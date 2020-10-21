There were 78 new COVID-19 cases in Hawai‘i today, including 65 on the island of O‘ahu, nine on Hawai‘i Island and four new cases in Maui County. The four Maui cases were on the rural island of Lāna‘i, and were reported yesterday, but were not included in yesterday’s count because the confirmation came after the state released it’s official count at noon on Tuesday.

There were no new cases reported today on Kaua‘i.

*As the result of updated information, three cases from Honolulu were removed from the counts.

Hawai‘i’s COVID-19 death toll increased by 14 to 203, with four new deaths reported on the island of O‘ahu and 10 on Hawai‘i Island.

Ten of those deaths have been reported as the result of updated information received on nursing homes in Hawai‘i County. The death of those dates range from mid-September to early October, and three of those individuals had been hospitalized at the time of their death. The four more recent deaths involved O‘ahu residents.

The Hawai‘i Island cases include eight men, and two women, all 70 to 80 years or older who were nursing home residents.

The O‘ahu cases involved one man and three women, all 80 years or older who had underlying conditions. The man was a community care home resident and the women are all hospitalized.

To date, the DOH had confirmed 28 of the 38 COVID-related deaths on Hawai‘i Island. State officials say reporting on these deaths was delayed due to pending medical reports required for verification and classification of deaths as COVID-19.

The cumulative total of cases in Maui County is 417 cases over the course of the pandemic. To date, there have been at least 19 cases on the island Molokaʻi.

Cases by island include:

Hawaiʻi County : 1091 (nine new; 259 active; 804 released from isolation; 58 required hospitalization; and 28 deaths)

: 1091 (nine new; 259 active; 804 released from isolation; 58 required hospitalization; and 28 deaths) Honolulu County : 12617 (65 new; 2512 active; 9949 released from isolation; 914 required hospitalization; 156 deaths)

: 12617 (65 new; 2512 active; 9949 released from isolation; 914 required hospitalization; 156 deaths) Kauaʻi County : 60 (0 new; one active; 58 released from isolation; one required hospitalization)

: 60 (0 new; one active; 58 released from isolation; one required hospitalization) Maui County : 417 (four new; 22 active; 377 released from isolation; 58 required hospitalization; 18 deaths)

: 417 (four new; 22 active; 377 released from isolation; 58 required hospitalization; 18 deaths) Pending : 0

: 0 Residents diagnosed outside of Hawaiʻi: 48 (two required hospitalization, one death of an elderly Kaua‘i resident who died out of state, in Arizona)

To date, there have been 203 COVID-19 related deaths in Hawaiʻi including: 156 on Oʻahu, 28 in Maui County, 18 on Hawaiʻi Island and one Kauaʻi resident who was hospitalized in Arizona. Scroll down for a list of prior COVID-19 related deaths.

In Maui County, cases with onset in the last 14 days have been in all areas of Maui except for the rural outlying island of Molokaʻi (including all zip codes at Maunaloa, Kualapuʻu, Kalaupapa and Kaunakakai), the East Maui town of Hāna and Spreckelsville. Kula was added back to the active case map on Oct. 20.

Of the 417 cases documented in Maui County over the course of the pandemic, Kahului had the most cases (92); followed by Wailuku (67), Lahaina (65), Kīhei (56), Makawao (41); Haʻikū (25), Spreckelsville (17), Kula (14), Hoʻolehua-Molokaʻi (12), Kaunakakai-Molokaʻi (1-10), Hāna (1-10) and Lānaʻi (1-10).

Clusters on Maui are confirmed at the Roselani Place assisted living facility and the Maui Memorial Medical Center. Other recent cases have occurred at: the Maui Police Department; a Lahaina bar; at the Prosecutor’s Office in the Old Maui Courthouse; one at the Molokaʻi Baseyard; and at the Judiciary at Hoapili Hale in Wailuku.

QUARANTINE UPDATES:

Pre-Travel Testing Program Launches on Oct. 15



The State’s Pre-Travel testing program launched as planned on Oct. 15 with an expanded list of testing partners. Under the program, travelers arriving in Hawaiʻi must take a Nucleic Acid Amplification Test from a CLIA certified lab within 72 hours from the final leg of departure and produce a negative result in order to avoid the state’s 14-day mandatory quarantine. Children under the age of five are exempt from the test.

This expanded list of partners includes Hawaiian, Southwest, United airlines, Alaska Airlines, American Airlines and the Port of Oakland; CVS Health, Walgreens and Bartell Drugs; Kaiser Permanente and Quest Diagnostics; AFC and CityHealth Urgent Care; as well as Carbon Health, Vault Health and Color.

Separate from the travel testing, Gov. Ige also announced that the state will receive 420,000 Abbot BINAXNOW rapid antigen tests from the federal government by the end of the year. These 15-minute tests will be used first to protect the health of residents, specifically at long term care centers and as schools are reopened.

In addition to the pre-test program, Lieutenant Governor Josh Green announced plans to start a pilot post-arrival surveillance testing program. The program seeks voluntary compliance and hopes to test 10% of arriving passengers.

Eight Trusted Testing Partners Identified for Inter-County Pre-Travel

Governor David Ige today announced an expanded list of nine trusted testing partners for inter-county travel in Hawaiʻi.

Inter-county passengers arriving in Kauaʻi and Maui counties may bypass the mandatory 14-day quarantine if they take an FDA-authorized Nucleic Acid Amplification Test (NAAT) from the certified CLIA lab of a trusted testing and travel partner no earlier than 72 hours prior to departure and receive a negative result.

Travelers register on and upload their test results to the Safe Travels Hawaiʻi account and inter-county travelers must have the test result with them upon arrival so airport screeners can review the result.

Maui Moves Forward with Pre-Travel Testing Program; and Post-Arrival Voluntary Test