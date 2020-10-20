There were 91 new COVID-19 cases in Hawai‘i today, including 61 on the island of O‘ahu, 24 on Hawai‘i Island, four cases in Hawai‘i residents diagnosed outside of the state, and two new cases on Maui. The Maui cases included one each in Lahaina and Kula.

There were no new cases reported today on Kaua‘i.

*As the result of updated information, three cases from Honolulu were removed from the counts.

Hawai‘i’s COVID-19 death toll increased by two to 189, with both new deaths reported on the island of O‘ahu. Details are pending release.

To date, the DOH has confirmed 18 of the 38 COVID-related deaths on Hawaii Island. State officials say reporting on these deaths was delayed due to pending medical reports required for verification and classification of deaths as COVID-19.

The cumulative total of cases in Maui County is 413 cases over the course of the pandemic. To date, there have been at least 19 cases on the island Molokaʻi.

Cases by island include:

Hawaiʻi County : 1083 (24 new; 269 active; 796 released from isolation; 58 required hospitalization; and 18 deaths)

: 1083 (24 new; 269 active; 796 released from isolation; 58 required hospitalization; and 18 deaths) Honolulu County : 12552 (61 new; 2481 active; 9919 released from isolation; 906 required hospitalization; 152 deaths)

: 12552 (61 new; 2481 active; 9919 released from isolation; 906 required hospitalization; 152 deaths) Kauaʻi County : 60 (0 new; one active; 58 released from isolation; one required hospitalization)

: 60 (0 new; one active; 58 released from isolation; one required hospitalization) Maui County : 413 (two new; 18 active; 377 released from isolation; 58 required hospitalization; 18 deaths)

: 413 (two new; 18 active; 377 released from isolation; 58 required hospitalization; 18 deaths) Pending : 0

: 0 Residents diagnosed outside of Hawaiʻi: 48 (two required hospitalization, one death of an elderly Kaua‘i resident who died out of state, in Arizona)

To date, there have been 189 COVID-19 related deaths in Hawaiʻi including: 152 on Oʻahu, 18 in Maui County, 18 on Hawaiʻi Island and one Kauaʻi resident who was hospitalized in Arizona. Scroll down for a list of prior COVID-19 related deaths.

In Maui County, cases with onset in the last 14 days have been in all areas of Maui except for the rural outlying island of Lānaʻi, all zip codes on the island of Molokaʻi (Maunaloa, Kualapuʻu, Kalaupapa and Kaunakakai), the East Maui town of Hāna and Spreckelsville. Kula was added back to the active case map on Oct. 20.

Of the 411 cases documented in Maui County over the course of the pandemic, Kahului had the most cases (92); followed by Wailuku (67), Lahaina (65), Kīhei (56), Makawao (41); Haʻikū (25), Spreckelsville (17), Kula (14), Hoʻolehua-Molokaʻi (12), Kaunakakai-Molokaʻi (1-10), Hāna (1-10) and Lānaʻi (1-10).

Clusters on Maui are confirmed at the Roselani Place assisted living facility and the Maui Memorial Medical Center. Other recent cases have occurred at: the Maui Police Department; a Lahaina bar; at the Prosecutor’s Office in the Old Maui Courthouse; one at the Molokaʻi Baseyard; and at the Judiciary at Hoapili Hale in Wailuku.

QUARANTINE UPDATES:

Pre-Travel Testing Program Launches on Oct. 15



The State’s Pre-Travel testing program launched as planned on Oct. 15 with an expanded list of testing partners. Under the program, travelers arriving in Hawaiʻi must take a Nucleic Acid Amplification Test from a CLIA certified lab within 72 hours from the final leg of departure and produce a negative result in order to avoid the state’s 14-day mandatory quarantine. Children under the age of five are exempt from the test.

This expanded list of partners includes Hawaiian, Southwest, United airlines, Alaska Airlines, American Airlines and the Port of Oakland; CVS Health, Walgreens and Bartell Drugs; Kaiser Permanente and Quest Diagnostics; AFC and CityHealth Urgent Care; as well as Carbon Health, Vault Health and Color.

Separate from the travel testing, Gov. Ige also announced that the state will receive 420,000 Abbot BINAXNOW rapid antigen tests from the federal government by the end of the year. These 15-minute tests will be used first to protect the health of residents, specifically at long term care centers and as schools are reopened.

In addition to the pre-test program, Lieutenant Governor Josh Green announced plans to start a pilot post-arrival surveillance testing program that he hopes to have off the ground by Oct. 19. The program seeks voluntary compliance and hopes to test 10% of arriving passengers.

Eight Trusted Testing Partners Identified for Inter-County Pre-Travel

Governor David Ige today announced eight trusted testing partners for inter-county travel in Hawaiʻi.

Inter-county passengers arriving in Kauaʻi and Maui counties may bypass the mandatory 14-day quarantine if they take an FDA-authorized Nucleic Acid Amplification Test (NAAT) from the certified CLIA lab of a trusted testing and travel partner no earlier than 72 hours prior to departure and receive a negative result.

Travelers register on and upload their test results to the Safe Travels Hawaiʻi account and inter-county travelers must have the test result with them upon arrival so airport screeners can review the result.

Maui Moves Forward with Pre-Travel Testing Program; and Post-Arrival Voluntary Test