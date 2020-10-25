There were 121 new COVID-19 cases in Hawai‘i today, including 51 on Hawai‘i Island, 49 on the island of O‘ahu, 18 new cases in Maui County and one each on Kauaʻi and in a Hawaiʻi resident diagnosed outside of the state.

On Lānaʻi, there were 16 new cases since yesterday, bringing the total number of infections associated with the recent outbreak to 78, since cases were first reported on Lānaʻi on Tuesday. In addition to the the Lānaʻi outbreak, there was one case each in Kīhei and in Spreckelsville on the island of Maui.

*As a result of updated information, one case from Honolulu and one case from Maui were removed from the counts.

Hawai‘i’s COVID-19 death toll remained unchanged at 212, with no new deaths reported today.

SPONSORED VIDEO

The cumulative total of cases in Maui County is 497 cases over the course of the pandemic. To date, there have been at least 19 cases on the island Molokaʻi and 79 on Lāna‘i.

Cases by island include:

Hawaiʻi County : 1221 (51 new; 353 active; 840 released from isolation; 61 required hospitalization; and 28 deaths)

: 1221 (51 new; 353 active; 840 released from isolation; 61 required hospitalization; and 28 deaths) Honolulu County : 12839 (49 new; 2545 active; 10129 released from isolation; 942 required hospitalization; 165 deaths)

: 12839 (49 new; 2545 active; 10129 released from isolation; 942 required hospitalization; 165 deaths) Kauaʻi County : 61 (1 new; one active; 59 released from isolation; one required hospitalization)

: 61 (1 new; one active; 59 released from isolation; one required hospitalization) Maui County : 497 (18 new; 102 active; 377 released from isolation; 59 required hospitalization; 18 deaths)

: 497 (18 new; 102 active; 377 released from isolation; 59 required hospitalization; 18 deaths) Pending : 0

: 0 Residents diagnosed outside of Hawaiʻi: 54 (two required hospitalization, one death of an elderly Kaua‘i resident who died out of state, in Arizona)

To date, there have been 212 COVID-19 related deaths in Hawaiʻi including: 165 on Oʻahu, 28 in Maui County, 18 on Hawaiʻi Island and one Kauaʻi resident who was hospitalized in Arizona. Scroll down for a list of prior COVID-19 related deaths.

In Maui County, cases with onset in the last 14 days have been in all areas of Maui except for the rural outlying island of Molokaʻi (including all zip codes at Maunaloa, Kualapuʻu, Kalaupapa and Kaunakakai), the East Maui town of Hāna and Makawao. Kula was added back to the active case map on Oct. 20; and Spreckelsville was added back to the active map today (Oct. 25).

Lāna‘i darkened to the top range (indicating 51 or more recent cases) with 78 active cases out of a total 79 reported over the course of the pandemic.

Of the 497 cases documented in Maui County over the course of the pandemic, Kahului had the most cases (92); followed by Wailuku (69), Lahaina (67), Kīhei (57), Makawao (41); Haʻikū (25), Spreckelsville (18), Kula (14), Hoʻolehua-Molokaʻi (12), Kaunakakai-Molokaʻi (1-10), Hāna (1-10) and Lānaʻi (79).

QUARANTINE UPDATES:

Pre-Travel Testing Program Launched on Oct. 15



The State’s Pre-Travel testing program launched as planned on Oct. 15 with an expanded list of testing partners. Under the program, travelers arriving in Hawaiʻi must take a Nucleic Acid Amplification Test from a CLIA certified lab within 72 hours from the final leg of departure and produce a negative result in order to avoid the state’s 14-day mandatory quarantine. Children under the age of five are exempt from the test.

This expanded list of partners includes Hawaiian, Southwest, United airlines, Alaska Airlines, American Airlines and the Port of Oakland; CVS Health, Walgreens and Bartell Drugs; Kaiser Permanente and Quest Diagnostics; AFC and CityHealth Urgent Care; as well as Carbon Health, Vault Health and Color.

Separate from the travel testing, Gov. Ige also announced that the state will receive 420,000 Abbot BINAXNOW rapid antigen tests from the federal government by the end of the year. These 15-minute tests will be used first to protect the health of residents, specifically at long term care centers and as schools are reopened.

In addition to the pre-test program, Lieutenant Governor Josh Green announced plans to start a pilot post-arrival surveillance testing program. The program seeks voluntary compliance and hopes to test 10% of arriving passengers.

Nine Trusted Testing Partners Identified for Inter-County Pre-Travel

Governor David Ige today announced an expanded list of nine trusted testing partners for inter-county travel in Hawaiʻi.

Inter-county passengers arriving in Kauaʻi and Maui counties may bypass the mandatory 14-day quarantine if they take an FDA-authorized Nucleic Acid Amplification Test (NAAT) from the certified CLIA lab of a trusted testing and travel partner no earlier than 72 hours prior to departure and receive a negative result.

Travelers register on and upload their test results to the Safe Travels Hawaiʻi account and inter-county travelers must have the test result with them upon arrival so airport screeners can review the result.

Maui Moves Forward with Pre-Travel Testing Program; and Post-Arrival Voluntary Test