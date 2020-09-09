There were 100 new COVID-19 cases in Hawai‘i today including 88 on O‘ahu and 12 on Hawai‘i Island.

Hawai‘i’s COVID-19 death toll also rises to 91 with the passing of three more O‘ahu residents. Details are pending release.

Maui had no additional cases today, with the cumulative total remaining at 360. Clusters on Maui are confirmed at the Roselani Place assisted living facility and the Maui Memorial Medical Center. Other recent cases have occurred at: the Maui Police Department; a Lahaina bar; at the Prosecutor’s Office in the Old Maui Courthouse; one at the Molokaʻi Baseyard; and at the Judiciary at Hoapili Hale in Wailuku.

Cases by island include:

Hawaiʻi County : 533 (12 new; 293 active; 237 released from isolation; 21 required hospitalization; and three deaths)

: 533 (12 new; 293 active; 237 released from isolation; 21 required hospitalization; and three deaths) Honolulu County : 9146 (88 new; 6455 active; 2613 released from isolation; 533 required hospitalization; 78 deaths)

: 9146 (88 new; 6455 active; 2613 released from isolation; 533 required hospitalization; 78 deaths) Kauaʻi County : 58 (0 new; one active; 57 released from isolation; one required hospitalization)

: 58 (0 new; one active; 57 released from isolation; one required hospitalization) Maui County : 360 (0 new; 138 active; 213 released from isolation; 47 required hospitalization; nine deaths)

: 360 (0 new; 138 active; 213 released from isolation; 47 required hospitalization; nine deaths) Pending : 0

: 0 Residents diagnosed outside of Hawaiʻi: 26 (two required hospitalization, one death of an elderly Kaua‘i resident who died out of state, in Arizona)

To date, there have been 91 COVID-19 related deaths in Hawaiʻi including: 78 on Oʻahu, nine in Maui County, three on Hawaiʻi Island and one Kauaʻi resident who was hospitalized in Arizona. Hawaiʻi’s mortality rate yesterday was 6.5 deaths per 100,000, according to Lt. Gov. Green. Scroll down for a list of prior COVID-19 related deaths.

In Maui County, cases with onset in the last 28 days have been in all areas of Maui except for the rural outlying island of Lānaʻi. The East Maui community of Hāna is no longer absent of cases according to current maps. Of the 360 cases documented in Maui County over the course of the pandemic, Kahului had the most cases (81); followed by Wailuku (65), Lahaina (54), Kīhei (47), Makawao (38); Haʻikū (22), Spreckelsville (16), Kula (12), Molokaʻi (1-10), Hāna (1-10) and Lānaʻi (1-10).

Age breakdown is not available by county; however there is a breakdown of the statewide count. Of the 4660 (excludes 4788 cases with unknown hospitalization status and 25 cases that were in residents outside of the state) cases recorded *as of Sept. 4 statewide (updated weekly):

452 were 0-17 years old (three required hospitalization and 506 unknown status);

940 were 18-29 years old (29 required hospitalization and 1,069 are of unknown status);

818 were 30-39 years old (39 required hospitalization and 949 are of unknown status);

670 were 40-49 years old (72 required hospitalization; four deaths; and 736 of unknown status);

547 were 50-59 years old (103 required hospitalization; nine deaths; and 695 of unknown status);

402 were 60-69 years old (118 required hospitalization; 13 deaths; and 460 of unknown status);

172 were 70-79 years old (91 required hospitalization; 24 deaths; and 218 of unknown status); and

67 were 80+ years old (71 required hospitalization; 30 deaths; and 141 of unknown status).

QUARANTINE UPDATES:

Stay-At-Home, Work-From-Home Order Extended on O‘ahu for Two More Weeks to Sept. 24: Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell today announced that the Governor has granted his request to extend his Stay-At-Home/Work-from-Home order for O‘ahu for two more weeks through Sept. 24, 2020. Mayor Caldwell said for reopening of businesses, he would like to see the average number of cases go down over a period of seven days to two weeks. This does not impact the neighbor islands, which remain at their current levels of response.

This is on top of Mayor Caldwell’s “Act Now Honolulu – No Social Gatherings.” , which calls for no parties larger than five individuals coming together on Oʻahu. The Act Now Honolulu phase went into effect on Aug. 19, 2020 and will run for 28 days or two incubation periods.

Delayed Launch of Pre-Travel Testing: On Tuesday, Aug. 18, Gov. David Ige announced the delayed launch of the state’s pre-travel testing program by another month to Oct. 1, 2020 at the earliest. The quarantine for out-of-state arrivals into Hawaiʻi remains in effect unless terminated or extended by a separate proclamation.

Maui Mayor Mulls Restrictions: Maui Mayor Michael Victornio is looking at potential reinstatement of restrictions in Maui County with a focus first on gatherings if Maui’s COVID-19 community response does not improve. On Monday, Aug. 24, Mayor Victorino said he he needs another day or two to make any decisions on whether or not to reinstate previous restrictions aimed at helping to contain the spread of the COVID-19 virus. He has yet to implement any rollbacks at this point.

Partial Reinstatement of Interisland Quarantine: Maui County residents are reminded that the Governor has reinstituted the mandatory 14-day quarantine for any travel between islands other than arrival on Oʻahu. The quarantine includes travel from Maui to Hawaiʻi Island or Kauaʻi, as well as travel to and from Molokaʻi and Lānaʻi. This remains in effect, unless terminated or extended by a separate proclamation.

Individuals on Maui who are traveling to Honolulu, would not have to quarantine for 14 days while on Oʻahu. However, when returning, these individuals would have to quarantine upon return to Maui County and the other neighbor island communities.

PREVIOUS CASE COUNTS:

• 9.8.20: 66 New COVID-19 Cases (58 O‘ahu, 2 Maui, 6 Hawai‘i Island), 2 Deaths

• 9.7.20: 105 New COVID-19 Cases (90 O‘ahu, 4 Maui, 11 Hawai‘i Island), 1 More Death

• 9.6.20: 164 New COVID-19 Cases (146 O‘ahu, 3 Maui, 14 Hawai‘i Island, 1 Kaua‘i), 1 More Death

• 9.5.20: 221 New COVID-19 Cases (191 O‘ahu, 5 Maui, 24 Hawai‘i Island, 1 Out of State), 3 More Deaths

• 9.4.20: 271 New COVID-19 Cases (236 O‘ahu, 1 Maui, 34 Hawai‘i Island), 2 More Deaths

• 9.3.20: 211 New COVID-19 Cases (190 O‘ahu, 4 Maui, 17 Hawai‘i Island), 4 O‘ahu Deaths

• 9.2.20: 389 New COVID-19 Cases, Includes 90 Cases From Delayed Reporting (302 O‘ahu, 2 Maui, 35 Hawai‘i Island); 1 More Death

• 9.1.20: 181 New COVID-19 Cases (157 O‘ahu, 5 Maui, 19 Hawai‘i Island); 4 More Deaths

• 8.31.20: 133 New COVID-19 Cases (107 O‘ahu, 1 Maui, 24 Hawai‘i Island, 1 Out of State); 7 Deaths

• 8.30.20: 200 New COVID-19 Cases (174 O‘ahu, 4 Maui, 22 Hawai‘i Island); 1 More O‘ahu Death

• 8.29.20: 310 New COVID-19 Cases (263 O‘ahu, 7 Maui, 39 Hawai‘i Island, 1 Kaua‘i); 3 O‘ahu Deaths

• 8.28.20: 265 New COVID-19 Cases (233 O‘ahu, 6 Maui, 26 HI Island); 4 Deaths (3 O‘ahu, 1 Maui)

• 8.27.20: 306 New COVID-19 Cases (289 O‘ahu, 7 Maui, 10 Hawai‘i Island); Four More O‘ahu Deaths

• 8.26.20: 277 New COVID-19 Cases (245 O‘ahu, 8 Maui, 23 Hawai‘i Island); Two More O‘ahu Deaths

• 8.25.20: 215 New COVID-19 Cases (201 O‘ahu, 3 Maui, 11 Hawai‘i Island)

• 8.24.20: 169 New COVID-19 Cases (150 O‘ahu, 10 Maui, 9 Hawai‘i Island); Two More O‘ahu Deaths

• 8.23.20: 248 New COVID-19 Cases (228 O‘ahu, 12 Maui, 8 Hawai‘i Island)

• 8.22.20: 284 New COVID-19 Cases (259 O‘ahu, 15 Hawai‘i Island, 10 Maui); One More O‘ahu Death

• 8.21.20: 230 New COVID-19 Cases (209 O‘ahu, 13 Hawai‘i Island, 6 Maui, 2 Kaua‘i); One Death

• 8.20.20: 236 New COVID-19 Cases (230 O‘ahu, 5 Big Island, 1 Maui); 3 Deaths (2 O‘ahu, 1 Maui)

• 8.19.20: 261 New COVID-19 Cases in Hawai‘i (233 O‘ahu, 20 Maui, 7 Hawai‘i Island); One Death

• 8.18.20: 134 New COVID-19 Cases (124 O‘ahu, 7 Maui, 3 Hawai‘i Island); One Death on O‘ahu

• 8.17.20: 174 New COVID-19 Cases in Hawai‘i (163 O‘ahu, 9 Maui, 2 Hawai‘i Island)

• 8.16.20: 220 New COVID-19 Cases in Hawai‘i (202 O‘ahu, 14 Maui, 4 Hawai‘i Island)

• 8.15.20: 284 New COVID-19 Cases in Hawai‘i (273 O‘ahu, 7 Maui, 3 Hawai‘i Island, 1 Kaua‘i)

• 8.14.20: 233 New COVID-19 Cases in Hawai‘i (218 O‘ahu, 9 Maui, 5 Hawai‘i Island, 1 Kaua‘i)

• 8.13.20: BREAKING: 355 New COVID-19 Cases (O‘ahu 343, Maui 7, Hawai‘i Island 4, Kaua‘i 1)

• 8.12.20: 202 New COVID-19 Cases in Hawai‘i (O‘ahu 197, Kaua‘i 2, Hawai‘i Island 2, Maui 1)

• 8.11.20: 118 New COVID-19 Cases in Hawai‘i (112 O‘ahu, 4 Maui, 1 Hawai‘i Island)

• 8.10.20: Three More Deaths, 140 New COVID-19 Cases (138 on Oʻahu, one each on Maui & Kauaʻi)

• 8.9.20: 152 New COVID-19 Cases in Hawai‘i (O‘ahu 147, Big Island 3, Maui 1, Kaua‘i 1)

• 8.8.20: 231 New COVID-19 Cases in Hawai‘i, One More Death

• 8.7.20: 201 New COVID-19 Cases in Hawaii, First time Daily Count is Over 200

• 8.6.20: UPDATE: 152 New COVID-19 Cases in Hawai‘i; “Undercount” Resolved

• 8.5.20: 173 New COVID-19 Cases, All on O‘ahu

• 8.4.20: 144 New COVID-19 Cases in Hawai‘i; 27th Death

• 8.3.20: 207 New COVID-19 Cases in Hawai‘i, Highest One-Day Record Due to Delayed Lab Reporting

• 8.2.20: 45 New COVID-19 Cases in Hawai‘i; Temporary Reporting Delays Affect Total

• 8.1.20: 87 New COVID-19 Cases in Hawai‘i; Testing Lag of 5-7 Days

• 7.31.20: 123 New COVID-19 Cases: Third Consecutive Day of Triple-Digit Increases in Hawai‘i

• 7.30.20: 124 New COVID-19 Cases: New One-Day Record, Triple-Digit Record for Hawai‘i

• 7.29.20: 109 New COVID-19 Cases in Hawai‘i (98 on O‘ahu, 9 on Maui, 2 Kaua‘i), New One-Day High

• 7.28.20: 47 New COVID-19 Cases in Hawai‘i: 46 on O‘ahu, 1 on Maui

• 7.27.20: 28 New COVID-19 Cases on O‘ahu; Investigators Search for Bar Patrons for Contact Tracing

• 7.26.20: 64 New Covid-19 Cases in Hawai‘i on Sunday: 55 on O‘ahu, 7 on Maui, 2 on Kaua‘i

• 7.25.20: 73 New COVID-19 Cases: 3rd Consecutive Day of Record High Numbers on July 25

• 7.24.20: 60 New COVID-19 Cases in Hawaiʻi: 2nd Day of Record High Numbers on July 24

• 7.23.20: 55 New COVID-19 Cases in Hawaiʻi: Record High Numbers on Thursday, July 23

COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS IN HAWAI‘I: (Currently stands at 88)