There were 200 new COVID-19 cases in Hawai‘i today including 174 on O‘ahu, four on Maui and 22 on Hawai‘i Island.

There was also one more death linked to COVID-19 on O‘ahu, bringing the state total since the pandemic began to 63.

Maui has four additional cases for a cumulative total of 334. Clusters on Maui include at least 27 cases at the Roselani Place assisted living facility and 66 associated with the Maui Memorial Medical Center.

Hawai‘i island has 22 new cases today for a cumulative total of 340 since the start of the pandemic.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Cases by island include:

Hawaiʻi County : 340 (166 active; 174 released from isolation; 13 required hospitalization)

: 340 (166 active; 174 released from isolation; 13 required hospitalization) Honolulu County : 7584 (5423 active; 2107 released from isolation; 446 required hospitalization; 54 deaths)

: 7584 (5423 active; 2107 released from isolation; 446 required hospitalization; 54 deaths) Kauaʻi County : 57 (0 active; 55 released from isolation; one required hospitalization;

: 57 (0 active; 55 released from isolation; one required hospitalization; Maui County : 334 (142 active; 184 released from isolation; 43 required hospitalization; eight deaths)

: 334 (142 active; 184 released from isolation; 43 required hospitalization; eight deaths) Pending : 0

: 0 Residents diagnosed outside of Hawaiʻi: 24 (two required hospitalization, one death of an elderly Kaua‘i resident who died out of state, in Arizona)

To date, there have been 63 COVID-19 related deaths in Hawaiʻi, including 54 on Oʻahu, eight in Maui County, and one Kauaʻi resident who was hospitalized in Arizona. Hawaiʻi has a mortality rate of 4.5 deaths per 100,000, according to Lt. Gov. Green. Scroll down for a list of prior COVID-19 related deaths.

In Maui County, cases with onset in the last 28 days have been in all areas of Maui except for the rural outlying island of Lānaʻi. The East Maui community of Hāna is no longer absent of cases according to current maps. Of the 334 cases documented in Maui County over the course of the pandemic, Kahului and Wailuku have the most cases (51-150); followed by Lahaina, Makawao and Kīhei (26-50); Haʻikū, Kula, Spreckelsville, Molokaʻi, Hāna and Lānaʻi (1-25 cases each).

Age breakdown is not available by county; however there is a breakdown of the statewide count. Of the 7806 (excludes 24 residents diagnosed out of state) cases recorded *as of Aug. 28 statewide (updated weekly): 733 were 0-17 years old (three of which required hospitalization); 1719 were 18-29 years old (23 of which required hospitalization); 1539 were 30-39 years old (28 of which required hospitalization); 1247 were 40-49 years old (58 of which required hospitalization; and four deaths); 1113 were 50-59 years old (82 of which required hospitalization; and seven deaths); 817 were 60-69 years old (106 of which required hospitalization; and eight deaths); 408 were 70-79 years old (80 of which required hospitalization; and 20 deaths); and 230 were 80+ years old (61 of which required hospitalization; and 19 deaths).

US Surgeon General Jerome Adams explained via a social media message published by Lieutenant Governor Josh Green, that the positivity rate is the percentage of tests that come back positive over the percentage of tests done. Thursday’s 306 new positive cases divided by 2478 tests conducted that day means the state’s positivity rate on Thursday had reached 12.35%. With 200 new cases and 2,784 tests conducted today, the rate has dropped down to 7.2% for Sunday. He further explained that if the positivity rate is less than 5%, that’s considered good or in the green; if its in the 5-10% rate, it’s in the yellow; and if its over 10% you’re in the red.

QUARANTINE UPDATES:

Stay-At-Home, Work-From-Home Order Reinstated on O‘ahu for Two Weeks Starting Aug. 27: Governor David Ige approved Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell’s request for a stay-at-home, work-at-home order for the island of Oʻahu. Mayor Caldwell said the order goes into effect at midnight 12:01 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 27, and continues for two weeks. This does not impact the neighbor islands, which remain at their current levels of response.

This is on top of Mayor Caldwell’s “Act Now Honolulu – No Social Gatherings.” , which calls for no parties larger than five individuals coming together on Oʻahu. The Act Now Honolulu phase went into effect on Aug. 19, 2020 and will run for 28 days or two incubation periods.

Delayed Launch of Pre-Travel Testing: On Tuesday, Aug. 18, Gov. David Ige announced the delayed launch of the state’s pre-travel testing program by another month to Oct. 1, 2020 at the earliest. The quarantine for out-of-state arrivals into Hawaiʻi remains in effect unless terminated or extended by a separate proclamation.

Maui Mayor Mulls Restrictions: Maui Mayor Michael Victornio is looking at potential reinstatement of restrictions in Maui County with a focus first on gatherings if Maui’s COVID-19 community response does not improve. On Monday, Aug. 24, Mayor Victorino said he he needs another day or two to make any decisions on whether or not to reinstate previous restrictions aimed at helping to contain the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

Partial Reinstatement of Interisland Quarantine: Maui County residents are reminded that the Governor has reinstituted the mandatory 14-day quarantine for any travel between islands other than arrival on Oʻahu. The quarantine includes travel from Maui to Hawaiʻi Island or Kauaʻi, as well as travel to and from Molokaʻi and Lānaʻi. This remains in effect, unless terminated or extended by a separate proclamation.

Individuals on Maui who are traveling to Honolulu, would not have to quarantine for 14 days while on Oʻahu. However, when returning, these individuals would have to quarantine upon return to Maui County and the other neighbor island communities.

PREVIOUS CASE COUNTS:

• 8.29.20: 310 New COVID-19 Cases (263 O‘ahu, 7 Maui, 39 Hawai‘i Island, 1 Kaua‘i); 3 O‘ahu Deaths

• 8.28.20: 265 New COVID-19 Cases (233 O‘ahu, 6 Maui, 26 HI Island); 4 Deaths (3 O‘ahu, 1 Maui)

• 8.27.20: 306 New COVID-19 Cases (289 O‘ahu, 7 Maui, 10 Hawai‘i Island); Four More O‘ahu Deaths

• 8.26.20: 277 New COVID-19 Cases (245 O‘ahu, 8 Maui, 23 Hawai‘i Island); Two More O‘ahu Deaths

• 8.25.20: 215 New COVID-19 Cases (201 O‘ahu, 3 Maui, 11 Hawai‘i Island)

• 8.24.20: 169 New COVID-19 Cases (150 O‘ahu, 10 Maui, 9 Hawai‘i Island); Two More O‘ahu Deaths

• 8.23.20: 248 New COVID-19 Cases (228 O‘ahu, 12 Maui, 8 Hawai‘i Island)

• 8.22.20: 284 New COVID-19 Cases (259 O‘ahu, 15 Hawai‘i Island, 10 Maui); One More O‘ahu Death

• 8.21.20: 230 New COVID-19 Cases (209 O‘ahu, 13 Hawai‘i Island, 6 Maui, 2 Kaua‘i); One Death

• 8.20.20: 236 New COVID-19 Cases (230 O‘ahu, 5 Big Island, 1 Maui); 3 Deaths (2 O‘ahu, 1 Maui)

• 8.19.20: 261 New COVID-19 Cases in Hawai‘i (233 O‘ahu, 20 Maui, 7 Hawai‘i Island); One Death

• 8.18.20: 134 New COVID-19 Cases (124 O‘ahu, 7 Maui, 3 Hawai‘i Island); One Death on O‘ahu

• 8.17.20: 174 New COVID-19 Cases in Hawai‘i (163 O‘ahu, 9 Maui, 2 Hawai‘i Island)

• 8.16.20: 220 New COVID-19 Cases in Hawai‘i (202 O‘ahu, 14 Maui, 4 Hawai‘i Island)

• 8.15.20: 284 New COVID-19 Cases in Hawai‘i (273 O‘ahu, 7 Maui, 3 Hawai‘i Island, 1 Kaua‘i)

• 8.14.20: 233 New COVID-19 Cases in Hawai‘i (218 O‘ahu, 9 Maui, 5 Hawai‘i Island, 1 Kaua‘i)

• 8.13.20: BREAKING: 355 New COVID-19 Cases (O‘ahu 343, Maui 7, Hawai‘i Island 4, Kaua‘i 1)

• 8.12.20: 202 New COVID-19 Cases in Hawai‘i (O‘ahu 197, Kaua‘i 2, Hawai‘i Island 2, Maui 1)

• 8.11.20: 118 New COVID-19 Cases in Hawai‘i (112 O‘ahu, 4 Maui, 1 Hawai‘i Island)

• 8.10.20: Three More Deaths, 140 New COVID-19 Cases (138 on Oʻahu, one each on Maui & Kauaʻi)

• 8.9.20: 152 New COVID-19 Cases in Hawai‘i (O‘ahu 147, Big Island 3, Maui 1, Kaua‘i 1)

• 8.8.20: 231 New COVID-19 Cases in Hawai‘i, One More Death

• 8.7.20: 201 New COVID-19 Cases in Hawaii, First time Daily Count is Over 200

• 8.6.20: UPDATE: 152 New COVID-19 Cases in Hawai‘i; “Undercount” Resolved

• 8.5.20: 173 New COVID-19 Cases, All on O‘ahu

• 8.4.20: 144 New COVID-19 Cases in Hawai‘i; 27th Death

• 8.3.20: 207 New COVID-19 Cases in Hawai‘i, Highest One-Day Record Due to Delayed Lab Reporting

• 8.2.20: 45 New COVID-19 Cases in Hawai‘i; Temporary Reporting Delays Affect Total

• 8.1.20: 87 New COVID-19 Cases in Hawai‘i; Testing Lag of 5-7 Days

• 7.31.20: 123 New COVID-19 Cases: Third Consecutive Day of Triple-Digit Increases in Hawai‘i

• 7.30.20: 124 New COVID-19 Cases: New One-Day Record, Triple-Digit Record for Hawai‘i

• 7.29.20: 109 New COVID-19 Cases in Hawai‘i (98 on O‘ahu, 9 on Maui, 2 Kaua‘i), New One-Day High

• 7.28.20: 47 New COVID-19 Cases in Hawai‘i: 46 on O‘ahu, 1 on Maui

• 7.27.20: 28 New COVID-19 Cases on O‘ahu; Investigators Search for Bar Patrons for Contact Tracing

• 7.26.20: 64 New Covid-19 Cases in Hawai‘i on Sunday: 55 on O‘ahu, 7 on Maui, 2 on Kaua‘i

• 7.25.20: 73 New COVID-19 Cases: 3rd Consecutive Day of Record High Numbers on July 25

• 7.24.20: 60 New COVID-19 Cases in Hawaiʻi: 2nd Day of Record High Numbers on July 24

• 7.23.20: 55 New COVID-19 Cases in Hawaiʻi: Record High Numbers on Thursday, July 23

COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS IN HAWAI‘I: (Currently stands at 55)