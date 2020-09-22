There were 63 new COVID-19 cases in Hawai‘i today including 55 on O‘ahu and eight on Hawai‘i Island.

Hawai‘i’s COVID-19 death toll remains unchanged at 120 with no new deaths confirmed by the state Department of Health.

To date, the DOH has confirmed 15 of the 25 deaths reported at the Yukio Okutsu State Veterans Home in Hilo on Hawaiʻi Island. State officials say reporting on these deaths was delayed due to pending medical reports required for verification and classification of deaths as COVID-19.

Maui County had no new cases for a third consecutive day, with the cumulative total remaining at 385. Over the weekend, there were two cases in Kahului and one case on Molokaʻi on Saturday; and a single case in Makawao on Sunday. To date, there have been 16 cases on the island Molokaʻi over the course of the pandemic and an estimated 13 of them are active.

Clusters on Maui are confirmed at the Roselani Place assisted living facility and the Maui Memorial Medical Center. Other recent cases have occurred at: the Maui Police Department; a Lahaina bar; at the Prosecutor’s Office in the Old Maui Courthouse; one at the Molokaʻi Baseyard; and at the Judiciary at Hoapili Hale in Wailuku.

Cases by island include:

Hawaiʻi County : 659 (eight new; 170 active; 474 released from isolation; 35 required hospitalization; and 15 deaths)

: 659 (eight new; 170 active; 474 released from isolation; 35 required hospitalization; and 15 deaths) Honolulu County : 10,393 (55 new; 6101 active; 4197 released from isolation; 663 required hospitalization; 95 deaths)

: 10,393 (55 new; 6101 active; 4197 released from isolation; 663 required hospitalization; 95 deaths) Kauaʻi County : 57 (0 new; one active; 56 released from isolation; one required hospitalization)

: 57 (0 new; one active; 56 released from isolation; one required hospitalization) Maui County : 385 (0 new; 111 active; 265 released from isolation; 48 required hospitalization; nine deaths)

: 385 (0 new; 111 active; 265 released from isolation; 48 required hospitalization; nine deaths) Pending : 0

: 0 Residents diagnosed outside of Hawaiʻi: 28 (two required hospitalization, one death of an elderly Kaua‘i resident who died out of state, in Arizona)

To date, there have been 120 COVID-19 related deaths in Hawaiʻi including: 95 on Oʻahu, nine in Maui County, 15 on Hawaiʻi Island and one Kauaʻi resident who was hospitalized in Arizona. Hawaiʻi’s mortality rate today was 8.6 deaths per 100,000, according to Lt. Gov. Green. Scroll down for a list of prior COVID-19 related deaths.

In Maui County, cases with onset in the last 28 days have been in all areas of Maui except for the rural outlying island of Lānaʻi, three zip codes on the island of Molokaʻi (Maunaloa, Kualapuʻu and Kalaupapa), and the East Maui town of Hāna. As of 9.20.20, Hāna was removed from the map for areas with cases within the last 28 days. Of the 386 cases documented in Maui County over the course of the pandemic, Kahului had the most cases (84); followed by Wailuku (67), Lahaina (62), Kīhei (47), Makawao (40); Haʻikū (22), Spreckelsville (17), Kula (13), Kaunakakai-Molokaʻi (1-10), Hoʻolehua-Molokaʻi (11), Hāna (1-10) and Lānaʻi (1-10).

QUARANTINE UPDATES:

Stay-At-Home, Work-From-Home Order Extended on O‘ahu to Sept. 24: Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell today announced that the Governor has granted his request to extend his Stay-At-Home/Work-from-Home order for O‘ahu for two more weeks through Sept. 24, 2020. Mayor Caldwell said for reopening of businesses, he would like to see the average number of cases go down over a period of seven days to two weeks. This does not impact the neighbor islands, which remain at their current levels of response.

This is on top of Mayor Caldwell’s “Act Now Honolulu – No Social Gatherings.” , which calls for no parties larger than five individuals coming together on Oʻahu. The Act Now Honolulu phase went into effect on Aug. 19, 2020 and will run for 28 days or two incubation periods.

Delayed Launch of Pre-Travel Testing:

Governor David Ige confirmed that the state’s pre-travel testing program will launch on Oct. 15, enabling travelers to get a COVID-19 test no earlier than 72 hours prior to their flight arrival in Hawai‘i to avoid the 14-day mandatory quarantine if the test comes back negative for the virus.

Currently, testing partners include CVS and Kaiser Permanente. Lt. Gov. Josh Green said arriving passengers will remain in quarantine until they get their test result back. The test will cost between$120 to $140 and varies in different parts of the country. Travelers will be responsible for the cost of their test.

As part of the program, those who opt for the test will take an FDA-approved nucleic acid amplification test (NAAT) performed using a nasal swab. They will need to show proof of negative test results from a CLIA certified laboratory.

The plan was originally set to launch in August, but has already been pushed back twice. This third delay is 15 days beyond the previously announced Oct. 1 date the governor had announced last month.

Partial Reinstatement of Interisland Quarantine: Maui County residents are reminded that the Governor has reinstituted the mandatory 14-day quarantine for any travel between islands other than arrival on Oʻahu. The quarantine includes travel from Maui to Hawaiʻi Island or Kauaʻi, as well as travel to and from Molokaʻi and Lānaʻi.

Individuals on Maui who are traveling to Honolulu, would not have to quarantine for 14 days while on Oʻahu. However, when returning, these individuals would have to quarantine upon return to Maui County and the other neighbor island communities.

The interisland quarantine for anyone arriving on any island other than O‘ahu continues through Sept. 30, unless terminated or extended by a separate emergency proclamation.

