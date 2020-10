There were 155 new COVID-19 cases in Hawai‘i today, including 109 on the island of O‘ahu, 45 on Hawai‘i Island and one case in a resident of Hawai‘i who was diagnosed out-of-state. Kaua‘i and Maui reported no new cases today.

Hawai‘i’s COVID-19 death toll increased to 166, with two new deaths reported since yesterday on O‘ahu. Details are pending release.

To date, the DOH has confirmed 15 of the 27 deaths reported at the Yukio Okutsu State Veterans Home in Hilo on Hawaiʻi Island. Hawai‘i County is reporting a total 32 COVID-related deaths on the island. State officials say reporting on these deaths was delayed due to pending medical reports required for verification and classification of deaths as COVID-19.

The cumulative total of cases in Maui County is 397 cases over the course of the pandemic. To date, there have been at least 19 cases on the island Molokaʻi.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Clusters on Maui are confirmed at the Roselani Place assisted living facility and the Maui Memorial Medical Center. Other recent cases have occurred at: the Maui Police Department; a Lahaina bar; at the Prosecutor’s Office in the Old Maui Courthouse; one at the Molokaʻi Baseyard; and at the Judiciary at Hoapili Hale in Wailuku.

Cases by island include:

Hawaiʻi County : 911 (45 new; 227 active; 669 released from isolation; 47 required hospitalization; and 15 deaths)

: 911 (45 new; 227 active; 669 released from isolation; 47 required hospitalization; and 15 deaths) Honolulu County : 11896 (109 new; 2198 active; 9560 released from isolation; 805 required hospitalization; 138 deaths)

: 11896 (109 new; 2198 active; 9560 released from isolation; 805 required hospitalization; 138 deaths) Kauaʻi County : 59 (0 new; one active; 58 released from isolation; one required hospitalization)

: 59 (0 new; one active; 58 released from isolation; one required hospitalization) Maui County : 397 (0 new; 21 active; 364 released from isolation; 56 required hospitalization; 12 deaths)

: 397 (0 new; 21 active; 364 released from isolation; 56 required hospitalization; 12 deaths) Pending : 0

: 0 Residents diagnosed outside of Hawaiʻi: 37 (two required hospitalization, one death of an elderly Kaua‘i resident who died out of state, in Arizona)

To date, there have been 166 COVID-19 related deaths in Hawaiʻi including: 138 on Oʻahu, 12 in Maui County, 15 on Hawaiʻi Island and one Kauaʻi resident who was hospitalized in Arizona. Scroll down for a list of prior COVID-19 related deaths.

In Maui County, cases with onset in the last 28 days have been in all areas of Maui except for the rural outlying island of Lānaʻi, three zip codes on the island of Molokaʻi (Maunaloa, Kualapuʻu and Kalaupapa), the East Maui town of Hāna, Spreckelsville, Haʻikū, Wailuku and Kahului. As of Oct. 7, Kahului was removed from the map for areas with cases within the last 28 days.

Of the 396 cases documented in Maui County over the course of the pandemic, Kahului had the most cases (84); followed by Wailuku (64), Lahaina (64), Kīhei (54), Makawao (41); Haʻikū (23), Spreckelsville (17), Kula (13), Hoʻolehua-Molokaʻi (12), Kaunakakai-Molokaʻi (1-10), Hāna (1-10) and Lānaʻi (1-10).

QUARANTINE UPDATES:

Gov. Ige Provides Update on October 15 Pre-Travel Testing Program



Governor David Ige provided an update on the State’s Pre-Travel testing program saying it is set to launch on Oct. 15 with an expanded list of testing partners. Under the program, travelers arriving in Hawaii must take a Nucleic Acid Amplification Test from a CLIA certified lab within 72 hours from the final leg of departure and produce a negative result in order to avoid the state’s 14-day mandatory quarantine. Children under the age of five are exempt from the test.

This expanded list of partners includes Hawaiian, Southwest and United airlines; CVS Health and Walgreens; Kaiser Permanente and Quest Diagnostics; AFC and CityHealth Urgent Care; as well as Carbon Health, Vault Health and Color.

Separate from the travel testing, Gov. Ige also announced that the state will receive 420,000 Abbot BINAXNOW rapid antigen tests from the federal government by the end of the year. These 15-minute tests will be used first to protect the health of residents, specifically at long term care centers and as schools are reopened.

In addition to the pre-test program, Lieutenant Governor Josh Green announced plans to start a pilot post-arrival surveillance testing program that he hopes to have off the ground by Oct. 19. The program seeks voluntary compliance and hopes to test 10% of arriving passengers.

Maui Moving Forward with Pre-Travel Testing Program