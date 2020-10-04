There were 70 new COVID-19 cases in Hawai‘i today, including 53 on the island of O‘ahu, 15 on Hawai‘i Island and two on Maui, including cases in Lahaina and Kīhei. Kaua‘i reported no new cases today.

Hawai‘i’s COVID-19 death toll increased to 156, with three new deaths reported since yesterday in Maui County. Details on the deaths and when they occurred are pending release.

To date, the DOH has confirmed 15 of the 26 deaths reported at the Yukio Okutsu State Veterans Home in Hilo on Hawaiʻi Island. State officials say reporting on these deaths was delayed due to pending medical reports required for verification and classification of deaths as COVID-19.

The cumulative total of cases in Maui County is 396 cases over the course of the pandemic. To date, there have been 19 cases on the island Molokaʻi.

Clusters on Maui are confirmed at the Roselani Place assisted living facility and the Maui Memorial Medical Center. Other recent cases have occurred at: the Maui Police Department; a Lahaina bar; at the Prosecutor’s Office in the Old Maui Courthouse; one at the Molokaʻi Baseyard; and at the Judiciary at Hoapili Hale in Wailuku.

Cases by island include:

Hawaiʻi County : 810 (15 new; 162 active; 633 released from isolation; 44 required hospitalization; and 15 deaths)

: 810 (15 new; 162 active; 633 released from isolation; 44 required hospitalization; and 15 deaths) Honolulu County : 11505 (53 new; 1984 active; 9393 released from isolation; 786 required hospitalization; 128 deaths)

: 11505 (53 new; 1984 active; 9393 released from isolation; 786 required hospitalization; 128 deaths) Kauaʻi County : 59 (0 new; three active; 57 released from isolation; one required hospitalization)

: 59 (0 new; three active; 57 released from isolation; one required hospitalization) Maui County : 396 (two new; 21 active; 363 released from isolation; 56 required hospitalization; 12 deaths)

: 396 (two new; 21 active; 363 released from isolation; 56 required hospitalization; 12 deaths) Pending : 0

: 0 Residents diagnosed outside of Hawaiʻi: 34 (two required hospitalization, one death of an elderly Kaua‘i resident who died out of state, in Arizona)

To date, there have been 156 COVID-19 related deaths in Hawaiʻi including: 128 on Oʻahu, 12 in Maui County, 15 on Hawaiʻi Island and one Kauaʻi resident who was hospitalized in Arizona. Scroll down for a list of prior COVID-19 related deaths.

In Maui County, cases with onset in the last 28 days have been in all areas of Maui except for the rural outlying island of Lānaʻi, three zip codes on the island of Molokaʻi (Maunaloa, Kualapuʻu and Kalaupapa), the East Maui town of Hāna, Spreckelsville, Haʻikū and Wailuku. As of Oct. 4, Wailuku was removed from the map for areas with cases within the last 28 days.

Of the 396 cases documented in Maui County over the course of the pandemic, Kahului had the most cases (84); followed by Wailuku (65), Lahaina (64), Kīhei (54), Makawao (40); Haʻikū (22), Spreckelsville (17), Kula (13), Hoʻolehua-Molokaʻi (12), Kaunakakai-Molokaʻi (1-10), Hāna (1-10) and Lānaʻi (1-10).

QUARANTINE UPDATES:

Honolulu Mayor Announces Limited Reopening on O‘ahu Starting Sept. 24:

Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell announced his new Emergency Order for O‘ahu went into effect on Thursday, Sept. 24. This limited reopening phase replaces the Stay-at-Home/Work-from-Home Order which expired on Sept. 24.

Government leaders say the order is aimed at reducing virus spread and seeks to put O‘ahu on the path to economic recovery. The criteria used for loosening restrictions is an average seven-day daily coronavirus case count of more than 100 cases, and a seven-day daily positivity rate on O‘ahu of more than 5 percent.

The framework includes a mechanism for advancing or retreating to another tier indicated by the metrics. The community cannot advance to the next, less-restrictive tier for at least four consecutive weeks and can only move forward one tier at a time. Conversely the city can skip tiers in moving backwards.

Delayed Launch of Pre-Travel Testing:

Governor David Ige confirmed that the state’s pre-travel testing program will launch on Oct. 15, enabling travelers to get a COVID-19 test no earlier than 72 hours prior to their flight arrival in Hawai‘i to avoid the 14-day mandatory quarantine if the test comes back negative for the virus.

Currently, testing partners include CVS and Kaiser Permanente. Lt. Gov. Josh Green said arriving passengers will remain in quarantine until they get their test result back. The test will cost between$120 to $140 and varies in different parts of the country. Travelers will be responsible for the cost of their test.

As part of the program, those who opt for the test will take an FDA-approved nucleic acid amplification test (NAAT) performed using a nasal swab. They will need to show proof of negative test results from a CLIA certified laboratory.

The plan was originally set to launch in August, but has already been pushed back twice. This third delay is 15 days beyond the previously announced Oct. 1 date the governor had announced last month.

COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS IN HAWAI‘I: (Currently stands at 156)