Hotel signage. PC: Wendy Osher (January 2022)

The state Department of Health is reporting a COVID-19 count of 3,878 new cases today. This comes following a record high of 5,977 new cases reported yesterday (Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022).

Todayʻs count includes 700 cases on Maui, 585 on Hawaiʻi Island, 230 on Kauaʻi, 28 on Molokaʻi, 28 on Lānaʻi, and 22 out of state, as the omicron surge spreads across the state. There are 2,285 new COVID-19 cases on Oʻahu.

The latest data represents a total of 48,849 “active” cases statewide over two weeks, far surpassing the delta peak of 11,500. Maui County’s seven day average of cases is now 280.0 cases per 100,000, surpassing the delta peak of 57.6 per 100,000 reported on Aug. 25.

Of today’s 3,878 cases, there are 3,721 cases identified as confirmed, and +157 probable cases were added to the count. The confirmed cases included: 2,218 on O‘ahu (+67 probable); 562 on Hawai‘i Island (+23 probable); 636 on Maui (+64 probable); 230 on Kaua‘i; 29 on Molokaʻi (-1 probable); 28 on Lānaʻi; and 18 Hawai‘i residents diagnosed while out of state (+4 probable).

Hawai‘i’s COVID-19 deaths increased to 1,126, with three new deaths reported today, all three on Oʻahu.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

*Officials with the state Department of Health say that “because of the volume of COVID-19 cases and COVID-19 related deaths” going forward, the DOH “can no longer provide daily information including county of death, age range of the decedent, hospitalization status, gender, and whether or not the decedent had underlying conditions.” This information will be updated every Wednesday on the DOH Disease Outbreak Control Division data dashboard.

Jan. 16, 2022. PC: state Department of Health

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Today’s COVID case count includes all cases from the regular 24-hour reporting cycle that ended at 11:59 p.m. Friday.

In Maui County, the seven day average for new cases daily is 469. The countyʻs test positivity rate was last listed at 23.9% on Saturday, Jan. 15, before a bottleneck in testing temporarily suspended reporting of this metric. For every 100,000 residents in Maui County, there have been an average of 280.0 newly reported cases per day over a seven day period.

Statewide, there are 347 people hospitalized with COVID-19 on Saturday, (Down -23% from a peak of 448 on Sept. 4), according to an update from Lieutenant Governor Josh Green. He notes that are 37 people in the ICU statewide (about half the rate of delta).

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

There are now 34 people hospitalized in Maui County with COVID-19, (down from 37 reported on Jan. 15) according to counts last updated at 9 a.m. on Jan. 16, 2022, from Maui Health. Thirteen of the current Maui COVID-19 hospitalizations are in vaccinated, and 21 are in unvaccinated individuals. There are now five Maui COVID-positive patients in the ICU (3 vaccinated/2 unvaccinated) and one vaccinated COVID-19 patient on a ventilator. Hospital representatives note that the person on a ventilator is not hospitalized for COVID-19.

During the delta surge, hospitalizations at Maui Health rose to 41 COVID-19 positive patients in mid-August. On Aug. 23, of the 40 hospitalizations at Maui Health on that day, five were in the ICU and two were on ventilators.

*Note on ICU capacity: The Maui hospital needs to have adequate ICU nurses to care for the ICU patients that are in beds and will staff up and down based on need. This means that although beds are listed as still “available,” staffing would be needed to accommodate occupancy. According to Maui Health, capacity and staffing statistics are not static numbers, and are constantly shifting throughout a 24 hour period, with staffing based on census/capacity.

Through Jan. 14, 2022, an estimated 2,630,811 doses of vaccine have been administered statewide, including 418,772 third doses. The state’s total population is 1,415,857. The DOH reports that 80.8% of the state population has had one dose of vaccination, and 75.1% have completed full vaccination. On Maui, the DOH reports that 75% of the total population in Maui County has initiated a vaccine, while 68% have completed a full course of vaccination, and 26% with additional doses.

Of the 17,245 confirmed cases documented in Maui County over the course of the pandemic, Kahului has the most current infections on island over the past two weeks with 1,143 cases, followed by Wailuku with 1,076, Kīhei with 924, Lahaina with 801, Makawao with 439 cases, Molokaʻi with 235, and Haʻikū with 207. The seven locations are included in the category for areas with 200 or more cases. Kula is next with 157, followed by Lānaʻi with 104; and Spreckelsville with 98 cases. All four are categorized in the dark blue category (for areas with 51-200 cases over two weeks). Areas in the medium blue category (11-50 cases over two weeks) include: Hāna with 39 cases.

Other areas of Maui Island have low rates of infection ranging from 0-10 cases over two weeks. The new cases today bring the cumulative total of cases to 169,886 (confirmed and probable) statewide, reported since Feb. 28, 2020.

The cumulative total of cases in Maui County is 17,245 confirmed cases over the course of the pandemic. To date, there have been 604 confirmed cases on the island Molokaʻi, 327 on Lāna‘i and 16,314 on Maui.

There are 17,245 confirmed cases documented in Maui County over the course of the pandemic, plus an additional 3,241 probable cases, bringing the total cases attributed to the county to 20,486.

To date, there have been 1,126 COVID-19 related deaths in Hawaiʻi including: 828 on Oʻahu, 108 in Maui County, 159 on Hawaiʻi Island, 20 on Kauaʻi and three deaths in residents diagnosed while out-of-state including one of an elderly Kaua‘i resident who died out of state, in Arizona, and another involving a male between the ages of 60-69 years old with underlying medical conditions who had been incarcerated out of state and died at a hospital.

Scroll down for a list of prior COVID-19 related deaths.

QUARANTINE UPDATES:

COVID-19 Testing Availability on Maui:

Maui County hosts free drive-through COVID-19 testing at War Memorial in Wailuku, Jan. 3-31, 2022. Testing will be conducted from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday; and 4 to 8 p.m. Monday and Thursday in the parking lot area next to Ichiro “Iron” Maehara Stadium. Vehicle access will be south-bound on Kanaloa Avenue. Appointments are required with pre-registration at AlohaClear.com. Note: When people register and are asked for their ZIP code, they need to enter “96793” for the War Memorial test site. The tests offered at the War Memorial site are rapid PCR tests, with results available in less than 24 hours.

Testing on Maui is also available at the following locations:

Lahaina: Lahaina Civic Center | Mondays and Saturdays, 8 a.m.-3 p.m.‍

‍Kīhei: 1280 S. Kīhei Road (behind Ace Hardware) | Tuesdays and Thursdays, 8 a.m.-3 p.m. ‍

‍Kahului: 348 Lehuakona St. (at Maui Marketplace) | Wednesdays & Saturdays, 8 a.m.-3 p.m.

Must pre-register to be tested, visit https://www.minitmed.com/pre-register-maui-covid-19.

Wailuku: Mauliola Pharmacy | 95 Mahalani Street, Rm 10 | 7 days a week, 8 a.m.-4 p.m. | pre-register for appointment

Additional testing sites throughout the County of Maui are posted here.

COVID-19 Vaccination Availability:

The vaccine clinic at Maui Memorial Medical Center has expanded to Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and from 1 to 4 p.m. to accommodate the booster shot appointments. Additional vaccine sites available during the month are posted here.

Vaccination Exemption for Mainland Travelers to Hawaiʻi Begins July 8

Beginning July 8, 2021, the state is now accepting proof of vaccination through the Safe Travels program, for domestic travel including trans-Pacific travelers vaccinated in the US and traveling from the continental US, Alaska and the US territories to Hawaiʻi.

Hawai‘i Inter-County Travel Restrictions Lifted June 15

On Tuesday, June 15, 2021, the state of Hawaiʻi ended restrictions on inter-county travel. “There will be no testing and no quarantine requirements for inter-county travel,” said Gov. Ige. All inter-island travel restrictions were dropped. Those who are in quarantine will not be able to travel.

Also beginning on June 15, 2021, a quarantine exemption went into effect for incoming travelers to the state who are verified to have been vaccinated in Hawaiʻi. If travelers have been vaccinated in Hawaiʻi, and the state can verify that, they are now able to bypass quarantine without a pre-travel test when returning to Hawaiʻi from the mainland.

Hawai‘i Mask Mandate Lifted for Outdoors



As of May 25, 2021, Hawaiʻi’s mask mandate has been lifted for outdoors, but remains in place for indoors. When outdoors, people are still encouraged to mask up when in large groups of 10 people or more. Governor David Ige also announced he is lifting the suspension on ocean sports competitions as of June 1 to allow events such as surfing, canoe paddling, and swimming.

Maui Mandatory Secondary Test Upon Arrival for Trans-Pacific Flights Ends June 4, 2021

The post arrival rapid testing at Kahului Airport concluded on June 4 after one full month of operation. Since the program began on May 4, there were just five confirmed positive tests out of the more than 110,000 post-arrival tests conducted. Maui Mayor Michael Victorino said the program cost the county between $2.5-$2.7 million, but in the same breath, has provided important information on the source of variant transmission as well as the mindfulness of community spread.

22nd COVID-19 Emergency Proclamation; and Maui County Public Health Emergency Rules Available online

PREVIOUS CASE COUNTS:

COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS IN HAWAI‘I: (Currently stands at 1,126)

*Officials with the state Department of Health say that “because of the volume of COVID-19 cases and COVID-19 related deaths” going forward, the DOH “can no longer provide daily information including county of death, age range of the decedent, hospitalization status, gender, and whether or not the decedent had underlying conditions.” This information will be updated every Wednesday on the DOH Disease Outbreak Control Division data dashboard.