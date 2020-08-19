By Wendy Osher

The state has reported another triple digit increase in new COVID-19 cases with 261 new cases today including 233 on Oʻahu, 21 on Maui and seven on Hawaiʻi Island. This marks the 16th consecutive day that the daily count has been in the triple digits, with a record breaking 355 cases reported on Thursday. More than 96% of the active cases statewide are on the island of Oʻahu.

The state is also reporting another death today of an individual on O‘ahu. This is the 42nd COVID-19 death since the start of the pandemic.

State Health officials say the new cases today include 91 cases that were backlogged due to lab issues on the mainland.

*AS A RESULT OF UPDATED INFORMATION, ONE CASE FROM MAUI WAS RE-CATEGORIZED TO HONOLULU, AND ONE CASE FROM HONOLULU WAS REMOVED FROM THE COUNTS. **ONE ADDITIONAL DEATH ON OAHU WAS REPORTED TODAY AND WILL BE INCLUDED IN TOMORROW’S COUNTS.

Cases by island include:

Hawaiʻi County : 159 (26 active; 133 released from isolation; six required hospitalization)

: 159 (26 active; 133 released from isolation; six required hospitalization) Honolulu County : 5111 (3445 active; 1631 released from isolation; 263 required hospitalization; 35 deaths)

: 5111 (3445 active; 1631 released from isolation; 263 required hospitalization; 35 deaths) Kauaʻi County : 54 (6 active; 48 released from isolation; one required hospitalization;

: 54 (6 active; 48 released from isolation; one required hospitalization; Maui County : 262 (91 active; 165 released from isolation; 31 required hospitalization; six deaths)

: 262 (91 active; 165 released from isolation; 31 required hospitalization; six deaths) Pending : 0

: 0 Residents diagnosed outside of Hawaiʻi: 23 (2 required hospitalization, 1 death of an elderly Kaua‘i resident who died out of state, in Arizona)

The Hawaiʻi State Department of Health reports that there were 303 cases (5%) that have required hospitalization. At least 5,176 (92%) patients were residents. Of the 262 cases in Maui County, at least 165 have been released from isolation, and 31 have required hospitalization. Based on the current numbers, there are 91 active cases in Maui County.

To date, there have been 42 COVID-19 related deaths in Hawaiʻi, including 35 on Oʻahu, six in Maui County, and one Kauaʻi resident who was hospitalized in Arizona. Hawaiʻi has a mortality rate of 2.9 deaths per 100,000, according to Lt. Gov. Green. Scroll down for a list of prior COVID-19 related deaths.

In Maui County, cases with onset in the last 28 days have been in all areas of Maui except for Hāna (96713), and the rural outlying islands of Lānaʻi and Molokaʻi. Over the past 28 days, there have been cases in all districts except for Hāna. Molokaʻi and Lānaʻi. Of the 242 cases documented in Maui County over the course of the pandemic, Kahului has the most cases (51-150); followed by Lahaina, Wailuku and Kīhei (26-50); Makawao, Haʻikū, Kula and Spreckelsville (1-25 cases each); and Hāna. Molokaʻi and Lānaʻi (0 cases).

Age breakdown is not available by county; however there is a breakdown of the statewide count. Of the 5192 (excludes 23 residents diagnosed out of state) cases recorded *as of Aug. 17 statewide (updated weekly): 621 were 0-19 years old (one of which required hospitalization); 2096 were 20-39 years old (27 of which required hospitalization); 1577 were 40-59 years old (85 of which required hospitalization; and eight deaths); and 898 were 60+ years old (147 of which required hospitalization; and 31 deaths).