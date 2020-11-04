There were 156 new COVID-19 cases in Hawai‘i today, including 125 on O‘ahu, 21 on Hawai‘i Island, four on Maui, one on Lānaʻi, and five in Hawai‘i residents diagnosed outside of the state. Kaua‘i and Moloka‘i had no new cases today. The new Maui cases included: two in Kīhei, and one each in Makawao and Spreckelsville.

This brings the cumulative total of cases to 15,473 statewide, reported since Feb. 28, 2020. As a result of updated information, one cases on O‘ahu was` removed from the counts.

On Lānaʻi, 103 of the 104 total infections are associated with the recent outbreak, first reported on Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020. Large social gatherings and household transmission have been identified as the main drivers of this outbreak. Through Thursday, Oct. 29, more than 3,000 tests have been administered on Lānaʻi. In the seven-day period from Oct. 23-Oct. 29, almost 1,900 tests were conducted, with a positivity rate of 2.72%. A stay-at-home order for the island of Lāna‘i remains in effect to Nov. 11, 2020.

The state COVID-19 dashboard updated Maui’s death toll to 19, but kept the statewide toll unchanged at 219. The two additional deaths in Maui County were explained by Mayor Michael Victorino during a press briefing on Monday.

SPONSORED VIDEO

The cumulative total of cases in Maui County is 535 cases over the course of the pandemic. To date, there have been 17 cases on the island Molokaʻi and 104 on Lāna‘i and 414 on Maui.

Cases by island include:

Hawaiʻi County : 1332 (21 new; 356 active; 945 released from isolation; 65 required hospitalization; and 31 deaths)

: 1332 (21 new; 356 active; 945 released from isolation; 65 required hospitalization; and 31 deaths) Honolulu County : 13445 (125 new; 2743 active; 10532 released from isolation; 995 required hospitalization; 170 deaths)

: 13445 (125 new; 2743 active; 10532 released from isolation; 995 required hospitalization; 170 deaths) Kauaʻi County : 67 (0 new; seven active; 60 released from isolation; three required hospitalization)

: 67 (0 new; seven active; 60 released from isolation; three required hospitalization) Maui Island : 414 (four new; 34 active; 363 released from isolation; 57 required hospitalization; 19 deaths)

: 414 (four new; 34 active; 363 released from isolation; 57 required hospitalization; 19 deaths) Molokaʻi: 17 (0 new; 2 active; 15 released from isolation; one required hospitalization; 0 deaths)

17 (0 new; 2 active; 15 released from isolation; one required hospitalization; 0 deaths) Lāna‘i: 104 (one new; 61 active; 43 released from isolation; two required hospitalization; 0 deaths)

104 (one new; 61 active; 43 released from isolation; two required hospitalization; 0 deaths) Pending : 0

: 0 Residents diagnosed outside of Hawaiʻi: 94 (five new; two required hospitalization, one death of an elderly Kaua‘i resident who died out of state, in Arizona)

To date, there have been 219 COVID-19 related deaths in Hawaiʻi including: 170 on Oʻahu, 19 in Maui County (all on the island of Maui), 31 on Hawaiʻi Island and one Kauaʻi resident who was hospitalized in Arizona. Scroll down for a list of prior COVID-19 related deaths.

In Maui County, cases with onset in the last 14 days have been in all areas of Maui except for the rural outlying island of Molokaʻi (including all zip codes at Maunaloa, Kualapuʻu, Kalaupapa and Kaunakakai), the East Maui town of Hāna and Kula. Spreckelsville was added back to the active map on Oct. 25; and Kahului was added back on Oct. 30. Makawao was added back to the active map on Nov. 4.

Lāna‘i darkened to the top range (indicating 51 or more recent cases) with 61 active cases out of a total 104 reported over the course of the pandemic.

Of the 535 cases documented in Maui County over the course of the pandemic, Kahului had the most cases (93); followed by Wailuku (70), Lahaina (67), Kīhei (65), Makawao (42); Haʻikū (27), Spreckelsville (19), Kula (14), Molokaʻi (17), Hāna (1-10) and Lānaʻi (104).

QUARANTINE UPDATES:

Pre-Travel Testing Program Launched on Oct. 15



The State’s Pre-Travel testing program launched as planned on Oct. 15 with an expanded list of testing partners. Under the program, travelers arriving in Hawaiʻi must take a Nucleic Acid Amplification Test from a CLIA certified lab within 72 hours from the final leg of departure and produce a negative result in order to avoid the state’s 14-day mandatory quarantine. Children under the age of five are exempt from the test.

This expanded list of partners includes Hawaiian, Southwest, United airlines, Alaska Airlines, American Airlines and the Port of Oakland; CVS Health, Walgreens and Bartell Drugs; Kaiser Permanente and Quest Diagnostics; AFC and CityHealth Urgent Care; as well as Carbon Health, Vault Health and Color.

Separate from the travel testing, Gov. Ige also announced that the state will receive 420,000 Abbot BINAXNOW rapid antigen tests from the federal government by the end of the year. These 15-minute tests will be used first to protect the health of residents, specifically at long term care centers and as schools are reopened.

In addition to the pre-test program, Lieutenant Governor Josh Green announced plans to start a pilot post-arrival surveillance testing program. The program seeks voluntary compliance and hopes to test 10% of arriving passengers.

Nine Trusted Testing Partners Identified for Inter-County Pre-Travel

Governor David Ige today announced an expanded list of nine trusted testing partners for inter-county travel in Hawaiʻi.

Inter-county passengers arriving in Kauaʻi and Maui counties may bypass the mandatory 14-day quarantine if they take an FDA-authorized Nucleic Acid Amplification Test (NAAT) from the certified CLIA lab of a trusted testing and travel partner no earlier than 72 hours prior to departure and receive a negative result.

Travelers register on and upload their test results to the Safe Travels Hawaiʻi account and inter-county travelers must have the test result with them upon arrival so airport screeners can review the result.

Maui Moves Forward with Pre-Travel Testing Program; and Post-Arrival Voluntary Test