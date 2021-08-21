Maui Memorial Medical Center. PC: Wendy Osher (8.16.21)

There were 763 additional COVID-19 cases in Hawai‘i on Saturday. The latest data represents an average of 693 cases per day for the state over the past seven days, and a total of 9,346 cases over two weeks. This spike in cases comes amid a rise in cases involving the Delta variant.

Of today’s 763 cases, there were 733 cases identified as confirmed, and 30 probable cases were added to the count. The confirmed cases included: 460 on O‘ahu (+9 probable); 125 on Hawai‘i Island (+1 probable); 105 on Maui (+18 probable); 25 on Kaua‘i (+1 probable); four on Molokaʻi (+1 probable); three Lānaʻi; and 11 in Hawai‘i residents diagnosed while out of state.

Today’s COVID case count includes all cases from the regular 24-hour reporting cycle that ended at 11:59 p.m. Thursday.

In Maui County, there is an average of 73 new cases with a 6.8% test positivity rate over 14 days. This marks a 40% increase from Aug. 6 to Aug. 19, 2021. For every 100,000 residents in Maui County, there have been an average of 43.9 newly reported cases per day over the last seven days.

Statewide, there were 388 people hospitalized with COVID-19 on Saturday, (347 of them are unvaccinated/ 41 are fully or partially vaccinated), according to Lt. Gov. Josh Green. This is more than double (+135%) the 165 hospitalizations reported two weeks ago on Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021. The state’s positivity rate is now at 7.9%.

There are a total of 36 individuals hospitalized in Maui County with COVID-19, according to counts last updated on Aug. 20, 2021, from the Hawaiʻi Emergency Management Agency. Of that number, six COVID patients are in the ICU and three are on ventilators.

*Note on ICU capacity: The Maui hospital needs to have adequate ICU nurses to care for the ICU patients that are in beds and will staff up and down based on need. This means that although beds are listed as still “available,” staffing would be needed to accommodate occupancy. According to Maui Health, capacity and staffing statistics are not static numbers, and are constantly shifting throughout a 24 hour period, with staffing based on census/capacity.

Hospital executives acknowledged earlier this week that the recent surge in COVID cases is taking a toll on the hospital and that more staff is needed. Twenty FEMA nurses are arriving on Monday, which will mostly staff the Maui hospital’s ICU and Emergency Department, with more arriving the following week.

Hawai‘i’s COVID-19 deaths increased to 563, with one new death reported today on Maui. The state Department of Health reports the death involved a Maui man in his 50s with underlying conditions, who died at home.

Through Aug. 20, 2021, an estimated 1,820,538 doses of vaccine have been administered statewide. The state’s total population is 1,415,857. The DOH reports that 69.9% of the state population has had one dose of vaccination, and 61.7% have completed full vaccination. On Maui, the DOH reports that 65% of the total population in Maui County has initiated a vaccine, while 55% have completed a full course of vaccination.

Vaccination Requirement Announcements:

Of the 5,522 confirmed cases documented in Maui County over the course of the pandemic, Kahului has the most current infections on island over the past two weeks with 219 cases, followed by Wailuku with 213 current infections. The two locations have entered the 200+ mark for active infections.

Kīhei has 148 cases, followed by Lahaina with 95, and Makawao with 70. The three locations are included in the dark blue category (51-200 cases) on DOH mapping.

Areas in the medium blue category (11-50 cases over two weeks) include: Haʻikū with 43 cases, Kula with 31 cases, Spreckelsville with 22 cases, and Hāna with 13 cases.

Other areas of Maui Island have low rates of infection ranging from 0-10 cases over two weeks. The new cases today bring the cumulative total of cases to 55,206 (confirmed and probable) statewide, reported since Feb. 28, 2020.

The cumulative total of cases in Maui County is 5,522 confirmed cases over the course of the pandemic. To date, there have been 104 confirmed cases on the island Molokaʻi, 121 on Lāna‘i and 5,297 on Maui.

There are 5,522 confirmed cases documented in Maui County over the course of the pandemic, plus an additional 1,273 probable cases, bringing the total cases attributed to the county to 6,795.

The state Department of Health has now lumped the probable and actual cases classified by zip code. The new totals are: Kahului (1536), followed by Wailuku (1386), Lahaina (1301), Kīhei (1000), Makawao (423), Haʻikū (244), Lānaʻi (124), Kula (164), Molokaʻi (143), Spreckelsville (99), and Hāna (38).

Cluster report: Updated Weekly (Aug. 19, 2021)

The state Department of Health released its updated weekly cluster report, detailing information on COVID-19 cases in certain settings.

The cluster report, which covers the period through Aug. 19, 2021, identified 21 active clusters in Maui County. There’s five clusters each in occupational settings and travel/lodging/tourism; two clusters each in educational settings, social gatherings and “other” locations; and once cluster each in a correctional facility, food supplier restaurant, construction/industrial site and a gym.

The report does not show how many of the infected individuals have recovered. While general categories have been identified, health officials have said that they don’t typically identify specific locations of clusters unless there is an “imminent health threat.”

To date, there have been 563 COVID-19 related deaths in Hawaiʻi including: 433 on Oʻahu, 65 in Maui County, 59 on Hawaiʻi Island, three on Kauaʻi and three deaths in residents diagnosed while out-of-state including one of an elderly Kaua‘i resident who died out of state, in Arizona, and another involving a male between the ages of 60-69 years old with underlying medical conditions who had been incarcerated out of state and died at a hospital.

The island of Molokaʻi was added back to the active map on Feb. 11, with a new case reported at the time, additional new cases were reported on: Feb. 15 and 18; March 12, 18, 21, 22 and 24; April 15 and 23; May 13, 14, 15, 16, 19, 21, 23, 25, and 28; and June 25; and July 16; Aug. 7-21 bringing the island wide total to 143 cases (104 confirmed and 39 probable).

On Lānaʻi, 105 infections were associated with the outbreak, first reported on Oct. 20, 2020. Large social gatherings and household transmission have been identified as the main drivers of this outbreak. A safer-at-home order concluded on Nov. 30, 2020, and the island returned to an act-with-care status as of Dec. 1, 2020. Lānaʻi had new cases reported on Jan. 28, Feb. 5 and 6, March 17, 23, and 31; May 7, 2021; July 24, 2021; and Aug. 15, 17, 19, and 21, 2021 for a total of 124 cases to date (121 confirmed and three probable).

QUARANTINE UPDATES:

Vaccination Exemption for Mainland Travelers to Hawaiʻi Begins July 8

Beginning July 8, 2021, the state is now accepting proof of vaccination through the Safe Travels program, for domestic travel including trans-Pacific travelers vaccinated in the US and traveling from the continental US, Alaska and the US territories to Hawaiʻi.

Social gatherings: 25 will be allowed indoors and 75 allowed outdoors

Restaurants: Up to 75% capacity (with maximum groups size of 25 indoors and 75 outdoors)

**NOTE: Statewide vaccination goals will not affect the counties’ COVID-19 policies regarding structured events, weddings, etc. This applies only to travel, social gatherings, and restaurants.

At 70% Vaccination Rate, Safe Travels Ends

When the state’s fully vaccinated rate reaches 70%, ALL restrictions on travel will be lifted and the Safe Travels program will end. Gov. Ige said that at this benchmark, he plans to drop the indoor mask mandate as well.

Hawai‘i Inter-County Travel Restrictions Lifted June 15

On Tuesday, June 15, the state of Hawaiʻi ended restrictions on inter-county travel. “There will be no testing and no quarantine requirements for inter-county travel,” said Gov. Ige. All inter-island travel restrictions were dropped. Those who are in quarantine will not be able to travel.

Also beginning on June 15, a quarantine exemption went into effect for incoming travelers to the state who are verified to have been vaccinated in Hawaiʻi. If travelers have been vaccinated in Hawaiʻi, and the state can verify that, they are now able to bypass quarantine without a pre-travel test when returning to Hawaiʻi from the mainland.

Hawai‘i Mask Mandate Lifted for Outdoors



As of May 25, 2021, Hawaiʻi’s mask mandate has been lifted for outdoors, but remains in place for indoors. When outdoors, people are still encouraged to mask up when in large groups of 10 people or more. Governor David Ige also announced he is lifting the suspension on ocean sports competitions as of June 1 to allow events such as surfing, canoe paddling, and swimming.

Maui Mandatory Secondary Test Upon Arrival for Trans-Pacific Flights Ends June 4, 2021

The post arrival rapid testing at Kahului Airport concluded on June 4 after one full month of operation. Since the program began on May 4, there were just five confirmed positive tests out of the more than 110,000 post-arrival tests conducted. Maui Mayor Michael Victorino said the program cost the county between $2.5-$2.7 million, but in the same breath, has provided important information on the source of variant transmission as well as the mindfulness of community spread.

22nd COVID-19 Emergency Proclamation; and Maui County Public Health Emergency Rules Available online

