There were 108 new COVID-19 cases in Hawai‘i today, including 102 on the island of O‘ahu and six on Hawai‘i Island. Kaua‘i and Maui County reported no new cases today.

*The state Department of Health reports that as the result of updated information, three cases from Honolulu were removed from the counts.

Hawai‘i’s COVID-19 death toll increased to 139, with three new deaths reported since yesterday on the island of O‘ahu. Details are pending release.

To date, the DOH has confirmed 15 of the 26 deaths reported at the Yukio Okutsu State Veterans Home in Hilo on Hawaiʻi Island. State officials say reporting on these deaths was delayed due to pending medical reports required for verification and classification of deaths as COVID-19.

The cumulative total of cases in Maui County is 391 cases over the course of the pandemic. To date, there have been 19 cases on the island Molokaʻi.

Clusters on Maui are confirmed at the Roselani Place assisted living facility and the Maui Memorial Medical Center. Other recent cases have occurred at: the Maui Police Department; a Lahaina bar; at the Prosecutor’s Office in the Old Maui Courthouse; one at the Molokaʻi Baseyard; and at the Judiciary at Hoapili Hale in Wailuku.

On Saturday, the Department of Health updated it’s data on recovered patients, resulting in a substantial decrease to the number of active cases being reported statewide. Maui’s active case count dropped from 101 on Friday to 17 today. In Honolulu, the active case count dropped from 6064 on Friday to 1875 today. Statewide the number of active cases dropped from 6267 on Friday to 2036 today.

Cases by island include:

Hawaiʻi County : 736 (six new; 109 active; 612 released from isolation; 42 required hospitalization; and 15 deaths)

: 736 (six new; 109 active; 612 released from isolation; 42 required hospitalization; and 15 deaths) Honolulu County : 11296 (102 new; 1875 active; 9307 released from isolation; 761 required hospitalization; 114 deaths)

: 11296 (102 new; 1875 active; 9307 released from isolation; 761 required hospitalization; 114 deaths) Kauaʻi County : 59 (0 new; three active; 56 released from isolation; one required hospitalization)

: 59 (0 new; three active; 56 released from isolation; one required hospitalization) Maui County : 391 (0 new; 17 active; 365 released from isolation; 56 required hospitalization; nine deaths)

: 391 (0 new; 17 active; 365 released from isolation; 56 required hospitalization; nine deaths) Pending : 0

: 0 Residents diagnosed outside of Hawaiʻi: 33 (two required hospitalization, one death of an elderly Kaua‘i resident who died out of state, in Arizona)

To date, there have been 139 COVID-19 related deaths in Hawaiʻi including: 114 on Oʻahu, nine in Maui County, 15 on Hawaiʻi Island and one Kauaʻi resident who was hospitalized in Arizona. Scroll down for a list of prior COVID-19 related deaths.

In Maui County, cases with onset in the last 28 days have been in all areas of Maui except for the rural outlying island of Lānaʻi, three zip codes on the island of Molokaʻi (Maunaloa, Kualapuʻu and Kalaupapa), the East Maui town of Hāna, Spreckelsville and Haʻikū. As of Sept. 30, Spreckelsville and Haʻikū were removed from the map for areas with cases within the last 28 days.

Of the 391 cases documented in Maui County over the course of the pandemic, Kahului had the most cases (84); followed by Wailuku (65), Lahaina (63), Kīhei (51), Makawao (40); Haʻikū (22), Spreckelsville (17), Kula (13), Kaunakakai-Molokaʻi (1-10), Hoʻolehua-Molokaʻi (12), Hāna (1-10) and Lānaʻi (1-10).

QUARANTINE UPDATES:

Honolulu Mayor Announces Limited Reopening on O‘ahu Starting Sept. 24:

Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell announced his new Emergency Order for O‘ahu went into effect on Thursday, Sept. 24. This limited reopening phase replaces the Stay-at-Home/Work-from-Home Order which expired on Sept. 24.

Government leaders say the order is aimed at reducing virus spread and seeks to put O‘ahu on the path to economic recovery. The criteria used for loosening restrictions is an average seven-day daily coronavirus case count of more than 100 cases, and a seven-day daily positivity rate on O‘ahu of more than 5 percent.

The framework includes a mechanism for advancing or retreating to another tier indicated by the metrics. The community cannot advance to the next, less-restrictive tier for at least four consecutive weeks and can only move forward one tier at a time. Conversely the city can skip tiers in moving backwards.

Delayed Launch of Pre-Travel Testing:

Governor David Ige confirmed that the state’s pre-travel testing program will launch on Oct. 15, enabling travelers to get a COVID-19 test no earlier than 72 hours prior to their flight arrival in Hawai‘i to avoid the 14-day mandatory quarantine if the test comes back negative for the virus.

Currently, testing partners include CVS and Kaiser Permanente. Lt. Gov. Josh Green said arriving passengers will remain in quarantine until they get their test result back. The test will cost between$120 to $140 and varies in different parts of the country. Travelers will be responsible for the cost of their test.

As part of the program, those who opt for the test will take an FDA-approved nucleic acid amplification test (NAAT) performed using a nasal swab. They will need to show proof of negative test results from a CLIA certified laboratory.

The plan was originally set to launch in August, but has already been pushed back twice. This third delay is 15 days beyond the previously announced Oct. 1 date the governor had announced last month.