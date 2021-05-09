The state Department of Health reports that there were 81 additional COVID-19 cases reported in Hawai‘i on Friday, including 49 on O‘ahu, 16 on Maui, 8 on Hawai‘i Island and eight in Hawai‘i residents diagnosed while out of state. There was one new death on Maui, bringing the total for the island to 53.

There were a total of 1,227 cases logged over the past two weeks in the state of Hawaiʻi, 181 of them in Maui County.

As a result of updated information, one case on Maui was recategorized to out-of-state, one case from out-of-state was recategorized to Oahu, and three cases on Oahu were removed from the counts.

Maui’s 14 day average for new COVID-19 cases is 11 and test positivity rate over the same period is 1.5 percent.

Hawai‘i’s COVID-19 deaths increased by one to 488.

The state Department of Health has linked 17 cases to specific zip codes on Maui since the previous day’s report. The newly categorized cases include: six in Wailuku, five in Kīhei, two each in Kahului and Lahaina, and one each in Haʻikū and Makawao. (It is unknown at this time why 17 cases were linked to zip codes, although there were only 16 cases reported today).

There are six individuals hospitalized in Maui County with COVID-19, according to counts last updated on May 7, 2021, from the Hawaiʻi Emergency Management Agency.

There are 13 ICU beds being used in Maui County at this time (out of 31 currently available). One of the ICU beds was being used by a COVID-19 patient. Six ventilators (out of 38 available) are being used in Maui County, with none being used by a COVID-19 patient.

No new data regarding vaccine administration was available as of 1 pm May 8. The following is data through may 7.

Through May 7, 2021, an estimated 1,274,050 doses of vaccine have been administered statewide, including 186,473 pharmacy doses, 143,167 federal agency doses, and 944,410 state doses Hawai‘i. The state’s total population is 1,415,857.

On Maui, the DOH reports that 51 percent (67,504) of the population have initiated vaccine; and 36 percent (46,620) have completed full vaccination. In total, Maui County has administered 112,077 doses among a total population base of 167,488 (of which 131,277 are 18 years or older). *The county tallies does not include doses from federal pharmacy programs, long-term care facilities and nursing homes or other federal agencies.

Kauaʻi continues to lead the state with first dose vaccinations at 60 percent, followed by Maui at 51 percent, Hawaiʻi Island at 50 percent, and Oʻahu at 47 percent. For second doses, Kauaʻi is at 51 percent followed by Hawaiʻi Island at 38 percent, Oʻahu at 37 percent, and Maui at 36 percent.

Of the 3,647 cases documented in Maui County over the course of the pandemic, Kīhei has the second most current infections on island over the past two weeks with 36 cases. Other areas in the medium yellow category (11-50 cases over two weeks) are: Lahaina (35) and Wailuku (33).

One Maui case is a Lanai resident whose exposure is on Maui Island and who will be remaining on Maui Island for the interim.

Other areas of Maui Island have low rates of infection ranging from 0-10 cases over two weeks. The new cases today bring the cumulative total of cases to 33,207 statewide, reported since Feb. 28, 2020.

The cumulative total of cases in Maui County is 3,631 cases over the course of the pandemic. To date, there have been 37 cases on the island Molokaʻi and 112 on Lāna‘i and 3,482 on Maui.

Of the 3,647 cases documented in Maui County over the course of the pandemic, Kahului had the most cases (907), followed by Lahaina (728), Wailuku (713), Kīhei (510), Makawao (203), Haʻikū (122), Lānaʻi (112), Kula (80), Spreckelsville (54), Molokaʻi (37) and Hāna (16). There are 165 outstanding cases in Maui County that have not been attributed to a specific zip code in DOH mapping.

Cases by island include:

Hawaiʻi County : 2,739 (8 new; 65 within last 14 days; 121 required hospitalization; and 53 deaths)

: 2,739 (8 new; 65 within last 14 days; 121 required hospitalization; and 53 deaths) Honolulu County : 25,428 (49 new; 893 within last 14 days; 1819 required hospitalization; 377 deaths)

: 25,428 (49 new; 893 within last 14 days; 1819 required hospitalization; 377 deaths) Kauaʻi County : 297 (0 new; 87 within last 14 days; 9 required hospitalization; 2 deaths)

: 297 (0 new; 87 within last 14 days; 9 required hospitalization; 2 deaths) Maui Island : 3,498 (16 new; 181 within last 14 days; 216 required hospitalization; 53 deaths)

: 3,498 (16 new; 181 within last 14 days; 216 required hospitalization; 53 deaths) Molokaʻi: 37 (0 new; 0 within last 14 days; 1 required hospitalization; 0 deaths)

37 (0 new; 0 within last 14 days; 1 required hospitalization; 0 deaths) Lāna‘i: 112 (0 new; 1 within last 14 days; 5 required hospitalization; 0 deaths)

112 (0 new; 1 within last 14 days; 5 required hospitalization; 0 deaths) Pending : 0

: 0 Residents diagnosed outside of Hawaiʻi: 1,096 (8 new; no data is available for cases within last 14 days; 9 required hospitalization; and 3 deaths)

**The state Department of Health says “using cases reported in the past 14 days provides a rough approximation of the number of cases currently meeting criteria for isolation. This proxy number for “active cases” resolves classification issues for cases unable to be reached or who are out of jurisdiction, for whom precise release from isolation date may not be possible to determine. It is also not influenced by lags in data entry.”

Cluster report: Updated Weekly (May 7, 2021)

There are 12 COVID-19 clusters identified in Maui County, according to an updated report issued on Thursday, May 6, 2021. This includes: seven in the travel/lodging/tourism sector; two from social gatherings; and one each at an educational setting, food supplier and restaurant.

The cluster report indicates that there are 124 cases identified in the travel/lodging/tourism sector, including 99 associated with the primary setting and 25 that are outside of the primary setting. These 124 cases are from seven different clusters. This represents a 16 percent decrease in cases (down 24) from last week’s cluster report when 148 cases were identified in this sector.

The report does not show how many of the infected individuals have recovered. While general categories have been identified, health officials have said that they don’t typically identify specific locations of clusters unless there is an “imminent health threat.”

To date, there have been 486 COVID-19 related deaths in Hawaiʻi including: 376 on Oʻahu, 52 in Maui County, 53 on Hawaiʻi Island, two on Kauaʻi and three deaths in residents diagnosed while out-of-state including one of an elderly Kaua‘i resident who died out of state, in Arizona, and another involving a male between the ages of 60-69 years old with underlying medical conditions who had been incarcerated out of state and died at a hospital.

Scroll down for a list of prior COVID-19 related deaths.

Cases with onset in the last 14 days have been in all areas of Maui, except for Molokaʻi, according to DOH mapping.

The island of Molokaʻi was added back to the active map on Feb. 11, with a new case reported at the time, additional new cases were reported on: Feb. 15 and 18; March 12, 18, 21, 22 and 24; and April 15 and 23, bringing the island wide total to 37.

On Lānaʻi, 105 infections were associated with the outbreak, first reported on Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020. Large social gatherings and household transmission have been identified as the main drivers of this outbreak. A safer-at-home order concluded on Nov. 30, 2020, and the island returned to an act-with-care status as of Dec. 1, 2020. Lānaʻi had new cases reported on Jan. 28, Feb. 5 and 6, March 17, 23, and 31, and May 7, 2021, for a total of 112 cases to date.

In the East Maui town of Hāna two new cases were reported on April 12, and additional cases occurred on April 14 and 30 and May 7, bringing the total over the course of the pandemic to 16 cases for the zip code.

QUARANTINE UPDATES:

Inter-Island Vaccine Travel Protocol Program to Launch on May 11

Beginning May 11, fully vaccinated travelers who received their vaccine in Hawaiʻi may travel inter-county (Kauaʻi, Maui, and Hawaiʻi) without having to take a pre-travel test or quarantining for 10 days under a new Vaccine Travel Protocol Program. People are fully vaccinated on the 15th day following their final vaccine dose. Travelers will need to create a Safe Travels Hawaiʻi account and check county websites for additional requirements. Those who aren’t vaccinated may bypass quarantine if they get a negative COVID-19 test result from a trusted travel partner under the current Safe Travels program.

Maui Implements Mandatory Secondary Test Upon Arrival for Trans-Pacific Flights

Starting May 4, the County of Maui began the soft rollout of a secondary test upon arrival at Kahului Airport for trans-Pacific flights. The post-arrival test is for both visitors and returning residents who arrive directly from a mainland gateway city into Kahului Airport. Maui County will provide an exception for fully vaccinated trans-Pacific travelers from the post-arrival rapid COVID test requirement with proof of vaccination. They will still need to take a pre-departure test to receive the travel quarantine exception. Further details and FAQs are posted here.

Effective May 9, 2021: New Maui Rules Include Increasing Occupancy at All Retail Businesses to 50 Percent

A new set of amended emergency rules goes into effect for Maui County on Sunday, May 9 at 12:01 a.m.

Increasing retail facilities to a capacity of 50% or less (up from 30%).

Bars, restaurants, food courts, commercial events such as luaus can stay open until 11 pm (previously 10 pm); No entry for take-out service after 11 pm.

Allows social gatherings of up to 10 people (previously 5 people).

More than one group of 10 individuals may gather outdoors, provided that face coverings are worn and physical distancing of at least 6 feet between groups is maintained.

Commercial and recreational boats with a capacity of more than 10 may allow 75% of rated capacity.

Outdoor organized sports (drills and practice): This rule now includes rugby and football; practice only, still no games allowed.

Vaccine exemption for Inter-County travel. Fully vaccinated travelers who were vaccinated in Hawaiʻi may travel into Maui County without pre-departure testing/quarantine, starting the 15th day after the competition of their vaccination.

The newly amended public health emergency rules are posted in their entirety at the County of Maui website.

Gov. Ige Signs 20th COVID-19 Emergency Proclamation

On May 7, 2021, Gov. David Ige signed the 20th proclamation on COVID-19 to allow inter-county travelers vaccinated in the State of Hawai‘i to bypass the pre-travel testing and/or quarantine requirement starting May 11.

The state’s Safe Travels platform went online May 7, allowing travelers to upload their travel information and vaccination data.

The 20th proclamation addresses only the inter-county travel vaccine exception which continues for the duration of the previous 19th proclamation. The 19th proclamation — which includes the eviction moratorium prohibiting evictions for failure to pay rent, and the extension of expirations for driver’s licenses, state IDs and permits – continues through June 8, 2021. The provisions will be re-evaluated to determine if they will be included in the next proclamation.

Gov. Ige Signs 19th COVID-19 Emergency Proclamation

The proclamation extends the eviction moratorium, prohibiting evictions of tenants for failure to pay all or a portion of the rent, maintenance fees, utility charges, taxes or other required fees for the rental unit. In addition, the proclamation includes mention of an anticipated new exception for vaccinated travelers that will become effective only upon approval by the director of the Hawai‘i Emergency Management Agency. This exception is not available as of today. The vaccine passport program is currently under prototype testing, and there is still no comprehensive database for verification purposes.

Gov. Ige Reduces Quarantine From 14 to 10 Days

Governor David Ige signed a 17th COVID-19 emergency proclamation reducing the state’s mandatory self-quarantine period for travelers entering the state and traveling between counties from 14 to 10 days. The policy took effect on Thursday, Dec. 17 at 12:01 a.m.

Limited Reopening on O‘ahu: New Tier 3 modified conditions approved

Oʻahu entered Tier 3 of its four-tiered reopening plan at midnight on Thursday, Feb. 25. Prior to that, the island had been under a limited reopening phase since Oct. 22. Under Tier 3, businesses face less restrictive guidelines for operation and there is an increase in the number of people who can gather in specified settings.

On March 11, Gov. Ige approved modifications to Tier 3 on Oʻahu which include:

Allowing outdoor organized teams sports to operate in Tier 3 starting April 12, 2021 for youth teams and April 19 for adult teams (no spectators or potlucks allowed; face coverings required), and providing an opportunity for indoor sports to operate in some limited capacity in Tier 4

Team competition/games can resume, however tournaments and regatta type events are not allowed

Allowing funerals to operate without the strict 25 person limit, but limiting capacity to ensure six foot distancing is maintained as with other controlled business categories in Tier 3

Allowing “Bars” to operate in the same manner that “Restaurants” currently operate, but without a food service requirement (sit down service only, groups limited to 10 people or less), and extending the last call for liquor service and consumption from 10 p.m. to midnight

Adding a new category “Structured Events at Venues” that would allow venues such as convention centers, third party conference room providers, and banquet halls to host “static” (low risk) events (e.g., graduations, seminars)

Adjusting the categories for transportation, tours, helicopter/plane tours and skydiving for consistency with other categories and associated risk levels

Changing the name of the “Nightclubs” category to “Dance/social/nightlife” to clarify that category applies to non-sit down establishments that allow on premises food/beverage consumption

Easing capacity restrictions on commercial recreational boating in Tier 4 (50% to 75%)

Easing capacity restrictions on commercial gyms in Tier 4 (50% to 75%)

PREVIOUS CASE COUNTS:

COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS IN HAWAI‘I: (Currently stands at 486)