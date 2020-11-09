Nov. 9, 2020 COVID-19 Update: 64 New Cases (53 O‘ahu, 4 Hawai‘i Island, 2 Kaua‘i, 5 Out of State)November 9, 2020, 4:07 PM HST · Updated November 9, 4:07 PM 0 Comments
There were 64 new COVID-19 cases in Hawai‘i today, including 53 on O‘ahu, 4 on Hawai‘i Island, two on Kaua‘i and five in Hawai‘i residents diagnosed outside of the state. Lānaʻi, Maui and Moloka‘i had no new cases today.
This brings the cumulative total of cases to 16,010 statewide, reported since Feb. 28, 2020.
Hawai‘i’s COVID-19 death toll remained unchanged at 221 with no new deaths reported today.
On Lānaʻi, 105 of the 106 total infections are associated with the recent outbreak, first reported on Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020. Large social gatherings and household transmission have been identified as the main drivers of this outbreak. More than 3,700 COVID-19 tests have been administered on the island of Lānaʻi since the start of the outbreak last month.
A stay-at-home order for the island of Lāna‘i remains in effect to Nov. 11, 2020. Mayor Michael Victorino said he would be requesting that Lānaʻi be moved from its stay-at-home to a safer-at-home order. If approved, the Mayor noted that he would still be urging those on Lānaʻi to stay at home as much as possible.
The state COVID-19 dashboard updated Maui’s death toll to 19, but kept the statewide toll remained at 221. The two additional deaths in Maui County were explained by Mayor Michael Victorino during a press briefing on Monday.
The cumulative total of cases in Maui County is 548 cases over the course of the pandemic. To date, there have been 17 cases on the island Molokaʻi and 106 on Lāna‘i and 425 on Maui.
Cases by island include:
- Hawaiʻi County: 1409 (four new; 179 within last 14 days; 68 required hospitalization; and 31 deaths)
- Honolulu County: 13862 (53 new; 1001 within last 14 days; 1024 required hospitalization; 172 deaths)
- Kauaʻi County: 73 (two new; 12 within last 14 days; four required hospitalization; 0 deaths)
- Maui Island: 425 (0 new; 24 within last 14 days; 58 required hospitalization; 19 deaths)
- Molokaʻi: 17 (0 new; 0 within last 14 days; one required hospitalization; 0 deaths)
- Lāna‘i: 106 (0 new; 28 within last 14 days; three required hospitalization; 0 deaths)
- Pending: 0
- Residents diagnosed outside of Hawaiʻi: 118 (five new; 62 within last 14 days; two required hospitalization, one death of an elderly Kaua‘i resident who died out of state, in Arizona)
To date, there have been 221 COVID-19 related deaths in Hawaiʻi including: 172 on Oʻahu, 19 in Maui County (all on the island of Maui), 31 on Hawaiʻi Island and one Kauaʻi resident who was hospitalized in Arizona. Scroll down for a list of prior COVID-19 related deaths.
In Maui County, cases with onset in the last 14 days have been in all areas of Maui except for the rural outlying island of Molokaʻi (including all zip codes at Maunaloa, Kualapuʻu, Kalaupapa and Kaunakakai), the East Maui town of Hāna, Kula and Lahaina. Spreckelsville was added back to the active map on Oct. 25; and Kahului was added back on Oct. 30. Makawao was added back to the active map on Nov. 4.
Lāna‘i darkened to the top range (indicating 51 or more recent cases) with 28 of those cases reported within the last 14 days, out of a total 106 reported over the course of the pandemic.
Of the 548 cases documented in Maui County over the course of the pandemic, Kahului had the most cases (98); followed by Wailuku (70), Lahaina (67), Kīhei (66), Makawao (42); Haʻikū (29), Spreckelsville (19), Kula (14), Molokaʻi (17), Hāna (1-10) and Lānaʻi (106).
QUARANTINE UPDATES:
Pre-Travel Testing Program Launched on Oct. 15
The State’s Pre-Travel testing program launched as planned on Oct. 15 with an expanded list of testing partners. Under the program, travelers arriving in Hawaiʻi must take a Nucleic Acid Amplification Test from a CLIA certified lab within 72 hours from the final leg of departure and produce a negative result in order to avoid the state’s 14-day mandatory quarantine. Children under the age of five are exempt from the test.
This expanded list of partners includes Hawaiian, Southwest, United airlines, Alaska Airlines, American Airlines and the Port of Oakland; CVS Health, Walgreens and Bartell Drugs; Kaiser Permanente and Quest Diagnostics; AFC and CityHealth Urgent Care; as well as Carbon Health, Vault Health and Color.
Separate from the travel testing, Gov. Ige also announced that the state will receive 420,000 Abbot BINAXNOW rapid antigen tests from the federal government by the end of the year. These 15-minute tests will be used first to protect the health of residents, specifically at long term care centers and as schools are reopened.
In addition to the pre-test program, Lieutenant Governor Josh Green announced plans to start a pilot post-arrival surveillance testing program. The program seeks voluntary compliance and hopes to test 10% of arriving passengers.
Nine Trusted Testing Partners Identified for Inter-County Pre-Travel
Governor David Ige today announced an expanded list of nine trusted testing partners for inter-county travel in Hawaiʻi.
Inter-county passengers arriving in Kauaʻi and Maui counties may bypass the mandatory 14-day quarantine if they take an FDA-authorized Nucleic Acid Amplification Test (NAAT) from the certified CLIA lab of a trusted testing and travel partner no earlier than 72 hours prior to departure and receive a negative result.
Travelers register on and upload their test results to the Safe Travels Hawaiʻi account and inter-county travelers must have the test result with them upon arrival so airport screeners can review the result.
Maui Moves Forward with Pre-Travel Testing Program; and Post-Arrival Voluntary Test
Maui County joined in the state’s pre-travel testing program as planned on Oct. 15; and also launched its own voluntary secondary test for arriving trans-Pacific Travelers in Maui County.
Mayor Victorino received approval for extending the pre-travel testing option to interisland travelers to avoid the 14-day quarantine between counties; AND received approval to refrain from imposing a pre-travel test requirement for individuals not subject to quarantine who are traveling solely between Maui, Molokaʻi and Lānaʻi.
Stay-at-Home Order and Closure of Lāna‘i to Travel from Oct. 27, at 12:01 a.m. to Nov. 11, 2020
A stay-at-home order and the closure of Lāna‘i to travel went into effect on Tuesday, Oct. 27, at 12:01 a.m. and remains in effect to Nov. 11, 2020.
County of Maui Emergency Health Rules
Travelers arriving in Maui County must follow the County of Maui Emergency Health Rules including:
- Indoor and outdoor social gatherings are restricted to no more than 10 people.
- Face masks must be worn in all public spaces unless exercising or dealing with a medical condition.
- All people should maintain a minimum of six feet physical distancing from people outside of their household
- Anyone who is sick should stay home or at their place of lodging
- County parks and beach parks are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., with outdoor county courts open until 8 p.m.
- No tents or structures larger than six feet are allowed.
- Grilling also is not allowed at county parks and beach parks.
Anyone not subject to quarantine may travel solely between Maui, Molokaʻi and Lānaʻi without having to take a pre-departure test.
Updated Medical Exemption Approved for Maui County
The Governor has signed and approved Maui County’s updated Public Health Emergency Rules to allow Maui County residents traveling for medical appointments to be exempt from quarantine and not have to take a pre-departure test. The medical exemption is only for same day or overnight travel.
Travelers do not need to apply for a quarantine exemption, but must present their flight itinerary and doctor’s letter with date of appointment to screeners on arrival. If the medical traveler needs a travel companion, this person must be specifically named in the doctor’s letter. This exemption does not apply to any non-medical related purposes.
Limited Reopening on O‘ahu: Honolulu Moves to Tier 2 of Reopening Plan
Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell’s latest Emergency Order for O‘ahu went into effect on Thursday, Sept. 24. This limited reopening phase replaces the Stay-at-Home/Work-from-Home Order which expired on Sept. 24. On Thursday, Oct. 22, O‘ahu moved to Tier 2 of the four-tiered reopening strategy.
Tier 2 eases restrictions for residents and visitors, such as allowing people to dine-in with friends and family outside of their household in groups of less than five, arcades can reopen at 25% capacity, legal short-term rentals can reopen, personal care services can operate indoors, gyms can reopen at 25% capacity, and more. In a news briefing
Mayor Caldwell said, “I’m asking all of us to please do our very best, so we remain in Tier 2. We don’t have to go back to Tier 1. It’s easy to go back, it’s hard to go forward under our reopening framework.”
Over the next two weeks, if O‘ahu’s number of cases go above 100, two weeks in a row, the island would go back to Tier 1.
COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS IN HAWAI‘I: (Currently stands at 221)
- (Nov. 8) Hawai‘i’s COVID-19 death toll increased to at 221 with one additional death reported today on the island of O‘ahu. Details are pending release.
- (Nov. 7) Hawai‘i’s COVID-19 death toll increased to at 220 with one additional death reported today on the island of O‘ahu. Details are pending release.
- (Nov. 3) The state COVID-19 dashboard updated Maui’s death toll to 19, but kept the statewide toll unchanged at 219. The two additional deaths in Maui County were explained by Mayor Michael Victorino during a press briefing on Nov. 2, 2020.
- (Oct. 31) Hawai‘i’s COVID-19 death toll increased to at 219 with an additional death reported today on Maui, and two deaths on Oʻahu. Details are pending release.
- (Oct. 30) Hawai‘i’s COVID-19 death toll increased to at 216 with an additional death reported today on Hawai‘i Island. A Hawai‘i island man, in the 70-79 year-old age group had underlying conditions and was in the hospital.
- (Oct. 29) Hawai‘i’s COVID-19 death toll increased to at 215 with two additional deaths reported today on the island of O‘ahu. Both were men with underlying conditions and both had been hospitalized. One man was between 50-59 years old and the other was older than 80.
- (Oct. 28) The state’s death toll was adjusted downward to 213. **As a result of updated information, two previously reported deaths were determined to not be related to COVID-19 and were removed from the counts (1 from Lānaʻi, and 1 from Maui).
- (Oct. 27) Hawai‘i’s COVID-19 death toll increased to at 215, with two new deaths reported today on Hawai‘i Island and one death on O‘ahu. The first involved a male on O‘ahu, between 70-79 years old. The others were on Hawai‘i Island, both males, between 60-69 years old, and over the age of 80. All had underlying conditions and were hospitalized at the time of their death.
- (Oct. 24) Hawai‘i’s COVID-19 death toll increased by three to 212, with three new deaths reported on the island of O‘ahu. Details are pending release.
- (Oct. 23) Hawai‘i’s COVID-19 death toll increased by three to 209, with three new deaths reported on the island of O‘ahu. All three were on O‘ahu. Two deaths involved males, 80+ years old, who were hospitalized with underlying medical conditions. The third death was a female, 80+ years old, who was also hospitalized with underlying medical conditions.
- (Oct. 22) Hawai‘i’s COVID-19 death toll increased by three to 206, with three new deaths reported on the island of O‘ahu. All three involved males between 70-79 years old, who had underlying conditions and were hospitalized on Oʻahu at the time of their death..
- (Oct. 21) Hawai‘i’s COVID-19 death toll increased by 14 to 203, with four new deaths reported on the island of O‘ahu and 10 on Hawai‘i Island. Ten of those deaths have been reported as the result of updated information received on nursing homes in Hawai‘i County. The death of those dates range from mid-September to early October, and three of those individuals had been hospitalized at the time of their death. The four more recent deaths involved O‘ahu residents. The Hawai‘i Island cases include eight men, and two women, all 70 to 80 years or older who were nursing home residents. The O‘ahu cases involved one man and three women, all 80 years or older who had underlying conditions. The man was a community care home resident and the women are all hospitalized.
- (Oct. 20) Hawai‘i’s COVID-19 death toll increased by two to 189, with both new deaths reported on the island of O‘ahu. Details are pending release.
- (Oct. 18) Hawai‘i’s COVID-19 death toll increased to 187, with one new death on O‘ahu. Details are pending release.
- (Oct. 17) Hawai‘i’s COVID-19 death toll increased to 186, with one new death on O‘ahu. Details are pending release.
- (Oct. 16) Hawai‘i’s COVID-19 death toll increased to 185, with one new death on O‘ahu. Details are pending release. It involved a woman from O‘ahu over the age of 80, who had an underlying condition and was hospitalized at the time of her death.
- (Oct. 15) Hawai‘i’s COVID-19 death toll increased to 184, with one new death on O‘ahu. It involved a man from O‘ahu over the age of 80, who had an underlying condition and was hospitalized at the time of his death.
- (Oct. 14) Hawai‘i’s COVID-19 death toll increased to 183, with 10 new deaths. This includes five deaths on Maui, three on Hawai‘i Island and two on O‘ahu. Seven of the deaths occurred between Aug. 15 and Sept. 30, 2020 and are now reported as a result of updated information received on their cause of death. The other three deaths, one on Hawai‘i Island and two on Oahu are recent, as of Oct. 1. The Maui deaths included three men (one between 60 and 69 years old and two above the age of 80) and two women over the age of 80. All had underlying health conditions. One of the women died at a nursing home and the other Maui patients were hospitalized.
- (Oct. 13) Hawai‘i’s COVID-19 death toll increased to 173, with four new deaths. Three were on Honolulu. One involved a male between 60 to 69 years old, one male over the age of 80, and a female between 70 to 79 years old. The fourth death was on Maui and involved a female between 50 to 59 years old. She passed away in August, but it’s now being reported as a COVID-19 death as a result of updated information. All four had underlying conditions and were hospitalized at the time of their death.
- (Oct. 11) Hawai‘i’s COVID-19 death toll increased to 169, with one new death reported since yesterday on O‘ahu. Details are pending release.
- (Oct. 10) Hawai‘i’s COVID-19 death toll increased to 168, with two new deaths reported since yesterday on O‘ahu. Details are pending release.
- (Oct. 9) Hawai‘i’s COVID-19 death toll increased to 166, with two new deaths reported since yesterday on O‘ahu. Details are pending release.
- (Oct. 8) Hawai‘i’s COVID-19 death toll increased to 164, with one new deaths reported since yesterday on O‘ahu. The latest case involved a female, between 50-59 years old who had underlying conditions and was hospitalized at the time of her death.
- (Oct. 7) Hawai‘i’s COVID-19 death toll increased to 163, with three new deaths reported since yesterday on O‘ahu. All three were men with underlying conditions and all had been in the hospital. Two were 70-79 years-old and the third was 60-69 yrs. old.
- (Oct. 6) Hawai‘i’s COVID-19 death toll increased to 160, with three new deaths reported since yesterday on O‘ahu. All three women were women who had underlying conditions. Two were 80+ years-old and both died at home. The third woman was 60-69 yrs. of age and died in the hospital.
- (Oct. 5) Hawai‘i’s COVID-19 death toll increased to 157, with one new death reported since yesterday on O‘ahu. The case involved an O‘ahu woman who was older than 80-years-old and had underlying conditions. The state Department of Health reports the woman had been in the hospital.
- (Oct. 4) Hawai‘i’s COVID-19 death toll increased to 156, with three deaths reported in Maui County. The three deaths occurred between Aug. 15 and Sept. 15, 2020 and were recently validated and classified as those records became available. All three deaths include individuals with underlying conditions who were hospitalized. The individuals were a man between 60 and 69 years old, and two women–one between 50 and 69 years old and one who was 80 years or older.
- (Oct. 3) Hawai‘i’s COVID-19 death toll increased to 153, with 11 new deaths reported since yesterday on the island of O‘ahu. Details are available here.
- (Oct. 2) Hawai‘i’s COVID-19 death toll increased to 142, with three new deaths reported since yesterday on the island of O‘ahu. Details are pending release.
- (Oct. 1) Hawai‘i’s COVID-19 death toll increased to 139, with three new deaths reported since yesterday on the island of O‘ahu. Two men, both with underlying conditions passed away in the hospital. One was 70 to 79-years old and the other was 60 to 69-years old. A woman, in the 80 to 89-year-old age group, also had underlying conditions and had been in the hospital when she passed away.
- (Sept. 30) Hawai‘i’s COVID-19 death toll increased to 136, with two new deaths reported since yesterday on the island of O‘ahu. One is a man, in the 20 to 29-year-old age group, who had underlying conditions and had been in the hospital. The other death is a woman, in the 70 to 79-year-old age category, with underlying health conditions and passed away in the hospital.
- (Sept. 29) Hawai‘i’s COVID-19 death toll increased to 134, with two new deaths reported since yesterday on the island of O‘ahu. One is a man, in the 70 to 79-year-old age group, who had underlying conditions and had been in the hospital. The other death is a woman, in the 50 to 59-year-old age category, with no known underlying health conditions. She too had been hospitalized. Hawai‘i’s COVID-19 death toll now stands at 134.
- (Sept. 27) Hawai‘i’s COVID-19 death toll increased to 132 with one new death on O‘ahu confirmed by the state Department of Health. Details are pending release. This was an O‘ahu woman, older than 80, who had underlying conditions and had been hospitalized.
- (Sept. 26) Hawai‘i’s COVID-19 death toll increased to 131 with four new deaths on O‘ahu confirmed by the state Department of Health. A man, between 50 and 59-years-old had been hospitalized with no underlying conditions. Another man, 80 or older did have underlying conditions and was also hospitalized. Two women, both had underlying conditions and had been in the hospital. One was 70 to 79-years old and the other was 60 to 69-years-old.
- (Sept. 25) Hawai‘i’s COVID-19 death toll increased to 127 with three new deaths on O‘ahu confirmed by the state Department of Health. All three people had underlying health conditions, and all had been in the hospital. One was a man in the 60-69-year-old age group. Two women also passed away; one in the 50-59-year old age group and the other in the 60-69-year-old age group.
- (Sept. 24) Hawai‘i’s COVID-19 death toll increased to 124 with two new deaths on O‘ahu confirmed by the state Department of Health. Both were males and one was between 50-59 years-old, the other was between 60-69 years-old. Both had underlying conditions and passed away while hospitalized.
- (Sept. 23) Hawai‘i’s COVID-19 death toll increased to 122 with two new deaths on O‘ahu confirmed by the state Department of Health. A man, 80-years-old or older, passed away while hospitalized. Both he and a woman in the 70 to 79-year old age group had underlying health conditions. She passed away at home.
- (Sept. 18) Hawai‘i’s COVID-19 death toll rose to 120 as the state confirmed 12 deaths on Hawaiʻi Island and one on O‘ahu. The state Department of health had previously accounted for only three deaths at the Yukio Okutsu State Veterans Home in Hilo on Hawaiʻi Island; but today, officials confirmed 12 more deaths among residents of the facility. These deaths include 11 men and one woman, all in the 70 to 80-year-old age group and with underlying health conditions. Ten of the residents passed away at the home and two others were hospitalized.
- (Sept. 17) Hawai‘i’s COVID-19 death toll rose to 107 with the passing of four more O‘ahu residents. Three women and one man, all from O‘ahu, all with underlying health conditions and who had been in the hospital, are the latest Hawai‘i residents to pass away from coronavirus. Two of the women were in the 70 to 79-year-old age group, and the third was in the 80 to 89-years-old group. The man was in the 60 to 69-year-old age group.
- (Sept. 16) Hawai‘i’s COVID-19 death toll rose to 103 with the passing of three more O‘ahu residents. Two men and one woman, all from O‘ahu, all with underlying health conditions, and all in the 70 to 79-year-old age group are the latest to pass away from coronavirus. All three had been in the hospital.
- (Sept. 15) An O‘ahu man, with underlying health conditions who had been hospitalized, becomes the 100th person to die from coronavirus-associated illness since the pandemic began in late February. He was in the 60 to 69-year-old age group.
- (Sept. 13) Hawai‘i’s COVID-19 death toll rose to 99 with the passing of two more O‘ahu residents. Details are pending release.
- (Sept. 12) Hawai‘i’s COVID-19 death toll rose to 97 with the passing of one more O‘ahu residents. Details are pending release.
- (Sept. 11) Hawai‘i’s COVID-19 death toll rose to 96 with the passing of two more O‘ahu residents. One man and one woman from O‘ahu are the latest people to pass away from coronavirus. The man, in the 70 to 79-year-old age group had no known underlying health conditions and died at home. The woman was in the 40 to 49-year-old age group, did have underlying health conditions and also died at home.
- (Sept. 10) Hawai‘i’s COVID-19 death toll also rises to 94 with the passing of three more O‘ahu residents. The deaths include two men and one woman, all three of whom had underlying medical conditions and had been hospitalized. One man was in the 70 to 79-year-old age group and the other was in the 50 to 59-year-old age group. The woman was also in that age group.
- (Sept. 9) Hawai‘i’s COVID-19 death toll also rises to 91 with the passing of three more O‘ahu residents. All three were men who had underlying medical conditions. Two were in the 60 to 69-year-old age group and the third was in the 70 to 79-year-old age group.
- (Sept. 8) Hawai‘i’s COVID-19 death toll rises to 88 with the passing of two more residents–one O‘ahu resident, a man in the 60 to 69-year-old age group; and a woman on Maui, older than 80. Both had been hospitalized, and one was a nursing home resident.
- (Sept. 7) Hawai‘i’s COVID-19 death toll also rises to 86 with the passing of one more resident on the island of O‘ahu.
- (Sept. 6). Hawai‘i’s COVID-19 death toll also rises to 85 with the passing of one more resident on the island of O‘ahu.
- (Sept. 5) Hawai‘i’s COVID-19 death toll also rises to 84 with the passing of three more residents on the island of O‘ahu.
- (Sept. 4) Hawai‘i’s COVID-19 death toll rises to 81 with the passing of two more residents. Details are pending release.
- (Sept. 3) Hawai‘i’s COVID-19 death toll rises to 79 with the passing of four more O‘ahu residents, two men and two women. All had underlying health conditions. One of the men and one of the women were older than 80. Another man was in the 60 to 69-year-old age group, and the other woman was in the 70 to 79-year old age group.
- (Sept. 2) There was one death linked to COVID-19 in Hawai‘i today on O‘ahu, bringing the state total since the pandemic began to 75.
- (Sept. 1) There were four deaths linked to COVID-19 in Hawai‘i today, including three fatalities on O‘ahu and one on Hawai‘i Island, bringing the state total since the pandemic began to 74. Two (2) O‘ahu men, an O‘ahu woman, and a Hawai‘i island man are the latest people to pass away as a result of coronavirus. All had underlying medical conditions. The three O‘ahu individuals had been hospitalized and the Hawai‘i island man was in the Veteran’s Home. The woman and one O‘ahu man were in the 70 to 79-year-old age group, and the other two men were 80-years-old or older.
- (Aug. 31) There were seven deaths linked to COVID-19 in Hawai‘i today, marking the deadliest day for the state since the pandemic began. The fatalities included five on O‘ahu and two on Hawai‘i Island, bringing the state total since the pandemic began to 70. On O‘ahu, four men, with underlying health conditions, were hospitalized before passing away. Two were older than 80, another was in the 70 to 79-year-old age group, and the third in the 60 to 69-year old group. A woman on O‘ahu, with underlying conditions was in the 60 to 69-year-old age group and was also hospitalized when she passed away. On Hawai‘i island two men, both residents of the State Veteran’s Home, and both older than 80 passed away.
- (Aug. 30) There was one death on Sunday linked to COVID-19 on O‘ahu. Details are pending release.
- (Aug. 29) There were three deaths linked to COVID-19 on O‘ahu. Details are pending release.
- (Aug. 28) There were also four more deaths linked to COVID-19, bringing the state total since the pandemic began to 59. The deaths include three on O‘ahu and one on Maui. A woman on Maui, older than 80, hospitalized and with underlying health conditions was Maui’s single reported fatality today. To date, there have been eight COVID-19 fatalities in Maui County. On O‘ahu, two men, both with underlying medical conditions and both of whom had been hospitalized, passed. One was 70 to 79 years-old and the other was older than 80. A woman, from O‘ahu, between 70 to 79 years-old, hospitalized with underlying conditions, was the third victim on the island in today’s report.
(Aug. 27) There were four more O‘ahu deaths linked to COVID-19, bringing the state total since the pandemic began to 55.
- (Aug. 26) Hawai‘i’s coronavirus death toll reached 51, with the Department of Health reporting two additional deaths. Both are O‘ahu men who were in the hospital and had underlying health conditions. One of the men was in the 50 to 59-year-old age group, and the other was in the 60 to 69-year-old group.
- (Aug. 24) The state Department of Health reports that there were two additional COVID-19 related deaths on the island of O‘ahu, bringing the total over the course of the pandemic to 49. The victims are two O‘ahu residents, one man and one woman, both over 80-years old, and both with underlying medical conditions.
- (Aug. 22) The state Department of Health reports that an O‘ahu resident is the state’s 47th COVID-19 death. Lt. Governor Josh Green said the death involved a 36-year-old man who was a frontline worker.
- (Aug. 21) The state Department of Health reports that an O‘ahu resident is the state’s 46th COVID-19 death. Details are pending release.
- (Aug. 20) An O‘ahu man, older than 60-years-old and the Lānaʻi man, 40-59 years old raise Hawai‘i’s COVID-19 death toll to 45. The O‘ahu victim had an underlying health condition, was hospitalized and passed away on Aug. 15. The Lānaʻi man had underlying health conditions and had been hospitalized on Maui. State officials say his death is believed to be travel related.
(Aug. 19) Two elderly O‘ahu residents (a man and woman) are the state’s 42nd and 43rd COVID-19 death.
- (Aug. 18) An O‘ahu man, 40-59 years-old, with underlying health conditions is the 41st COVID-19 death since the start of the pandemic.
- (Aug. 13) Two O‘ahu men, both over 60-years-old are the latest COVID-19 related deaths in Hawai‘i.
- (Aug. 12) There were four deaths reported on Aug. 12. The deaths of two of the men, both over 60-years-old, were made public on Aug. 11, but included in case counts for Aug. 12. The other two deaths are men 40-59 years old, at least one of whom had underlying health conditions. Investigations into all of the deaths are ongoing.
- (Aug. 10) Three new COVID-19 related deaths were reported. According to data compiled by the state Department of Health, all are on the island of O‘ahu. The department also reports the 32nd, 33rd and 34th COVID-19 deaths. One is an elderly O‘ahu female, and the two others are elderly O‘ahu men, one who had underlying health conditions. The deaths continue to be under investigation.
- (Aug.7) An O‘ahu man, older than 60, who passed away on Aug. 7. His death is being recorded as the 31st since the pandemic began.
- (Aug. 6) *Case removed from count. An elderly female, with underlying medical conditions, had been a resident at a Pearl City nursing home, but then was hospitalized. (This case has since been removed from the tally. Her attending physician assessed she likely died from an underlying condition).
- (Aug. 6) An elderly man, also with underlying health issues, was also in the hospital when he died.
- (July 27) A Honolulu man with underlying medical conditions has died. Department of Health officials say the man was in the 40 to 59-year-old age group and had tested positive for COVID-19. An investigation into his cause of death continues, and it is recorded as the 27th COVID-19 death in Hawai‘i since the beginning of the pandemic.
- (July 23) State officials extended condolences to the family and friends of the 26th person to succumb to coronavirus, an elderly O‘ahu woman. Her death was reported to DOH late Wednesday, July 22 and was included in the July 23rd recap.
- (July 22) An Oʻahu man, between 40-59 years-of-age was the state’s 25th COVID-19 related death. The death was reported late Tuesday, June 21. This was the fourth COVID-19 death in this age group.
- (July 17) An elderly O‘ahu woman, with underlying medical conditions, was the 24th death due to coronavirus for Hawai‘i. The woman died on Thursday, July 16, and her passing was reported the following day.
- (July 17) Hawaiʻi reported a 23rd COVID-19 related death involving an elderly Oʻahu resident who had been isolating at home with family. The state Department of Health confirms that the individual was a man over the age of 60 who had an underlying health condition.
- (July 11-12 weekend) One patient was an elderly Kaua‘i resident who died out of state, in Arizona over the July 11-12 weekend. Health officials say the man had been receiving treatment for several months for underlying medical conditions.
- (July 12) A female died in an O‘ahu hospital Sunday morning, July 12, and had previously been a resident of a care home.
- (July 7) An elderly O‘ahu man with underlying medical issues died July 7th. State health officials say the man’s death was added today after a review of his health history and discussions with his primary care physician.
- (July 3) An elderly patient on O‘ahu who was hospitalized with multiple underlying health issues.
- (June 26) An elderly Honolulu man was the 18th death in Hawai‘i due to the coronavirus. The last reported death prior to this was on May 3, one-and-a-half months earlier.
- (May 3) The 17th death is a woman, over the age of 60 on Maui, with underlying medical conditions. She had been in the hospital at Maui Memorial Medical Center since late February. Her infection occurred in mid-April. “COVID-19 is not believed to be the primary cause of death, due to her other serious illnesses, but may have been a contributing factor to her passing,” health officials said.
- (April 27) The 16th death is an Oʻahu woman who is over 65-years-old and had underlying conditions and had been hospitalized since early April.
- (April 26) An O‘ahu man, over the age of 65, with underlying health conditions passed away on April 26. He had been in the hospital since early March and his infection was presumed to be community associated.
- (April 24) The Hawai‘i Department of Health reported the 13th and 14th deaths associated with COVID-19 in the state. One is an O‘ahu man who had been hospitalized since the beginning of April, was over 65-years-old, and had underlying medical conditions. He had a history of travel to Las Vegas in March. The other is also an O‘ahu man, over 65-years-old, who’d also been hospitalized recently and also had underlying health conditions. His infection was the result of community-associated spread.
- (April 20) The Hawai‘i Dept. of Health reports that two additional coronavirus related deaths occurred on April 20, bringing the total in the state to 12 since tracking began on Feb. 28, 2020. The deaths occurred on O‘ahu and on Maui and both were men, 65-years-old, or older. On Maui, the man who passed had underlying health conditions. He had been in the hospital at Maui Memorial Medical Center since late last year, according to state Health officials. This person’s death is considered related to the MMMC cluster.
- (April 19) The fourth Maui case was confirmed on April 19, and was an adult male from Washington state in the 40-59-year age group who had no previous medical conditions. State health officials say the man’s exposure history may be travel-related. The man had been hospitalized for an extended period in serious condition at Maui Memorial Medical Center.
- (April 11) A woman, over 65-years-old is the ninth death from COVID-19. State officials say she had underlying medical conditions and had tested positive for the virus when she was hospitalized on O‘ahu.
- (April 7) A third death in Maui County reportedly occurred on April 7, but was reported in the state count on Friday, April 10. The third case involved an elderly individual who was in the chronic care unit.
- (April 8) The second Maui death was announced on Wednesday, April 8, and was an unattended death. The person who passed was identified as an adult male resident over the age of 65.
- (April 6) Maui reported its first COVID-19 related death on Monday, April 6, of an adult male over the age of 65 with underlying health conditions and exposure to travelers.
- (April 4) An East O‘ahu adult male, over 65-years-old, is the 4th person to die from COVID-19. The individual passed on April 4, and based on preliminary information, this case was travel-related in that the person may have been exposed to someone who had traveled. He had been hospitalized.
- (April 3) The Hawaiʻi Department of Health reported the death of a third individual with COVID-19. The elderly Oʻahu resident had been hospitalized in critical condition on life support for several weeks after returning from travel to Washington state.
- (April 2) Hawaiʻi officials confirm a second COVID-19 related death in the state.
- (March 30). Governor David Ige offered condolences to the family of an individual, as the state reported it’s first death linked to the COVID-19 virus. The individual passed away on March 20 and was identified as an older adult male resident of Oʻahu who was hospitalized with multiple medical issues and did have a positive COVID-19 exposure, according to state Health officials. The presumptive positive result came back from a private lab.