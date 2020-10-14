There were 101 new COVID-19 cases in Hawai‘i today, including 81 on the island of O‘ahu, 18 on Hawai‘i Island, and one each in Maui County (in Haʻikū) and in a Hawai‘i resident diagnosed out of state. Kaua‘i reported no new cases today.

*As a result of updated information, two cases from Honolulu were removed from the counts.

10 COVID-19 Deaths Reported

Hawai‘i’s COVID-19 death toll increased to 183, with 10 new deaths. This includes five deaths on Maui, three on Hawai‘i Island and two on O‘ahu.

Seven of the deaths occurred between Aug. 15 and Sept. 30, 2020 and are now reported as a result of updated information received on their cause of death.

The other three deaths, one on Hawai‘i Island and two on Oahu are recent, as of Oct. 1. COVID-19 deaths are officially reported as records are obtained, reviewed, validated, and the deaths are classified for state and national reporting.

Maui

1 male, 60-69 yrs., underlying condition, hospitalized

2 males, 80+ yrs., underlying conditions, hospitalized

2 females, 80+ yrs., underlying conditions, died at nursing home

Hawai‘i

1 male, 70-79 yrs., underlying condition, died at nursing home

1 male, 80+ yrs., underlying condition, hospitalized

1 female, 40-49 yrs., underlying condition, hospitalized

O‘ahu

1 male, 50-59 yrs., underlying condition, hospitalized

1 female, 80+ yrs., underlying condition, hospitalized

To date, the DOH has confirmed 15 of the 27 deaths reported at the Yukio Okutsu State Veterans Home in Hilo on Hawaiʻi Island. Hawai‘i County is reporting a total 37 COVID-related deaths on the island. State officials say reporting on these deaths was delayed due to pending medical reports required for verification and classification of deaths as COVID-19.

The cumulative total of cases in Maui County is 409 cases over the course of the pandemic. To date, there have been at least 19 cases on the island Molokaʻi. All of Maui’s cases yesterday were linked to an outbreak reported two months ago at an assisted living facility.

Clusters on Maui are confirmed at the Roselani Place assisted living facility and the Maui Memorial Medical Center. Other recent cases have occurred at: the Maui Police Department; a Lahaina bar; at the Prosecutor’s Office in the Old Maui Courthouse; one at the Molokaʻi Baseyard; and at the Judiciary at Hoapili Hale in Wailuku.

Cases by island include:

Hawaiʻi County : 992 (18 new; 238 active; 736 released from isolation; 52 required hospitalization; and 18 deaths)

: 992 (18 new; 238 active; 736 released from isolation; 52 required hospitalization; and 18 deaths) Honolulu County : 12176 (81 new; 2314 active; 9716 released from isolation; 849 required hospitalization; 146 deaths)

: 12176 (81 new; 2314 active; 9716 released from isolation; 849 required hospitalization; 146 deaths) Kauaʻi County : 59 (0 new; 0 active; 58 released from isolation; one required hospitalization)

: 59 (0 new; 0 active; 58 released from isolation; one required hospitalization) Maui County : 409 (one new; 18 active; 373 released from isolation; 57 required hospitalization; 18 deaths)

: 409 (one new; 18 active; 373 released from isolation; 57 required hospitalization; 18 deaths) Pending : 0

: 0 Residents diagnosed outside of Hawaiʻi: 38 (two required hospitalization, one death of an elderly Kaua‘i resident who died out of state, in Arizona)

To date, there have been 183 COVID-19 related deaths in Hawaiʻi including: 146 on Oʻahu, 18 in Maui County, 18 on Hawaiʻi Island and one Kauaʻi resident who was hospitalized in Arizona. Scroll down for a list of prior COVID-19 related deaths.

In Maui County, cases with onset in the last 28 days have been in all areas of Maui except for the rural outlying island of Lānaʻi, three zip codes on the island of Molokaʻi (Maunaloa, Kualapuʻu and Kalaupapa), the East Maui town of Hāna, Spreckelsville and Kula.

Of the 409 cases documented in Maui County over the course of the pandemic, Kahului had the most cases (92); followed by Wailuku (67), Lahaina (64), Kīhei (55), Makawao (41); Haʻikū (24), Spreckelsville (17), Kula (13), Hoʻolehua-Molokaʻi (12), Kaunakakai-Molokaʻi (1-10), Hāna (1-10) and Lānaʻi (1-10).

QUARANTINE UPDATES:

Gov. Ige Provides Update on October 15 Pre-Travel Testing Program



Governor David Ige provided an update on the State’s Pre-Travel testing program saying it is set to launch on Oct. 15 with an expanded list of testing partners. Under the program, travelers arriving in Hawaii must take a Nucleic Acid Amplification Test from a CLIA certified lab within 72 hours from the final leg of departure and produce a negative result in order to avoid the state’s 14-day mandatory quarantine. Children under the age of five are exempt from the test.

This expanded list of partners includes Hawaiian, Southwest, United airlines, Alaska Airlines, American Airlines and the Port of Oakland; CVS Health, Walgreens and Bartell Drugs; Kaiser Permanente and Quest Diagnostics; AFC and CityHealth Urgent Care; as well as Carbon Health, Vault Health and Color.

Separate from the travel testing, Gov. Ige also announced that the state will receive 420,000 Abbot BINAXNOW rapid antigen tests from the federal government by the end of the year. These 15-minute tests will be used first to protect the health of residents, specifically at long term care centers and as schools are reopened.

In addition to the pre-test program, Lieutenant Governor Josh Green announced plans to start a pilot post-arrival surveillance testing program that he hopes to have off the ground by Oct. 19. The program seeks voluntary compliance and hopes to test 10% of arriving passengers.

Maui Moving Forward with Pre-Travel Testing Program