Ins, Thefts

Maui police responded to 17 burglaries, 22 vehicle thefts and 17 vehicle break-ins in Maui County over a seven day period from Jan. 22-28, 2017.
January 31, 2017

Bills to Ban Coral-Killing Sunscreens Advance

The House Committee on Energy and Environmental Protection passed House Bill 600 which would prohibit the sale of sunscreens containing the chemical oxybenzone.
Maui Business

January 31, 2017

Hawaiʻi Tourism Industry Sets New Records

Here on Maui, visitor arrivals were up 3.9% in 2016 to more than 2.6 million visitors; and visitor spending increased 8.4% to $4.5 billion.
January 30, 2017

Sen. Baker to Discuss Maui Hospital Transition at Talk Story Session

Senator Rosalyn Baker, invites the public to attend a Talk Story on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017, from 10-11:30 a.m. at the Kīhei Charter School campus.
January 30, 2017

$239K Available for 2018 Maui Recycling Grants

Estimated funds available are $239,500, subject to County Council appropriations; deadline to submit initial summary applications is Friday, Feb. 10, 2017.
January 30, 2017

AARP Hawaiʻi Launches Campaign to Protect Medicare

AARP says the proposal would put 218,975 Hawaiʻi seniors’ benefits at risk and threaten the guarantee of benefits for 268,118 workers in Hawaiʻi, ages 50-64...
January 30, 2017

Maui Entrepreneurs Recognize Active Community Network

Maui Business Brainstormers hosted a dinner event on Jan. 21 in celebration of its five-year anniversary as an organization serving the Maui business community.
Maui Arts & Entertainment

January 31, 2017

Jake Simabukuro with Maui Pops Orchestra, Feb. 11

ʻUkulele wizard Jake Shimabukuro returns to the Maui Arts & Cultural Center on Feb. 11 at 7:30 p.m. under the accompaniment of the full Maui Pops Orchestra.
January 31, 2017

Rosie Herrera Dance Theatre on Maui, Feb. 9

One of Miami’s most celebrated rising dance companies, the Rosie Herrera Dance Theatre performs Thursday, Feb. 9 at 7:30 pm in Castle Theater.
January 31, 2017

New Time for ARTwalk at The Shops

Starting on Wednesday, Feb. 1, ARTwalk at The Shops at Wailea has a new time from 6 to 8 p.m. on the second level surrounding the art galleries.
January 31, 2017

ArT=Mixx: METAMORPHOSIS on Maui, Feb. 4

Maui Arts & Cultural Center’s popular ArT=Mixx series, a fusion of performing and visual arts, returns to the MACC on Saturday, Feb. 4 from 7 to 11 p.m.
January 31, 2017

Chinese New Year Begins With a Bang at Lahaina Cannery Mall

Lahaina Cannery Mall kicks off Chinese New Year with a display of martial arts mastery, firecrackers and “feeding of the lions” on Sat. Feb. 4 from 2 to 4 p.m.
Maui Food and Dining

January 31, 2017

New ‘Ohana Style Menu at Black Rock Kitchen

The concept of the ‘Ohana Table is to give larger parties an easy way to enjoy dinner at Sheraton Maui's signature restaurant, Black Rock Kitchen.
January 31, 2017

Maui Brewing Co. Opens Restaurant on O‘ahu

Maui Brewing Co. welcomes its first O‘ahu location as of January 31, 2017. The restaurant and brewpub is in the Holiday Inn Resort® Waikīkī Beachcomber.
January 31, 2017

Top Rankings for Leis Family Class Act Restaurant

The Leis Family Class Act Restaurant at UH Maui College has been rated the #1 Best Overall Restaurant in Hawai‘i in the monthly rankings on OpenTable.
January 29, 2017

Romantic Kama’āina Deals at Ritz-Carlton Kapalua

Celebrate romance this February at the Ritz-Carlton Kapalua with special kamā’aina rates and packages.
January 26, 2017

KBH Celebrates Chinese New Year with Food & Fun

Kāʻanapali Beach Hotel will usher in the Year of the Rooster with a brunch celebration that begins at 9 a.m. on Sunday, February 5 at Tiki Terrace restaurant.

Real Estate

January 19, 2017

Tamayose to Lead Island Sotheby’s International Realty Team

Georgianna Tamayose was named President of Island Sotheby’s International Realty on Maui. She started at Sotheby’s in 2010 as an assistant in the Wailea office
January 06, 2017

The Coconut Grove on Kapalua Bay: A Maui Real Estate Market Update

The Coconut Grove on Kapalua Bay: A Maui Real Estate Market Update
January 05, 2017

Live Minutes From PGA’s Tournament of Champions in These Kapalua Homes

If you’re an avid golfer, living in Kapalua next to the famed Plantation course is heaven.
January 05, 2017

Ask the Expert: How Can You Boost Your FICO Score?

Today's question has been answered by Sharon Robinson of Mason-McDuffie Mortgage.
January 04, 2017

Sales Begin at Maui’s New Pulehunui Industrial Park

The 86-acre, 28-lot industrial park is Maui’s first and only subdivision to offer M3 industrial zoning.

Maui Sports

February 01, 2017

County to Host First Annual Pickleball Clinic and Tourney Feb. 11

The County of Maui Department of Parks and Recreation will host its first annual Pickleball Clinic and Round-Robin tournament on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017.
January 31, 2017

Maui Highlights: Snapple Girls Basketball State Championships

The Kamehameha School Maui Warriors defeated Leilehua 33 to 31 on Monday night in the Division I First Round Regionals of the Snapple Girls Basketball State Championships. The game was played at home for the Warriors at the Pukalani campus on Maui.  KS Maui advances to play #1 Konawaena in Game #7 at 5 p.m. on Thursday,... Read more »
January 30, 2017

Korea’s Hyeon Chung Wins 2017 SportMaster Tennis Championships of Maui

The 2017 SportMaster Tennis Championships of Maui came to an end with Hyeon Chung (KOR) winning straight sets over Taro Daniel (JPN).
January 27, 2017

Day 5 Highlights: SportMaster Tennis Championships of Maui

More than 50 kids from Kahului Elementary School attended the SportMaster Tennis Championships of Maui taking place this week at the Royal Lahaina Tennis Ranch.
January 27, 2017

Big Game Dual-Screen Viewing Party at the MACC

Maui Arts & Cultural Center will again broadcast The Big Game on two large screens Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017. The game starts at 1:30 p.m. and gates open at noon.
Maui Surf

February 01, 2017

Warning Level Surf Expected, Pe’ahi (Jaws) Breaking

Our current northwest pulse will be down to traces Wednesday. That same storm which generated the northwest pulse has re-intensified...

Maui Discussion

January 24, 2017

Ask the Mayor: Why Wouldn’t TSA Accept My Temp License?

I received a temporary paper license at the DMV when I renewed my driver’s license recently but was dismayed to learn it was not an acceptable ID for the TSA.
January 24, 2017

Ask the Mayor: Who Can Replace Stop Sign?

I live on Lower Kula Road and someone has written graffiti on the stop sign at Lower Kula Road and Pulehu. Who do I contact to get this fixed?
January 24, 2017

Ask the Mayor: Why Wasn’t the Grenade Area Evacuated?

I was shopping at VIP on Monday when someone said police found a grenade nearby...
