There were 73 new COVID-19 cases in Hawai‘i today, including 59 on the island of O‘ahu and 14 on Hawai‘i Island. Kaua‘i and Maui reported no new cases today.

Hawai‘i’s COVID-19 death toll increased to 168, with two new deaths reported since yesterday on O‘ahu. Details are pending release.

Over the course of the pandemic, the cumulative total of cases in Maui County is 397, with 12 deaths. To date, there have been at least 19 cases on the island Molokaʻi.

Clusters on Maui are confirmed at the Roselani Place assisted living facility and the Maui Memorial Medical Center. Other recent cases have occurred at: the Maui Police Department; a Lahaina bar; at the Prosecutor’s Office in the Old Maui Courthouse; one at the Molokaʻi Baseyard; and at the Judiciary at Hoapili Hale in Wailuku.

Cases by island include:

Hawaiʻi County : 924 (14 new; 219 active; 690 released from isolation; 48 required hospitalization; and 15 deaths)

: 924 (14 new; 219 active; 690 released from isolation; 48 required hospitalization; and 15 deaths) Honolulu County : 11954 (59 new; 2214 active; 9600 released from isolation; 822 required hospitalization; 140 deaths)

: 11954 (59 new; 2214 active; 9600 released from isolation; 822 required hospitalization; 140 deaths) Kauaʻi County : 59 (0 new; one active; 58 released from isolation; one required hospitalization)

: 59 (0 new; one active; 58 released from isolation; one required hospitalization) Maui County : 397 (0 new; 20 active; 365 released from isolation; 56 required hospitalization; 12 deaths)

: 397 (0 new; 20 active; 365 released from isolation; 56 required hospitalization; 12 deaths) Pending : 0

: 0 Residents diagnosed outside of Hawaiʻi: 37 (two required hospitalization, one death of an elderly Kaua‘i resident who died out of state, in Arizona)

To date, there have been 168 COVID-19 related deaths in Hawaiʻi including: 140 on Oʻahu, 12 in Maui County, 15 on Hawaiʻi Island and one Kauaʻi resident who was hospitalized in Arizona. Scroll down for a list of prior COVID-19 related deaths.

In Maui County, cases with onset in the last 28 days have been in all areas of Maui except for the rural outlying island of Lānaʻi, three zip codes on the island of Molokaʻi (Maunaloa, Kualapuʻu and Kalaupapa), the East Maui town of Hāna, Spreckelsville, Haʻikū, Wailuku and Kahului. As of Oct. 7, Kahului was removed from the map for areas with cases within the last 28 days.

Of the 397 cases documented in Maui County over the course of the pandemic, Kahului had the most cases (84); followed by Wailuku (64), Lahaina (64), Kīhei (54), Makawao (41); Haʻikū (23), Spreckelsville (17), Kula (13), Hoʻolehua-Molokaʻi (12), Kaunakakai-Molokaʻi (1-10), Hāna (1-10) and Lānaʻi (1-10).

QUARANTINE UPDATES:

Gov. Ige Provides Update on October 15 Pre-Travel Testing Program



Governor David Ige provided an update on the State’s Pre-Travel testing program saying it is set to launch on Oct. 15 with an expanded list of testing partners. Under the program, travelers arriving in Hawaii must take a Nucleic Acid Amplification Test from a CLIA certified lab within 72 hours from the final leg of departure and produce a negative result in order to avoid the state’s 14-day mandatory quarantine. Children under the age of five are exempt from the test.

This expanded list of partners includes Hawaiian, Southwest and United airlines; CVS Health and Walgreens; Kaiser Permanente and Quest Diagnostics; AFC and CityHealth Urgent Care; as well as Carbon Health, Vault Health and Color.

Separate from the travel testing, Gov. Ige also announced that the state will receive 420,000 Abbot BINAXNOW rapid antigen tests from the federal government by the end of the year. These 15-minute tests will be used first to protect the health of residents, specifically at long term care centers and as schools are reopened.

In addition to the pre-test program, Lieutenant Governor Josh Green announced plans to start a pilot post-arrival surveillance testing program that he hopes to have off the ground by Oct. 19. The program seeks voluntary compliance and hopes to test 10% of arriving passengers.

Maui Moving Forward with Pre-Travel Testing Program