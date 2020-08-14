By Wendy Osher

The state has reported another triple digit increase in new COVID-19 cases with 233 new cases today including 218 on Oʻahu, nine on Maui, five on Hawaiʻi Island and one on Kauaʻi. More than 96% of the active cases statewide are on the island of Oʻahu.

Cases by island include:

Hawaiʻi County : 144 (22 active; 122 released from isolation; five required hospitalization)

: 144 (22 active; 122 released from isolation; five required hospitalization) Honolulu County : 4117 (2653 active; 1431 released from isolation; 242 required hospitalization; 33 deaths)

: 4117 (2653 active; 1431 released from isolation; 242 required hospitalization; 33 deaths) Kauaʻi County : 53 (7 active; 46 released from isolation; 1 required hospitalization;

: 53 (7 active; 46 released from isolation; 1 required hospitalization; Maui County : 206 (43 active; 157 released from isolation; 27 required hospitalization; 6 deaths)

: 206 (43 active; 157 released from isolation; 27 required hospitalization; 6 deaths) Pending : 0

: 0 Residents diagnosed outside of Hawaiʻi: 23 (2 required hospitalization, 1 death of an elderly Kaua‘i resident who died out of state, in Arizona)

The Hawaiʻi State Department of Health reports that there were 277 cases (6%) that have required hospitalization. At least 4,241 (93%) patients were residents.

Of the 206 cases in Maui County, at least 157 have been released from isolation, and 27 have required hospitalization. Based on the current numbers, there are 43 active cases in Maui County.

To date, there have been 40 COVID-19 related deaths in Hawaiʻi, including 33 on Oʻahu, six in Maui County, and one Kauaʻi resident who was hospitalized in Arizona. Hawaiʻi has a mortality rate of 2.9 deaths per 100,000, according to Lt. Gov. Green. Scroll down for a list of prior COVID-19 related deaths.

In Maui County, cases with onset in the last 28 days have been in all areas of Maui except for Hāna (96713), and the rural outlying islands of Lānaʻi and Molokaʻi. Of the 198 cases documented in Maui County over the course of the pandemic, Wailuku, Kīhei, Kahului and Haʻikū had the most cases (6-30 cases each); followed by Lahaina, Kula, Makawao and Spreckelsville (1-5 cases each); and Hāna. Molokaʻi and Lānaʻi (0 cases).

Age breakdown is not available by county; however there is a breakdown of the statewide count. Of the 3615 (excludes 23 residents diagnosed out of state) cases recorded *as of Aug. 10 statewide (updated weekly): 448 were 0-19 years old (one of which required hospitalization); 1433 were 20-39 years old (25 of which required hospitalization); 1083 were 40-59 years old (73 of which required hospitalization; and six deaths); and 651 were 60+ years old (118 of which required hospitalization; and 27 deaths).

QUARANTINE UPDATES:

Out-of-State Arrivals: On Monday, July 13, Gov. David Ige announced the delayed launch of the state’s pre-travel testing program by a month to Sept. 1, 2020. He also announced the extension of Hawai‘i’s 14-day quarantine on trans-Pacific travel to the end of August. This quarantine for out-of-state arrivals into Hawaiʻi remains in effect unless terminated or extended by a separate proclamation.

Partial Reinstatement of Interisland Quarantine: Maui County residents are reminded that the Governor has reinstituted the mandatory 14-day quarantine for any travel between islands other than arrival on Oʻahu. The quarantine includes travel from Maui to Hawaiʻi Island or Kauaʻi, as well as travel to and from Molokaʻi and Lānaʻi. This remains in effect through Aug. 31, unless terminated or extended by a separate proclamation.

Individuals on Maui who are traveling to Honolulu, would not have to quarantine for 14 days while on Oʻahu. However, when returning, these individuals would have to quarantine upon return to Maui County.

Restrictions Mulled Amid Record Breaking Increase: Amid record breaking new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, Aug. 13, Gov. Ige said, “if things do not get better, we will have no choice but to look at more restrictions. This could include going back to the stay-at-home orders. It also means that we may have to delay trans-Pacific travel. I know that going backwards will cause further harm to our economy, but we may have no choice. Before we can fix our economy, we need to fix our health. I know you’re frustrated. Everyone wants our lives to return to normal. You have sacrificed so much, and I am asking you to sacrifice even more. Remember that taking personal responsibility is still the best way to fight COVID-19. You all know what to do. Wash your hands, wear your mask, avoid large gatherings and stay home if you feel sick.”

SCHOOL UPDATES:

Oʻahu Public Schools on Complete Distance Learning for First 4 Weeks: Public schools on Oʻahu will go to complete distance learning for students for the first four weeks of the new school year. Schools will start on Oʻahu on Aug. 17 as previously announced.

Neighbor Island Schools Announce Distance Learning to Start School Year: Public schools on Kaua‘i, Hawaiʻi Island, and Maui County – with the exception of Moloka‘i schools and Hāna High & Elementary – will transition to full distance learning for the first four weeks of the 2020-21 school year.

Start Date for Students Currently Stands at Aug. 17: The Hawaiʻi Board of Education on Thursday night (July 30, 2020) voted to postpone the start of the school year by two weeks to Aug. 17th. The board postponed action on a separate motion that sought to waive the statutory law that requires 180 days of instruction, and will revisit the matter at a later date.

University of Hawaiʻi Encourages Online Instruction in Fall: At the University of Hawaiʻi, Faculty across the 10 campus system, including UH Maui College in Kahului, are requested to assess any current requirements for on-campus instruction to determine if those instructional components can be moved online. Similarly, students are asked to review and revise their fall course schedules to take all or as many courses online as possible, while staying on-track for on-time achievement of their degree or certificate.

Kamehameha Maui Campus Announces Full Distance Learning Through Aug. 31: The Kamehameha Maui campus transitions to a full distance learning program through at least the end of the month. The decision was shared with the school community after three days of hybrid or blended learning had already begun. Head of School Dr. Scott Parker said elevated COVID-19 cases in different parts of the state have justifiably caused concern and required a quick pivot in response to changing conditions.

COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS IN HAWAI‘I: (Currently stands at 40)