By Wendy Osher

There are 215 new COVID-19 cases in Hawaiʻi today including: 201 on Oʻahu, 11 on Hawaiʻi Islan and three on Maui.

This marks the 22st consecutive day that the daily count has been in the triple digits, with a record breaking 355 cases reported on Thursday, Aug. 13. More than 95% of the active cases statewide are on the island of Oʻahu.

Cases by island include:

Hawaiʻi County : 220 (74 active; 146 released from isolation; eight required hospitalization)

: 220 (74 active; 146 released from isolation; eight required hospitalization) Honolulu County : 6382 (4472 active; 1869 released from isolation; 372 required hospitalization; 41 deaths)

: 6382 (4472 active; 1869 released from isolation; 372 required hospitalization; 41 deaths) Kauaʻi County : 56 (three active; 53 released from isolation; one required hospitalization;

: 56 (three active; 53 released from isolation; one required hospitalization; Maui County : 303 (128 active; 168 released from isolation; 36 required hospitalization; seven deaths)

: 303 (128 active; 168 released from isolation; 36 required hospitalization; seven deaths) Pending : 0

: 0 Residents diagnosed outside of Hawaiʻi: 23 (2 required hospitalization, 1 death of an elderly Kaua‘i resident who died out of state, in Arizona)

The Hawaiʻi State Department of Health reports that there were 419 cases (6%) that have required hospitalization. At least 6,476 (93%) patients were residents. Of the 303 cases in Maui County, at least 168 have been released from isolation, and 36 have required hospitalization. Based on the current numbers, there are 128 active cases in Maui County.

Recent clusters on Maui have included: 66 cases linked to Maui Memorial Medical Center; 20 cases at the Roselani Place assisted-living community in Kahului; a construction site; and a number of cases were also related to gatherings that Maui residents attended on Oʻahu.

The 7-day rolling average of new COVID-19 cases in Maui County is 9.3 per day, with a total of 125 active cases here. Maui County has conducted more than 19,000 COVID-19 tests to date, with 1.5% returning positive. Total statewide tests conducted are over 180,000, with a 3.7% positivity rate. Maui’s cases per capita are around 5.55 per 100,000. That’s much better than the 20.73 per capita rate on the island of Oahu.

To date, there have been 49 COVID-19 related deaths in Hawaiʻi, including 41 on Oʻahu, seven in Maui County, and one Kauaʻi resident who was hospitalized in Arizona. Hawaiʻi has a mortality rate of 3.4 deaths per 100,000, according to Lt. Gov. Green. Scroll down for a list of prior COVID-19 related deaths.

In Maui County, cases with onset in the last 28 days have been in all areas of Maui except for the rural outlying island of Lānaʻi. The East Maui community of Hāna is no longer absent of cases according to the most current map. Of the 303 cases documented in Maui County over the course of the pandemic, Kahului and Wailuku have the most cases (51-150); followed by Lahaina, Makawao and Kīhei (26-50); Haʻikū, Kula, Spreckelsville, Molokaʻi, Hāna and Lānaʻi (1-25 cases each).

Age breakdown is not available by county; however there is a breakdown of the statewide count. Of the 6746 (excludes 23 residents diagnosed out of state) cases recorded *as of Aug. 24 statewide (updated weekly): 620 were 0-17 years old (two of which required hospitalization); 1499 were 18-29 years old (20 of which required hospitalization); 1354 were 30-39 years old (25 of which required hospitalization); 1094 were 40-49 years old (48 of which required hospitalization; and four deaths); 966 were 50-59 years old (70 of which required hospitalization; and six deaths); 687 were 60-69 years old (83 of which required hospitalization; and seven deaths); 347 were 70-79 years old (69 of which required hospitalization; and 16 deaths); and 179 were 80+ years old (46 of which required hospitalization; and 15 deaths).