There were 127 new COVID-19 cases in Hawai‘i today including 124 on O‘ahu, two on Hawai‘i Island and one on Kaua‘i.

Hawai‘i’s COVID-19 death toll increased to 131 with four new deaths on O‘ahu confirmed by the state Department of Health. Details are pending release.

To date, the DOH has confirmed 15 of the 26 deaths reported at the Yukio Okutsu State Veterans Home in Hilo on Hawaiʻi Island. State officials say reporting on these deaths was delayed due to pending medical reports required for verification and classification of deaths as COVID-19.

Maui County had no new cases today, with the cumulative total remaining 388. To date, there have been 17 cases on the island Molokaʻi over the course of the pandemic. We are awaiting updated information from the state DOH to determine how many of those on the Friendly Isle are still active.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Clusters on Maui are confirmed at the Roselani Place assisted living facility and the Maui Memorial Medical Center. Other recent cases have occurred at: the Maui Police Department; a Lahaina bar; at the Prosecutor’s Office in the Old Maui Courthouse; one at the Molokaʻi Baseyard; and at the Judiciary at Hoapili Hale in Wailuku.

The Department of Health reports it has been focused on redesigning procedures to maximize effectiveness of COVID-19 case investigation and contact tracing including making a variety of changes to data systems allowing them to be more automated, and to improve timeliness of data entry and validation. Isolation release data completeness was the focus of recent efforts, resulting in a substantial increase in the number of COVID-19 cases currently reported as released from isolation, from 5,397 yesterday to 10126 today.

This updated data is also reflected in the smaller number of active cases across the state. Maui’s active case count dropped from 101 yesterday to 24 today. In Honolulu, the active case count dropped from 6064 yesterday to 1601 today. Statewide the number of active cases dropped from 6,267 yesterday to 1,761 today.

Cases by island include:

Hawaiʻi County : 693 (two new; 104 active; 574 released from isolation; 40 required hospitalization; and 15 deaths)

: 693 (two new; 104 active; 574 released from isolation; 40 required hospitalization; and 15 deaths) Honolulu County : 10,848 (124 new; 1601 active; 9141 released from isolation; 707 required hospitalization; 106 deaths)

: 10,848 (124 new; 1601 active; 9141 released from isolation; 707 required hospitalization; 106 deaths) Kauaʻi County : 59 (one new; three active; 56 released from isolation; one required hospitalization)

: 59 (one new; three active; 56 released from isolation; one required hospitalization) Maui County : 388 (0 new; 24 active; 355 released from isolation; 52 required hospitalization; nine deaths)

: 388 (0 new; 24 active; 355 released from isolation; 52 required hospitalization; nine deaths) Pending : 0

: 0 Residents diagnosed outside of Hawaiʻi: 30 (two required hospitalization, one death of an elderly Kaua‘i resident who died out of state, in Arizona)

To date, there have been 131 COVID-19 related deaths in Hawaiʻi including: 106 on Oʻahu, nine in Maui County, 15 on Hawaiʻi Island and one Kauaʻi resident who was hospitalized in Arizona. Scroll down for a list of prior COVID-19 related deaths.

In Maui County, cases with onset in the last 28 days have been in all areas of Maui except for the rural outlying island of Lānaʻi, three zip codes on the island of Molokaʻi (Maunaloa, Kualapuʻu and Kalaupapa), and the East Maui town of Hāna. As of 9.20.20, Hāna was removed from the map for areas with cases within the last 28 days. Of the 386 cases documented in Maui County over the course of the pandemic, Kahului had the most cases (84); followed by Wailuku (66), Lahaina (63), Kīhei (49), Makawao (40); Haʻikū (22), Spreckelsville (17), Kula (13), Kaunakakai-Molokaʻi (1-10), Hoʻolehua-Molokaʻi (12), Hāna (1-10) and Lānaʻi (1-10).

QUARANTINE UPDATES:

Honolulu Mayor Announces Limited Reopening on O‘ahu Starting Sept. 24:

Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell announced his new Emergency Order for O‘ahu went into effect on Thursday, Sept. 24. This limited reopening phase replaces the Stay-at-Home/Work-from-Home Order which expired on Sept. 24.

Government leaders say the order is aimed at reducing virus spread and seeks to put O‘ahu on the path to economic recovery. The criteria used for loosening restrictions is an average seven-day daily coronavirus case count of more than 100 cases, and a seven-day daily positivity rate on O‘ahu of more than 5 percent.

The framework includes a mechanism for advancing or retreating to another tier indicated by the metrics. The community cannot advance to the next, less-restrictive tier for at least four consecutive weeks and can only move forward one tier at a time. Conversely the city can skip tiers in moving backwards.

Delayed Launch of Pre-Travel Testing:

Governor David Ige confirmed that the state’s pre-travel testing program will launch on Oct. 15, enabling travelers to get a COVID-19 test no earlier than 72 hours prior to their flight arrival in Hawai‘i to avoid the 14-day mandatory quarantine if the test comes back negative for the virus.

Currently, testing partners include CVS and Kaiser Permanente. Lt. Gov. Josh Green said arriving passengers will remain in quarantine until they get their test result back. The test will cost between$120 to $140 and varies in different parts of the country. Travelers will be responsible for the cost of their test.

As part of the program, those who opt for the test will take an FDA-approved nucleic acid amplification test (NAAT) performed using a nasal swab. They will need to show proof of negative test results from a CLIA certified laboratory.

The plan was originally set to launch in August, but has already been pushed back twice. This third delay is 15 days beyond the previously announced Oct. 1 date the governor had announced last month.

Ige Extends COVID-19 Emergency Period Through October

Governor David Ige signed a 13th supplementary emergency proclamation that extends the COVID-19 emergency period in Hawaiʻi through Oct. 31. The emergency proclamation leaves in place the 14-day mandatory quarantine requirement for out-of-state travelers. However, beginning Oct. 15, a pre-travel testing option will allow travelers an alternative to the mandatory 14-day quarantine.

The proclamation also:

Mandates that all persons must wear masks in compliance with the county orders, rules and directives approved by the governor.

Extends the prohibition on evictions for non-payment of rent until Oct. 31.

Extends the expiration dates of expired/expiring state IDs and driver’s licenses until Oct. 31.

Partial Reinstatement of Interisland Quarantine: Maui County residents are reminded that the Governor has reinstituted the mandatory 14-day quarantine for any travel between islands other than arrival on Oʻahu. The quarantine includes travel from Maui to Hawaiʻi Island or Kauaʻi, as well as travel to and from Molokaʻi and Lānaʻi.

Individuals on Maui who are traveling to Honolulu, would not have to quarantine for 14 days while on Oʻahu. However, when returning, these individuals would have to quarantine upon return to Maui County and the other neighbor island communities.

The interisland quarantine for anyone arriving on any island other than O‘ahu continues through Sept. 30, unless terminated or extended by a separate emergency proclamation.

PREVIOUS CASE COUNTS:

• 9.26.20: 127 New COVID-19 Cases (124 O‘ahu, 2 Hawai‘i Island, 1 Kaua‘i); 4 Deaths

• 9.25.20: 112 New COVID-19 Cases (97 O‘ahu, 14 Hawai‘i Island, 1 Kaua‘i); 3 Deaths

• 9.24.20: 90 New COVID-19 Cases (81 O‘ahu, 5 Hawai‘i Island, 2 Maui, 1 Out of State); 2 Deaths

• 9.23.20: 168 New COVID-19 Cases (154 O‘ahu, 13 Hawai‘i Island, 1 Maui); 2 Deaths

• 9.22.20: 63 New COVID-19 Cases (55 O‘ahu, 8 Hawai‘i Island)

• 9.21.20: 56 New COVID-19 Cases (49 O‘ahu, 7 Hawai‘i Island)

• 9.20.20: 77 New COVID-19 Cases (71 O‘ahu, 5 Hawai‘i Island, 1 Maui)

• 9.19.20: 110 New COVID-19 Cases (100 O‘ahu, 7 Hawai‘i Island, 3 Maui)

• 9.18.20: 114 New COVID-19 Cases (105 O‘ahu, 9 Hawai‘i Island), 13 Deaths

• 9.17.20: 160 New COVID-19 Cases (137 O‘ahu, 20 Hawai‘i Island, Maui County 3), 4 Deaths

• 9.16.20: 102 New COVID-19 Cases (97 O‘ahu, 4 Hawai‘i Island, 1 Out of State), 3 Deaths

• 9.15.20: 66 New COVID-19 Cases (59 O‘ahu, 6 Hawai‘i Island, 1 Out of State), 1 Death

• 9.14.20: 80 New COVID-19 Cases (70 O‘ahu, 3 Maui, 7 Hawai‘i Island), No New Deaths

• 9.13.20: 114 New COVID-19 Cases (96 O‘ahu, 2 Maui, 16 Hawai‘i Island), 2 Deaths

• 9.12.20: 131 New COVID-19 Cases (115 O‘ahu, 6 Maui, 10 Hawai‘i Island), 1 Death

• 9.11.20: 167 New COVID-19 Cases (142 O‘ahu, 4 Maui, 21 Hawai‘i Island), 2 Deaths

• 9.10.20: 169 New COVID-19 Cases (158 O‘ahu, 3 Maui, 8 Hawai‘i Island), 3 Deaths

• 9.9.20: 100 New COVID-19 Cases (88 O‘ahu, 12 Hawai‘i Island), 3 Deaths

• 9.8.20: 66 New COVID-19 Cases (58 O‘ahu, 2 Maui, 6 Hawai‘i Island), 2 Deaths

• 9.7.20: 105 New COVID-19 Cases (90 O‘ahu, 4 Maui, 11 Hawai‘i Island), 1 More Death

• 9.6.20: 164 New COVID-19 Cases (146 O‘ahu, 3 Maui, 14 Hawai‘i Island, 1 Kaua‘i), 1 More Death

• 9.5.20: 221 New COVID-19 Cases (191 O‘ahu, 5 Maui, 24 Hawai‘i Island, 1 Out of State), 3 More Deaths

• 9.4.20: 271 New COVID-19 Cases (236 O‘ahu, 1 Maui, 34 Hawai‘i Island), 2 More Deaths

• 9.3.20: 211 New COVID-19 Cases (190 O‘ahu, 4 Maui, 17 Hawai‘i Island), 4 O‘ahu Deaths

• 9.2.20: 389 New COVID-19 Cases, Includes 90 Cases From Delayed Reporting (302 O‘ahu, 2 Maui, 35 Hawai‘i Island); 1 More Death

• 9.1.20: 181 New COVID-19 Cases (157 O‘ahu, 5 Maui, 19 Hawai‘i Island); 4 More Deaths

• 8.31.20: 133 New COVID-19 Cases (107 O‘ahu, 1 Maui, 24 Hawai‘i Island, 1 Out of State); 7 Deaths

• 8.30.20: 200 New COVID-19 Cases (174 O‘ahu, 4 Maui, 22 Hawai‘i Island); 1 More O‘ahu Death

• 8.29.20: 310 New COVID-19 Cases (263 O‘ahu, 7 Maui, 39 Hawai‘i Island, 1 Kaua‘i); 3 O‘ahu Deaths

• 8.28.20: 265 New COVID-19 Cases (233 O‘ahu, 6 Maui, 26 HI Island); 4 Deaths (3 O‘ahu, 1 Maui)

• 8.27.20: 306 New COVID-19 Cases (289 O‘ahu, 7 Maui, 10 Hawai‘i Island); Four More O‘ahu Deaths

• 8.26.20: 277 New COVID-19 Cases (245 O‘ahu, 8 Maui, 23 Hawai‘i Island); Two More O‘ahu Deaths

• 8.25.20: 215 New COVID-19 Cases (201 O‘ahu, 3 Maui, 11 Hawai‘i Island)

• 8.24.20: 169 New COVID-19 Cases (150 O‘ahu, 10 Maui, 9 Hawai‘i Island); Two More O‘ahu Deaths

• 8.23.20: 248 New COVID-19 Cases (228 O‘ahu, 12 Maui, 8 Hawai‘i Island)

• 8.22.20: 284 New COVID-19 Cases (259 O‘ahu, 15 Hawai‘i Island, 10 Maui); One More O‘ahu Death

• 8.21.20: 230 New COVID-19 Cases (209 O‘ahu, 13 Hawai‘i Island, 6 Maui, 2 Kaua‘i); One Death

• 8.20.20: 236 New COVID-19 Cases (230 O‘ahu, 5 Big Island, 1 Maui); 3 Deaths (2 O‘ahu, 1 Maui)

• 8.19.20: 261 New COVID-19 Cases in Hawai‘i (233 O‘ahu, 20 Maui, 7 Hawai‘i Island); One Death

• 8.18.20: 134 New COVID-19 Cases (124 O‘ahu, 7 Maui, 3 Hawai‘i Island); One Death on O‘ahu

• 8.17.20: 174 New COVID-19 Cases in Hawai‘i (163 O‘ahu, 9 Maui, 2 Hawai‘i Island)

• 8.16.20: 220 New COVID-19 Cases in Hawai‘i (202 O‘ahu, 14 Maui, 4 Hawai‘i Island)

• 8.15.20: 284 New COVID-19 Cases in Hawai‘i (273 O‘ahu, 7 Maui, 3 Hawai‘i Island, 1 Kaua‘i)

• 8.14.20: 233 New COVID-19 Cases in Hawai‘i (218 O‘ahu, 9 Maui, 5 Hawai‘i Island, 1 Kaua‘i)

• 8.13.20: BREAKING: 355 New COVID-19 Cases (O‘ahu 343, Maui 7, Hawai‘i Island 4, Kaua‘i 1)

• 8.12.20: 202 New COVID-19 Cases in Hawai‘i (O‘ahu 197, Kaua‘i 2, Hawai‘i Island 2, Maui 1)

• 8.11.20: 118 New COVID-19 Cases in Hawai‘i (112 O‘ahu, 4 Maui, 1 Hawai‘i Island)

• 8.10.20: Three More Deaths, 140 New COVID-19 Cases (138 on Oʻahu, one each on Maui & Kauaʻi)

• 8.9.20: 152 New COVID-19 Cases in Hawai‘i (O‘ahu 147, Big Island 3, Maui 1, Kaua‘i 1)

• 8.8.20: 231 New COVID-19 Cases in Hawai‘i, One More Death

• 8.7.20: 201 New COVID-19 Cases in Hawaii, First time Daily Count is Over 200

• 8.6.20: UPDATE: 152 New COVID-19 Cases in Hawai‘i; “Undercount” Resolved

• 8.5.20: 173 New COVID-19 Cases, All on O‘ahu

• 8.4.20: 144 New COVID-19 Cases in Hawai‘i; 27th Death

• 8.3.20: 207 New COVID-19 Cases in Hawai‘i, Highest One-Day Record Due to Delayed Lab Reporting

• 8.2.20: 45 New COVID-19 Cases in Hawai‘i; Temporary Reporting Delays Affect Total

• 8.1.20: 87 New COVID-19 Cases in Hawai‘i; Testing Lag of 5-7 Days

• 7.31.20: 123 New COVID-19 Cases: Third Consecutive Day of Triple-Digit Increases in Hawai‘i

• 7.30.20: 124 New COVID-19 Cases: New One-Day Record, Triple-Digit Record for Hawai‘i

• 7.29.20: 109 New COVID-19 Cases in Hawai‘i (98 on O‘ahu, 9 on Maui, 2 Kaua‘i), New One-Day High

• 7.28.20: 47 New COVID-19 Cases in Hawai‘i: 46 on O‘ahu, 1 on Maui

• 7.27.20: 28 New COVID-19 Cases on O‘ahu; Investigators Search for Bar Patrons for Contact Tracing

• 7.26.20: 64 New Covid-19 Cases in Hawai‘i on Sunday: 55 on O‘ahu, 7 on Maui, 2 on Kaua‘i

• 7.25.20: 73 New COVID-19 Cases: 3rd Consecutive Day of Record High Numbers on July 25

• 7.24.20: 60 New COVID-19 Cases in Hawaiʻi: 2nd Day of Record High Numbers on July 24

• 7.23.20: 55 New COVID-19 Cases in Hawaiʻi: Record High Numbers on Thursday, July 23

COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS IN HAWAI‘I: (Currently stands at 131)