There were 77 new COVID-19 cases in Hawai‘i today, including 60 on O‘ahu, two on Lānaʻi, eight on Hawai‘i Island, one on Kaua‘i and six in Hawaiʻi residents diagnosed outside of the state. Maui and Moloka‘i had no new cases today.

On Lānaʻi, the two new cases bring the total number of infections associated with the recent outbreak to 96, since the outbreak was first reported on Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020. The Hawai‘i Department of Health states that “large social gatherings likely contributed to this outbreak,” and “household transmission has been a factor in the case counts.”

More than 87 percent of the island population on Lānaʻi has been tested with 2,747 tests administered since an outbreak was first reported early last week. Additional mass testing will be conducted from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday behind the Lānaʻi administration building. A stay-at-home order for the island of Lāna‘i remains in effect to Nov. 11, 2020.

Hawai‘i’s COVID-19 death toll increased to at 215 with two additional deaths reported today on the island of O‘ahu. Details are pending release.

*As a result of updated information, one case from Maui was recategorized to Lānaʻi.

The cumulative total of cases in Maui County is 518 cases over the course of the pandemic. To date, there have been 17 cases on the island Molokaʻi and 97 on Lāna‘i and 404 on Maui.

Cases by island include:

Hawaiʻi County : 1246 (eight new; 334 active; 882 released from isolation; 65 required hospitalization; and 30 deaths)

: 1246 (eight new; 334 active; 882 released from isolation; 65 required hospitalization; and 30 deaths) Honolulu County : 13013 (60 new; 2488 active; 10357 released from isolation; 963 required hospitalization; 168 deaths)

: 13013 (60 new; 2488 active; 10357 released from isolation; 963 required hospitalization; 168 deaths) Kauaʻi County : 64 (one new; four active; 59 released from isolation; one required hospitalization)

: 64 (one new; four active; 59 released from isolation; one required hospitalization) Maui Island : 404 (0 new; 23 active; 365 released from isolation; 57 required hospitalization; 16 deaths)

: 404 (0 new; 23 active; 365 released from isolation; 57 required hospitalization; 16 deaths) Molokaʻi: 17 (0 new; 2 active; 15 released from isolation; 1 required hospitalization; 0 deaths)

17 (0 new; 2 active; 15 released from isolation; 1 required hospitalization; 0 deaths) Lāna‘i: 97 ( two new; 93 active; four released from isolation; 1 required hospitalization; 0 deaths)

97 ( two new; 93 active; four released from isolation; 1 required hospitalization; 0 deaths) Pending : 0

: 0 Residents diagnosed outside of Hawaiʻi: 70 (six new; two required hospitalization, one death of an elderly Kaua‘i resident who died out of state, in Arizona)

To date, there have been 215 COVID-19 related deaths in Hawaiʻi including: 168 on Oʻahu, 17 in Maui County (all on the island of Maui), 30 on Hawaiʻi Island and one Kauaʻi resident who was hospitalized in Arizona. Scroll down for a list of prior COVID-19 related deaths.

In Maui County, cases with onset in the last 14 days have been in all areas of Maui except for the rural outlying island of Molokaʻi (including all zip codes at Maunaloa, Kualapuʻu, Kalaupapa and Kaunakakai), the East Maui town of Hāna, Makawao and Kahului. Kula was added back to the active case map on Oct. 20; and Spreckelsville was added back to the active map on Oct. 25.

Lāna‘i darkened to the top range (indicating 51 or more recent cases) with 93 active cases out of a total 97 reported over the course of the pandemic.

Of the 518 cases documented in Maui County over the course of the pandemic, Kahului had the most cases (92); followed by Wailuku (69), Lahaina (67), Kīhei (59), Makawao (41); Haʻikū (26), Spreckelsville (18), Kula (14), Hoʻolehua-Molokaʻi (12), Kaunakakai-Molokaʻi (1-10), Hāna (1-10) and Lānaʻi (97).

QUARANTINE UPDATES:

Pre-Travel Testing Program Launched on Oct. 15



The State’s Pre-Travel testing program launched as planned on Oct. 15 with an expanded list of testing partners. Under the program, travelers arriving in Hawaiʻi must take a Nucleic Acid Amplification Test from a CLIA certified lab within 72 hours from the final leg of departure and produce a negative result in order to avoid the state’s 14-day mandatory quarantine. Children under the age of five are exempt from the test.

This expanded list of partners includes Hawaiian, Southwest, United airlines, Alaska Airlines, American Airlines and the Port of Oakland; CVS Health, Walgreens and Bartell Drugs; Kaiser Permanente and Quest Diagnostics; AFC and CityHealth Urgent Care; as well as Carbon Health, Vault Health and Color.

Separate from the travel testing, Gov. Ige also announced that the state will receive 420,000 Abbot BINAXNOW rapid antigen tests from the federal government by the end of the year. These 15-minute tests will be used first to protect the health of residents, specifically at long term care centers and as schools are reopened.

In addition to the pre-test program, Lieutenant Governor Josh Green announced plans to start a pilot post-arrival surveillance testing program. The program seeks voluntary compliance and hopes to test 10% of arriving passengers.

Nine Trusted Testing Partners Identified for Inter-County Pre-Travel

Governor David Ige today announced an expanded list of nine trusted testing partners for inter-county travel in Hawaiʻi.

Inter-county passengers arriving in Kauaʻi and Maui counties may bypass the mandatory 14-day quarantine if they take an FDA-authorized Nucleic Acid Amplification Test (NAAT) from the certified CLIA lab of a trusted testing and travel partner no earlier than 72 hours prior to departure and receive a negative result.

Travelers register on and upload their test results to the Safe Travels Hawaiʻi account and inter-county travelers must have the test result with them upon arrival so airport screeners can review the result.

Maui Moves Forward with Pre-Travel Testing Program; and Post-Arrival Voluntary Test