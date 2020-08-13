Two O‘ahu men, both over 60-years-old are the latest COVID-19 related deaths reported in Hawai‘i.

There are a total of 355 newly diagnosed cases today, a record single day case count since the beginning of the pandemic. This includes 85 cases that are part of a cluster at the O‘ahu Community Correctional Center facility. Health investigators say that to date, at least 116 cases are attributable to OCCC, with 24 staff and 92 inmates having tested positive.

Today’s case count includes 343 cases on O‘ahu, seven on Maui, four on Hawai‘i Island and one on Kaua‘i.

Hawai‘i COVID-19 Counts for August 13, 2020

Laboratory* Testing Data

There were 3,384 additional COVID-19 tests reported via electronic laboratory reporting.

“With the virus actively being spread throughout the community on O‘ahu, congregate settings like prisons and institutions are at increased risk of introduction and should prepare as the Dept. of Public Safety and IHS have done,” Health Director Dr. Bruce Anderson said. “These agencies were ready and stepped into action quickly, working with the DOH on control and prevention measures to protect those at risk and the community. We extend our sincere condolences to the family and friends of the latest people to succumb to this disease.”

The State and City & County of Honolulu are working with the Institute for Human Services Sumner Men’s Shelter in ‘Iwilei to isolate and quarantine individuals at the shelter, with 20 cases under investigation. The DOH is also continuing its epidemiological investigation into a cluster of cases at Honolulu Hale, which now totals 11 individuals, who may have been infected during gatherings at offices during breaks or social get-togethers, according to employees who have been interviewed.