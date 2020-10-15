There were 91 new COVID-19 cases in Hawai‘i today, including 74 on the island of O‘ahu, 13 on Hawai‘i Island, two on Maui (in Haʻikū and Kīhei) and two in Hawai‘i residents diagnosed out of state. Kaua‘i reported no new cases today.

*As a result of updated information, one case from Honolulu was removed from the counts.

Hawai‘i’s COVID-19 death toll increased to 184, with one new death on O‘ahu. It involved a man from O‘ahu over the age of 80, who had an underlying condition and was hospitalized at the time of his death.

To date, the DOH has confirmed 15 of the 27 deaths reported at the Yukio Okutsu State Veterans Home in Hilo on Hawaiʻi Island. Hawai‘i County is reporting a total 37 COVID-related deaths on the island. State officials say reporting on these deaths was delayed due to pending medical reports required for verification and classification of deaths as COVID-19.

SPONSORED VIDEO

The cumulative total of cases in Maui County is 411 cases over the course of the pandemic. To date, there have been at least 19 cases on the island Molokaʻi.

Clusters on Maui are confirmed at the Roselani Place assisted living facility and the Maui Memorial Medical Center. Other recent cases have occurred at: the Maui Police Department; a Lahaina bar; at the Prosecutor’s Office in the Old Maui Courthouse; one at the Molokaʻi Baseyard; and at the Judiciary at Hoapili Hale in Wailuku.

Cases by island include:

Hawaiʻi County : 1005 (13 new; 243 active; 744 released from isolation; 54 required hospitalization; and 18 deaths)

: 1005 (13 new; 243 active; 744 released from isolation; 54 required hospitalization; and 18 deaths) Honolulu County : 12249 (74 new; 2364 active; 9738 released from isolation; 864 required hospitalization; 147 deaths)

: 12249 (74 new; 2364 active; 9738 released from isolation; 864 required hospitalization; 147 deaths) Kauaʻi County : 59 (0 new; 0 active; 58 released from isolation; one required hospitalization)

: 59 (0 new; 0 active; 58 released from isolation; one required hospitalization) Maui County : 411 (two new; 18 active; 375 released from isolation; 57 required hospitalization; 18 deaths)

: 411 (two new; 18 active; 375 released from isolation; 57 required hospitalization; 18 deaths) Pending : 0

: 0 Residents diagnosed outside of Hawaiʻi: 40 (two required hospitalization, one death of an elderly Kaua‘i resident who died out of state, in Arizona)

To date, there have been 184 COVID-19 related deaths in Hawaiʻi including: 147 on Oʻahu, 18 in Maui County, 18 on Hawaiʻi Island and one Kauaʻi resident who was hospitalized in Arizona. Scroll down for a list of prior COVID-19 related deaths.

In Maui County, cases with onset in the last 28 days have been in all areas of Maui except for the rural outlying island of Lānaʻi, three zip codes on the island of Molokaʻi (Maunaloa, Kualapuʻu and Kalaupapa), the East Maui town of Hāna, Spreckelsville and Kula.

Of the 411 cases documented in Maui County over the course of the pandemic, Kahului had the most cases (92); followed by Wailuku (67), Lahaina (64), Kīhei (56), Makawao (41); Haʻikū (25), Spreckelsville (17), Kula (13), Hoʻolehua-Molokaʻi (12), Kaunakakai-Molokaʻi (1-10), Hāna (1-10) and Lānaʻi (1-10).

QUARANTINE UPDATES:

Pre-Travel Testing Program Launches on Oct. 15



The State’s Pre-Travel testing program launched as planned on Oct. 15 with an expanded list of testing partners. Under the program, travelers arriving in Hawaiʻi must take a Nucleic Acid Amplification Test from a CLIA certified lab within 72 hours from the final leg of departure and produce a negative result in order to avoid the state’s 14-day mandatory quarantine. Children under the age of five are exempt from the test.

This expanded list of partners includes Hawaiian, Southwest, United airlines, Alaska Airlines, American Airlines and the Port of Oakland; CVS Health, Walgreens and Bartell Drugs; Kaiser Permanente and Quest Diagnostics; AFC and CityHealth Urgent Care; as well as Carbon Health, Vault Health and Color.

Separate from the travel testing, Gov. Ige also announced that the state will receive 420,000 Abbot BINAXNOW rapid antigen tests from the federal government by the end of the year. These 15-minute tests will be used first to protect the health of residents, specifically at long term care centers and as schools are reopened.

In addition to the pre-test program, Lieutenant Governor Josh Green announced plans to start a pilot post-arrival surveillance testing program that he hopes to have off the ground by Oct. 19. The program seeks voluntary compliance and hopes to test 10% of arriving passengers.

Maui Moving Forward with Pre-Travel Testing Program