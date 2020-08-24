By Wendy Osher

There are 169 new COVID-19 cases in Hawaiʻi today including: 150 on Oʻahu, 10 on Maui and nine on Hawaiʻi Island.

The state Department of Health reports that there were two additional deaths on the island of O‘ahu, bringing the total over the course of the pandemic to 49.

This marks the 21st consecutive day that the daily count has been in the triple digits, with a record breaking 355 cases reported on Thursday, Aug. 13. More than 96% of the active cases statewide are on the island of Oʻahu.

Cases by island include:

Hawaiʻi County : 209 (65 active; 144 released from isolation; eight required hospitalization)

: 209 (65 active; 144 released from isolation; eight required hospitalization) Honolulu County : 6181 (4333 active; 1807 released from isolation; 352 required hospitalization; 41 deaths)

: 6181 (4333 active; 1807 released from isolation; 352 required hospitalization; 41 deaths) Kauaʻi County : 56 (three active; 53 released from isolation; one required hospitalization;

: 56 (three active; 53 released from isolation; one required hospitalization; Maui County : 300 (125 active; 168 released from isolation; 36 required hospitalization; seven deaths)

: 300 (125 active; 168 released from isolation; 36 required hospitalization; seven deaths) Pending : 0

: 0 Residents diagnosed outside of Hawaiʻi: 23 (2 required hospitalization, 1 death of an elderly Kaua‘i resident who died out of state, in Arizona)

The Hawaiʻi State Department of Health reports that there were 399 cases (6%) that have required hospitalization. At least 6,268 (93%) patients were residents. Of the 300 cases in Maui County, at least 168 have been released from isolation, and 36 have required hospitalization. Based on the current numbers, there are 125 active cases in Maui County.

To date, there have been 49 COVID-19 related deaths in Hawaiʻi, including 41 on Oʻahu, seven in Maui County, and one Kauaʻi resident who was hospitalized in Arizona. Hawaiʻi has a mortality rate of 3.4 deaths per 100,000, according to Lt. Gov. Green. Scroll down for a list of prior COVID-19 related deaths.

In Maui County, cases with onset in the last 28 days have been in all areas of Maui except for Hāna (96713), and the rural outlying island of Lānaʻi. Over the past 28 days, there have been cases in all districts except for Hāna and Lānaʻi. Of the 300 cases documented in Maui County over the course of the pandemic, Kahului and Wailuku have the most cases (51-150); followed by Lahaina, Makawao and Kīhei (26-50); Haʻikū, Kula, Spreckelsville, Molokaʻi, Hāna and Lānaʻi (1-25 cases each).

Age breakdown is not available by county; however there is a breakdown of the statewide count. Of the 6746 (excludes 23 residents diagnosed out of state) cases recorded *as of Aug. 24 statewide (updated weekly): 620 were 0-17 years old (two of which required hospitalization); 1499 were 18-29 years old (20 of which required hospitalization); 1354 were 30-39 years old (25 of which required hospitalization); 1094 were 40-49 years old (48 of which required hospitalization; and four deaths); 966 were 50-59 years old (70 of which required hospitalization; and six deaths); 687 were 60-69 years old (83 of which required hospitalization; and seven deaths); 347 were 70-79 years old (69 of which required hospitalization; and 16 deaths); and 179 were 80+ years old (46 of which required hospitalization; and 15 deaths).