By Wendy Osher

There are 230 new COVID-19 cases in Hawaiʻi today including: 209 on Oʻahu, 13 on Hawaiʻi Island, six on Maui and two on Kauaʻi.

The state Department of Health reports that an O‘ahu resident is the state’s 46th COVID-19 death. Details are pending release.

This marks the 18th consecutive day that the daily count has been in the triple digits, with a record breaking 355 cases reported on Thursday, Aug. 13. More than 96% of the active cases statewide are on the island of Oʻahu.

Cases by island include:

Hawaiʻi County : 177 (30 active; 136 released from isolation; seven required hospitalization)

: 177 (30 active; 136 released from isolation; seven required hospitalization) Honolulu County : 5547 (3789 active; 1720 released from isolation; 292 required hospitalization; 38 deaths)

: 5547 (3789 active; 1720 released from isolation; 292 required hospitalization; 38 deaths) Kauaʻi County : 56 (six active; 50 released from isolation; one required hospitalization;

: 56 (six active; 50 released from isolation; one required hospitalization; Maui County : 269 (96 active; 166 released from isolation; 35 required hospitalization; seven deaths)

: 269 (96 active; 166 released from isolation; 35 required hospitalization; seven deaths) Pending : 0

: 0 Residents diagnosed outside of Hawaiʻi: 23 (2 required hospitalization, 1 death of an elderly Kaua‘i resident who died out of state, in Arizona)

The Hawaiʻi State Department of Health reports that there were 337 cases (6%) that have required hospitalization. At least 5,587 (92%) patients were residents. Of the 269 cases in Maui County, at least 166 have been released from isolation, and 35 have required hospitalization. Based on the current numbers, there are 96 active cases in Maui County.

To date, there have been 46 COVID-19 related deaths in Hawaiʻi, including 38 on Oʻahu, seven in Maui County, and one Kauaʻi resident who was hospitalized in Arizona. Hawaiʻi has a mortality rate of 3.1 deaths per 100,000, according to Lt. Gov. Green. Scroll down for a list of prior COVID-19 related deaths.

In Maui County, cases with onset in the last 28 days have been in all areas of Maui except for Hāna (96713), and the rural outlying islands of Lānaʻi and Molokaʻi. Over the past 28 days, there have been cases in all districts except for Hāna. Molokaʻi and Lānaʻi. Of the 269 cases documented in Maui County over the course of the pandemic, Kahului has the most cases (51-150); followed by Lahaina, Wailuku and Kīhei (26-50); Makawao, Haʻikū, Kula and Spreckelsville (1-25 cases each); and Hāna. Molokaʻi and Lānaʻi (0 cases).

Age breakdown is not available by county; however there is a breakdown of the statewide count. Of the 5192 (excludes 23 residents diagnosed out of state) cases recorded *as of Aug. 17 statewide (updated weekly): 621 were 0-19 years old (one of which required hospitalization); 2096 were 20-39 years old (27 of which required hospitalization); 1577 were 40-59 years old (85 of which required hospitalization; and eight deaths); and 898 were 60+ years old (147 of which required hospitalization; and 31 deaths).