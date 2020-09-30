There were 121 new COVID-19 cases in Hawai‘i today, including 92 on the island of O‘ahu, 27 on Hawai‘i Island, and one each in Maui County and out of state. Kaua‘i reported no new cases today.

*As the result of updated information, one case from Honolulu was removed from the counts, one case was re-categorized from Honolulu to Out of state, and one case was re-categorized from Honolulu to Hawai‘i.

Hawai‘i’s COVID-19 death toll increased to 136, with two new deaths reported since yesterday on the island of O‘ahu. One is a man, in the 20 to 29-year-old age group, who had underlying conditions and had been in the hospital. The other death is a woman, in the 70 to 79-year-old age category, with underlying health conditions and passed away in the hospital.

To date, the DOH has confirmed 15 of the 26 deaths reported at the Yukio Okutsu State Veterans Home in Hilo on Hawaiʻi Island. State officials say reporting on these deaths was delayed due to pending medical reports required for verification and classification of deaths as COVID-19.

SPONSORED VIDEO

There was one new case in Maui County in Kīhei, for a cumulative total of 391 cases over the course of the pandemic. To date, there have been 19 cases on the island Molokaʻi.

Clusters on Maui are confirmed at the Roselani Place assisted living facility and the Maui Memorial Medical Center. Other recent cases have occurred at: the Maui Police Department; a Lahaina bar; at the Prosecutor’s Office in the Old Maui Courthouse; one at the Molokaʻi Baseyard; and at the Judiciary at Hoapili Hale in Wailuku.

On Saturday, the Department of Health updated it’s data on recovered patients, resulting in a substantial decrease to the number of active cases being reported statewide. Maui’s active case count dropped from 101 on Friday to 17 today. In Honolulu, the active case count dropped from 6064 on Friday to 1809 today. Statewide the number of active cases dropped from 6,267 on Friday to 1,976 today.

Cases by island include:

Hawaiʻi County : 730 (26 new; 115 active; 600 released from isolation; 41 required hospitalization; and 15 deaths)

: 730 (26 new; 115 active; 600 released from isolation; 41 required hospitalization; and 15 deaths) Honolulu County : 11197 (94 new; 1809 active; 9277 released from isolation; 747 required hospitalization; 111 deaths)

: 11197 (94 new; 1809 active; 9277 released from isolation; 747 required hospitalization; 111 deaths) Kauaʻi County : 59 (0 new; three active; 56 released from isolation; one required hospitalization)

: 59 (0 new; three active; 56 released from isolation; one required hospitalization) Maui County : 391 (1 new; 17 active; 365 released from isolation; 56 required hospitalization; nine deaths)

: 391 (1 new; 17 active; 365 released from isolation; 56 required hospitalization; nine deaths) Pending : 0

: 0 Residents diagnosed outside of Hawaiʻi: 33 (two required hospitalization, one death of an elderly Kaua‘i resident who died out of state, in Arizona)

To date, there have been 136 COVID-19 related deaths in Hawaiʻi including: 111 on Oʻahu, nine in Maui County, 15 on Hawaiʻi Island and one Kauaʻi resident who was hospitalized in Arizona. Scroll down for a list of prior COVID-19 related deaths.

In Maui County, cases with onset in the last 28 days have been in all areas of Maui except for the rural outlying island of Lānaʻi, three zip codes on the island of Molokaʻi (Maunaloa, Kualapuʻu and Kalaupapa), the East Maui town of Hāna, Spreckelsville and Haʻikū. As of Sept. 30, Spreckelsville and Haʻikū were removed from the map for areas with cases within the last 28 days.

Of the 391 cases documented in Maui County over the course of the pandemic, Kahului had the most cases (84); followed by Wailuku (65), Lahaina (63), Kīhei (51), Makawao (40); Haʻikū (22), Spreckelsville (17), Kula (13), Kaunakakai-Molokaʻi (1-10), Hoʻolehua-Molokaʻi (12), Hāna (1-10) and Lānaʻi (1-10).

QUARANTINE UPDATES:

Honolulu Mayor Announces Limited Reopening on O‘ahu Starting Sept. 24:

Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell announced his new Emergency Order for O‘ahu went into effect on Thursday, Sept. 24. This limited reopening phase replaces the Stay-at-Home/Work-from-Home Order which expired on Sept. 24.

Government leaders say the order is aimed at reducing virus spread and seeks to put O‘ahu on the path to economic recovery. The criteria used for loosening restrictions is an average seven-day daily coronavirus case count of more than 100 cases, and a seven-day daily positivity rate on O‘ahu of more than 5 percent.

The framework includes a mechanism for advancing or retreating to another tier indicated by the metrics. The community cannot advance to the next, less-restrictive tier for at least four consecutive weeks and can only move forward one tier at a time. Conversely the city can skip tiers in moving backwards.

Delayed Launch of Pre-Travel Testing:

Governor David Ige confirmed that the state’s pre-travel testing program will launch on Oct. 15, enabling travelers to get a COVID-19 test no earlier than 72 hours prior to their flight arrival in Hawai‘i to avoid the 14-day mandatory quarantine if the test comes back negative for the virus.

Currently, testing partners include CVS and Kaiser Permanente. Lt. Gov. Josh Green said arriving passengers will remain in quarantine until they get their test result back. The test will cost between$120 to $140 and varies in different parts of the country. Travelers will be responsible for the cost of their test.

As part of the program, those who opt for the test will take an FDA-approved nucleic acid amplification test (NAAT) performed using a nasal swab. They will need to show proof of negative test results from a CLIA certified laboratory.

The plan was originally set to launch in August, but has already been pushed back twice. This third delay is 15 days beyond the previously announced Oct. 1 date the governor had announced last month.

Ige Extends COVID-19 Emergency Period Through October

Governor David Ige signed a 13th supplementary emergency proclamation that extends the COVID-19 emergency period in Hawaiʻi through Oct. 31. The emergency proclamation leaves in place the 14-day mandatory quarantine requirement for out-of-state travelers. However, beginning Oct. 15, a pre-travel testing option will allow travelers an alternative to the mandatory 14-day quarantine.

The proclamation also:

Mandates that all persons must wear masks in compliance with the county orders, rules and directives approved by the governor.

Extends the prohibition on evictions for non-payment of rent until Oct. 31.

Extends the expiration dates of expired/expiring state IDs and driver’s licenses until Oct. 31.

Partial Reinstatement of Interisland Quarantine: Maui County residents are reminded that the Governor has reinstituted the mandatory 14-day quarantine for any travel between islands other than arrival on Oʻahu. The quarantine includes travel from Maui to Hawaiʻi Island or Kauaʻi, as well as travel to and from Molokaʻi and Lānaʻi.

Individuals on Maui who are traveling to Honolulu, would not have to quarantine for 14 days while on Oʻahu. However, when returning, these individuals would have to quarantine upon return to Maui County and the other neighbor island communities.

PREVIOUS CASE COUNTS:

• 9.30.20: 121 New COVID-19 Cases (92 O‘ahu, 27 Hawai‘i Island, 1 Maui, 1 Out of State); 2 Deaths

• 9.29.20: 87 New COVID-19 Cases (80 O‘ahu, 3 Hawai‘i Island, 2 Maui, 2 Out of State); 2 Deaths

• 9.28.20: 90 New COVID-19 Cases, All on O‘ahu

• 9.27.20: 98 New COVID-19 Cases (91 O‘ahu, 7 Hawai‘i Island); 1 Death

• 9.26.20: 127 New COVID-19 Cases (124 O‘ahu, 2 Hawai‘i Island, 1 Kaua‘i); 4 Deaths

• 9.25.20: 112 New COVID-19 Cases (97 O‘ahu, 14 Hawai‘i Island, 1 Kaua‘i); 3 Deaths

• 9.24.20: 90 New COVID-19 Cases (81 O‘ahu, 5 Hawai‘i Island, 2 Maui, 1 Out of State); 2 Deaths

• 9.23.20: 168 New COVID-19 Cases (154 O‘ahu, 13 Hawai‘i Island, 1 Maui); 2 Deaths

• 9.22.20: 63 New COVID-19 Cases (55 O‘ahu, 8 Hawai‘i Island)

• 9.21.20: 56 New COVID-19 Cases (49 O‘ahu, 7 Hawai‘i Island)

• 9.20.20: 77 New COVID-19 Cases (71 O‘ahu, 5 Hawai‘i Island, 1 Maui)

• 9.19.20: 110 New COVID-19 Cases (100 O‘ahu, 7 Hawai‘i Island, 3 Maui)

• 9.18.20: 114 New COVID-19 Cases (105 O‘ahu, 9 Hawai‘i Island), 13 Deaths

• 9.17.20: 160 New COVID-19 Cases (137 O‘ahu, 20 Hawai‘i Island, Maui County 3), 4 Deaths

• 9.16.20: 102 New COVID-19 Cases (97 O‘ahu, 4 Hawai‘i Island, 1 Out of State), 3 Deaths

• 9.15.20: 66 New COVID-19 Cases (59 O‘ahu, 6 Hawai‘i Island, 1 Out of State), 1 Death

• 9.14.20: 80 New COVID-19 Cases (70 O‘ahu, 3 Maui, 7 Hawai‘i Island), No New Deaths

• 9.13.20: 114 New COVID-19 Cases (96 O‘ahu, 2 Maui, 16 Hawai‘i Island), 2 Deaths

• 9.12.20: 131 New COVID-19 Cases (115 O‘ahu, 6 Maui, 10 Hawai‘i Island), 1 Death

• 9.11.20: 167 New COVID-19 Cases (142 O‘ahu, 4 Maui, 21 Hawai‘i Island), 2 Deaths

• 9.10.20: 169 New COVID-19 Cases (158 O‘ahu, 3 Maui, 8 Hawai‘i Island), 3 Deaths

• 9.9.20: 100 New COVID-19 Cases (88 O‘ahu, 12 Hawai‘i Island), 3 Deaths

• 9.8.20: 66 New COVID-19 Cases (58 O‘ahu, 2 Maui, 6 Hawai‘i Island), 2 Deaths

• 9.7.20: 105 New COVID-19 Cases (90 O‘ahu, 4 Maui, 11 Hawai‘i Island), 1 More Death

• 9.6.20: 164 New COVID-19 Cases (146 O‘ahu, 3 Maui, 14 Hawai‘i Island, 1 Kaua‘i), 1 More Death

• 9.5.20: 221 New COVID-19 Cases (191 O‘ahu, 5 Maui, 24 Hawai‘i Island, 1 Out of State), 3 More Deaths

• 9.4.20: 271 New COVID-19 Cases (236 O‘ahu, 1 Maui, 34 Hawai‘i Island), 2 More Deaths

• 9.3.20: 211 New COVID-19 Cases (190 O‘ahu, 4 Maui, 17 Hawai‘i Island), 4 O‘ahu Deaths

• 9.2.20: 389 New COVID-19 Cases, Includes 90 Cases From Delayed Reporting (302 O‘ahu, 2 Maui, 35 Hawai‘i Island); 1 More Death

• 9.1.20: 181 New COVID-19 Cases (157 O‘ahu, 5 Maui, 19 Hawai‘i Island); 4 More Deaths

• 8.31.20: 133 New COVID-19 Cases (107 O‘ahu, 1 Maui, 24 Hawai‘i Island, 1 Out of State); 7 Deaths

• 8.30.20: 200 New COVID-19 Cases (174 O‘ahu, 4 Maui, 22 Hawai‘i Island); 1 More O‘ahu Death

• 8.29.20: 310 New COVID-19 Cases (263 O‘ahu, 7 Maui, 39 Hawai‘i Island, 1 Kaua‘i); 3 O‘ahu Deaths

• 8.28.20: 265 New COVID-19 Cases (233 O‘ahu, 6 Maui, 26 HI Island); 4 Deaths (3 O‘ahu, 1 Maui)

• 8.27.20: 306 New COVID-19 Cases (289 O‘ahu, 7 Maui, 10 Hawai‘i Island); Four More O‘ahu Deaths

• 8.26.20: 277 New COVID-19 Cases (245 O‘ahu, 8 Maui, 23 Hawai‘i Island); Two More O‘ahu Deaths

• 8.25.20: 215 New COVID-19 Cases (201 O‘ahu, 3 Maui, 11 Hawai‘i Island)

• 8.24.20: 169 New COVID-19 Cases (150 O‘ahu, 10 Maui, 9 Hawai‘i Island); Two More O‘ahu Deaths

• 8.23.20: 248 New COVID-19 Cases (228 O‘ahu, 12 Maui, 8 Hawai‘i Island)

• 8.22.20: 284 New COVID-19 Cases (259 O‘ahu, 15 Hawai‘i Island, 10 Maui); One More O‘ahu Death

• 8.21.20: 230 New COVID-19 Cases (209 O‘ahu, 13 Hawai‘i Island, 6 Maui, 2 Kaua‘i); One Death

• 8.20.20: 236 New COVID-19 Cases (230 O‘ahu, 5 Big Island, 1 Maui); 3 Deaths (2 O‘ahu, 1 Maui)

• 8.19.20: 261 New COVID-19 Cases in Hawai‘i (233 O‘ahu, 20 Maui, 7 Hawai‘i Island); One Death

• 8.18.20: 134 New COVID-19 Cases (124 O‘ahu, 7 Maui, 3 Hawai‘i Island); One Death on O‘ahu

• 8.17.20: 174 New COVID-19 Cases in Hawai‘i (163 O‘ahu, 9 Maui, 2 Hawai‘i Island)

• 8.16.20: 220 New COVID-19 Cases in Hawai‘i (202 O‘ahu, 14 Maui, 4 Hawai‘i Island)

• 8.15.20: 284 New COVID-19 Cases in Hawai‘i (273 O‘ahu, 7 Maui, 3 Hawai‘i Island, 1 Kaua‘i)

• 8.14.20: 233 New COVID-19 Cases in Hawai‘i (218 O‘ahu, 9 Maui, 5 Hawai‘i Island, 1 Kaua‘i)

• 8.13.20: BREAKING: 355 New COVID-19 Cases (O‘ahu 343, Maui 7, Hawai‘i Island 4, Kaua‘i 1)

• 8.12.20: 202 New COVID-19 Cases in Hawai‘i (O‘ahu 197, Kaua‘i 2, Hawai‘i Island 2, Maui 1)

• 8.11.20: 118 New COVID-19 Cases in Hawai‘i (112 O‘ahu, 4 Maui, 1 Hawai‘i Island)

• 8.10.20: Three More Deaths, 140 New COVID-19 Cases (138 on Oʻahu, one each on Maui & Kauaʻi)

• 8.9.20: 152 New COVID-19 Cases in Hawai‘i (O‘ahu 147, Big Island 3, Maui 1, Kaua‘i 1)

• 8.8.20: 231 New COVID-19 Cases in Hawai‘i, One More Death

• 8.7.20: 201 New COVID-19 Cases in Hawaii, First time Daily Count is Over 200

• 8.6.20: UPDATE: 152 New COVID-19 Cases in Hawai‘i; “Undercount” Resolved

• 8.5.20: 173 New COVID-19 Cases, All on O‘ahu

• 8.4.20: 144 New COVID-19 Cases in Hawai‘i; 27th Death

• 8.3.20: 207 New COVID-19 Cases in Hawai‘i, Highest One-Day Record Due to Delayed Lab Reporting

• 8.2.20: 45 New COVID-19 Cases in Hawai‘i; Temporary Reporting Delays Affect Total

• 8.1.20: 87 New COVID-19 Cases in Hawai‘i; Testing Lag of 5-7 Days

• 7.31.20: 123 New COVID-19 Cases: Third Consecutive Day of Triple-Digit Increases in Hawai‘i

• 7.30.20: 124 New COVID-19 Cases: New One-Day Record, Triple-Digit Record for Hawai‘i

• 7.29.20: 109 New COVID-19 Cases in Hawai‘i (98 on O‘ahu, 9 on Maui, 2 Kaua‘i), New One-Day High

• 7.28.20: 47 New COVID-19 Cases in Hawai‘i: 46 on O‘ahu, 1 on Maui

• 7.27.20: 28 New COVID-19 Cases on O‘ahu; Investigators Search for Bar Patrons for Contact Tracing

• 7.26.20: 64 New Covid-19 Cases in Hawai‘i on Sunday: 55 on O‘ahu, 7 on Maui, 2 on Kaua‘i

• 7.25.20: 73 New COVID-19 Cases: 3rd Consecutive Day of Record High Numbers on July 25

• 7.24.20: 60 New COVID-19 Cases in Hawaiʻi: 2nd Day of Record High Numbers on July 24

• 7.23.20: 55 New COVID-19 Cases in Hawaiʻi: Record High Numbers on Thursday, July 23

COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS IN HAWAI‘I: (Currently stands at 136)