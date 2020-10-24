There were 90 new COVID-19 cases in Hawai‘i today, including 58 on the island of O‘ahu, 16 on Hawai‘i Island and 16 new cases in Maui County.

The Maui cases include one new case in Lahaina and at least 14 new cases on Lāna‘i, bringing the cluster count for Lāna‘i to at least 62 COVID-19 positive since Tuesday. This is slightly off from the 65 cases that Mayor Victorino announced late Friday after traveling to Lāna‘i to coordinate emergency resources and support operations earlier in the day.

There were no new cases reported today on Kaua‘i.

*As a result of updated information, one case from Honolulu was removed from the counts.

Hawai‘i’s COVID-19 death toll increased by three to 212, with three new deaths reported on the island of O‘ahu. Details are pending release.

The cumulative total of cases in Maui County is 480 cases over the course of the pandemic. To date, there have been at least 19 cases on the island Molokaʻi and 63-65 on Lāna‘i.

Cases by island include:

Hawaiʻi County : 1170 (16 new; 309 active; 833 released from isolation; 61 required hospitalization; and 28 deaths)

: 1170 (16 new; 309 active; 833 released from isolation; 61 required hospitalization; and 28 deaths) Honolulu County : 12791 (58 new; 2548 active; 10078 released from isolation; 942 required hospitalization; 165 deaths)

: 12791 (58 new; 2548 active; 10078 released from isolation; 942 required hospitalization; 165 deaths) Kauaʻi County : 60 (0 new; one active; 58 released from isolation; one required hospitalization)

: 60 (0 new; one active; 58 released from isolation; one required hospitalization) Maui County : 480 (16 new; 85 active; 377 released from isolation; 59 required hospitalization; 18 deaths)

: 480 (16 new; 85 active; 377 released from isolation; 59 required hospitalization; 18 deaths) Pending : 0

: 0 Residents diagnosed outside of Hawaiʻi: 52 (two required hospitalization, one death of an elderly Kaua‘i resident who died out of state, in Arizona)

To date, there have been 212 COVID-19 related deaths in Hawaiʻi including: 165 on Oʻahu, 28 in Maui County, 18 on Hawaiʻi Island and one Kauaʻi resident who was hospitalized in Arizona. Scroll down for a list of prior COVID-19 related deaths.

In Maui County, cases with onset in the last 14 days have been in all areas of Maui except for the rural outlying island of Molokaʻi (including all zip codes at Maunaloa, Kualapuʻu, Kalaupapa and Kaunakakai), the East Maui town of Hāna, Spreckelsville and Makawao. Kula was added back to the active case map on Oct. 20. Lāna‘i darkens to the top range (51+) with 62 active cases.

Of the 464 cases documented in Maui County over the course of the pandemic, Kahului had the most cases (92); followed by Wailuku (69), Lahaina (67), Kīhei (56), Makawao (41); Haʻikū (25), Spreckelsville (17), Kula (14), Hoʻolehua-Molokaʻi (12), Kaunakakai-Molokaʻi (1-10), Hāna (1-10) and Lānaʻi (63).

Clusters on Maui are confirmed at the Roselani Place assisted living facility and the Maui Memorial Medical Center. Other recent cases have occurred at: the Maui Police Department; a Lahaina bar; at the Prosecutor’s Office in the Old Maui Courthouse; one at the Molokaʻi Baseyard; and at the Judiciary at Hoapili Hale in Wailuku.

QUARANTINE UPDATES:

Pre-Travel Testing Program Launched on Oct. 15



The State’s Pre-Travel testing program launched as planned on Oct. 15 with an expanded list of testing partners. Under the program, travelers arriving in Hawaiʻi must take a Nucleic Acid Amplification Test from a CLIA certified lab within 72 hours from the final leg of departure and produce a negative result in order to avoid the state’s 14-day mandatory quarantine. Children under the age of five are exempt from the test.

This expanded list of partners includes Hawaiian, Southwest, United airlines, Alaska Airlines, American Airlines and the Port of Oakland; CVS Health, Walgreens and Bartell Drugs; Kaiser Permanente and Quest Diagnostics; AFC and CityHealth Urgent Care; as well as Carbon Health, Vault Health and Color.

Separate from the travel testing, Gov. Ige also announced that the state will receive 420,000 Abbot BINAXNOW rapid antigen tests from the federal government by the end of the year. These 15-minute tests will be used first to protect the health of residents, specifically at long term care centers and as schools are reopened.

In addition to the pre-test program, Lieutenant Governor Josh Green announced plans to start a pilot post-arrival surveillance testing program. The program seeks voluntary compliance and hopes to test 10% of arriving passengers.

Nine Trusted Testing Partners Identified for Inter-County Pre-Travel

Governor David Ige today announced an expanded list of nine trusted testing partners for inter-county travel in Hawaiʻi.

Inter-county passengers arriving in Kauaʻi and Maui counties may bypass the mandatory 14-day quarantine if they take an FDA-authorized Nucleic Acid Amplification Test (NAAT) from the certified CLIA lab of a trusted testing and travel partner no earlier than 72 hours prior to departure and receive a negative result.

Travelers register on and upload their test results to the Safe Travels Hawaiʻi account and inter-county travelers must have the test result with them upon arrival so airport screeners can review the result.

Maui Moves Forward with Pre-Travel Testing Program; and Post-Arrival Voluntary Test