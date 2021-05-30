The state Department of Health reports that there were 122 additional COVID-19 cases in Hawai‘i on Sunday, with a spike in cases on Hawaii Island due to an outbreak at the Hawaiʻi Community Correctional Center in Hilo.

There were 123 cases identified as confirmed, one case that was probable, and two probable cases that were removed from the counts.

The confirmed cases included: 64 on Hawai‘i Island (-1 probable); 47 on O‘ahu (+1 probable); six on Maui; two on Kaua‘i; and four cases in Hawai‘i residents diagnosed while out of state (-1 probable).

There were a total of 810 cases logged over the past two weeks in the state of Hawaiʻi, 96 of them in Maui County.

Maui’s 14-day average for new COVID-19 cases is six and test positivity rate over the same period is 0.9 percent.

Hawai‘i’s COVID-19 deaths increased to 500, with one new death reported today on O‘ahu. The death involved an O’ahu woman, in her 50s, who was hospitalized with underlying conditions.

The state began adding probable cases to the daily counts on May 18, 2021. The department reports that going forward, both newly reported confirmed and probable cases will be included in the total case counts for the state.

The DOH says probable cases were previously reported in a separate table, but says including them in the counts going forward “will provide a more complete picture of disease activity in Hawaiʻi.” Department officials say probable cases that are later confirmed will not be counted twice, rather they will be recategorized from probable to confirmed.

Probable cases are defined as those that either have a positive antigen test result (without a follow-up confirmatory test) or were symptomatic and had a known exposure but did not get tested.

There are four individuals hospitalized in Maui County with COVID-19, according to counts last updated on May 28, 2021, from the Hawaiʻi Emergency Management Agency.

There are seven ICU beds being used in Maui County at this time (out of 31 currently available). One of the ICU beds is being used by a COVID-19 patients. One ventilator (out of 38 available) is being used in Maui County, with none being used by COVID-19 patients.

Through May 28, 2021, an estimated 1,513,894 doses of vaccine have been administered statewide, including 248,047 pharmacy doses, 154,801 federal agency doses, and 1,111,046 state doses Hawai‘i. The state’s total population is 1,415,857. The DOH reports that 58 percent of the state population has had one dose of vaccination, and 51 percent have completed full vaccination.

On Maui, the DOH reports that 68 percent (88,441) of the population (18 years and older) have initiated vaccine; and 55 percent (70,951) have completed full vaccination. Since expanding the vaccination eligibility to those 12 years and older, the DOH reports that 55 percent (90,703) of the total population in Maui County has initiated a vaccine, while 43 percent (71,915) have completed a full course of vaccination. In total, Maui County has administered 162,618 doses among a total population base of 166,045. *The county tallies do not include doses from federal pharmacy programs, long-term care facilities and nursing homes or other federal agencies.

Of the 3,811 confirmed cases documented in Maui County over the course of the pandemic, Kihei has the most current infections on island over the past two weeks with 21. Other areas in the medium yellow category (11-50 cases over two weeks) are: Wailuku (18), Lahaina (17), and Kahului (13).

Other areas of Maui Island have low rates of infection ranging from 0-10 cases over two weeks. The new cases today bring the cumulative total of cases to 34,580 confirmed statewide, reported since Feb. 28, 2020.

The cumulative total of cases in Maui County is 3,811 confirmed cases over the course of the pandemic. To date, there have been 55 confirmed cases on the island Molokaʻi, 112 on Lāna‘i and 3,644 on Maui.

There are 3,811 confirmed cases documented in Maui County over the course of the pandemic, plus an additional 821 probable cases, bringing the total cases attributed to the county to 4,632.

The state Department of Health has now lumped the probable and actual cases classified by zip code. The new totals are: Kahului (1108), followed by Lahaina (1016), Wailuku (863), Kīhei (641), Makawao (247), Haʻikū (146), Lānaʻi (115), Kula (98), Molokaʻi (79), Spreckelsville (60), and Hāna (20).

Cases by island include:

Hawaiʻi County : 2,885 (64 new; 129 within last 14 days; 124 required hospitalization; and 53 deaths; 64 probable)

: 2,885 (64 new; 129 within last 14 days; 124 required hospitalization; and 53 deaths; 64 probable) Honolulu County : 26,376 (47 new; 577 within last 14 days; 1926 required hospitalization; 388 deaths; 731 probable)

: 26,376 (47 new; 577 within last 14 days; 1926 required hospitalization; 388 deaths; 731 probable) Kauaʻi County : 317 (two new; eight within last 14 days; nine required hospitalization; two deaths; three probable)

: 317 (two new; eight within last 14 days; nine required hospitalization; two deaths; three probable) Maui Island : 3,644 (six new; 79 within last 14 days; 252 required hospitalization; 54 deaths; 794 probable)

: 3,644 (six new; 79 within last 14 days; 252 required hospitalization; 54 deaths; 794 probable) Molokaʻi: 55 (0 new; 17 within last 14 days; one required hospitalization; 0 deaths; 24 probable)

55 (0 new; 17 within last 14 days; one required hospitalization; 0 deaths; 24 probable) Lāna‘i: 112 (0 new; 0 within last 14 days; five required hospitalization; 0 deaths; three probable)

112 (0 new; 0 within last 14 days; five required hospitalization; 0 deaths; three probable) Pending : 0

: 0 Residents diagnosed outside of Hawaiʻi: 1,191 (four new; no data is available for cases within last 14 days; 10 required hospitalization; and three deaths; 47 probable)

**The state Department of Health says “using cases reported in the past 14 days provides a rough approximation of the number of cases currently meeting criteria for isolation. This proxy number for “active cases” resolves classification issues for cases unable to be reached or who are out of jurisdiction, for whom precise release from isolation date may not be possible to determine. It is also not influenced by lags in data entry.”

Cluster report: Updated Weekly (May 27, 2021)

The state Department of Health released its updated weekly cluster report, detailing information on COVID-19 cases in certain settings.

The Hawai‘i State Department of Health is currently investigating a cluster of COVID-19 cases associated with hospital construction on Molokaʻi. The first case identified was a construction worker who commuted to Molokaʻi and tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 on May 10. The hospital and three construction companies were notified, and employee screening and testing was initiated. DOH officials say vaccination of all essential workers in Phases 1a through 1c would have prevented the cluster. The DOH report now lists two clusters in the construction sector, totaling 26 cases.

The cluster report, which covers the period through May 27, 2021, identified five active clusters in Maui County, including two in the construction/industrial sector, and one each in an educational setting, restaurant and travel/lodging/tourism.

The report does not show how many of the infected individuals have recovered. While general categories have been identified, health officials have said that they don’t typically identify specific locations of clusters unless there is an “imminent health threat.”

To date, there have been 500 COVID-19 related deaths in Hawaiʻi including: 388 on Oʻahu, 54 in Maui County, 53 on Hawaiʻi Island, two on Kauaʻi and three deaths in residents diagnosed while out-of-state including one of an elderly Kaua‘i resident who died out of state, in Arizona, and another involving a male between the ages of 60-69 years old with underlying medical conditions who had been incarcerated out of state and died at a hospital.

Scroll down for a list of prior COVID-19 related deaths.

Cases with onset in the last 14 days have been in all areas of Maui except for the East Maui town of Hāna, and the island of Lānaʻi, according to DOH mapping.

The island of Molokaʻi was added back to the active map on Feb. 11, with a new case reported at the time, additional new cases were reported on: Feb. 15 and 18; March 12, 18, 21, 22 and 24; and April 15 and 23; and May 13, 14, 15, 16, 19, 21, 23, 25, and 28 bringing the island wide total to 55 confirmed cases.

On Lānaʻi, 105 infections were associated with the outbreak, first reported on Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020. Large social gatherings and household transmission have been identified as the main drivers of this outbreak. A safer-at-home order concluded on Nov. 30, 2020, and the island returned to an act-with-care status as of Dec. 1, 2020. Lānaʻi had new cases reported on Jan. 28, Feb. 5 and 6, March 17, 23, and 31, and May 7, 2021, for a total of 112 cases to date confirmed cases.

QUARANTINE UPDATES:

Hawai‘i Mask Mandate Lifted for Outdoors



As of May 25, 2021, Hawaiʻi’s mask mandate has been lifted for outdoors, but remains in place for indoors. When outdoors, people are still encouraged to mask up when in large groups of 10 people or more. Governor David Ige also announced he is lifting the suspension on ocean sports competitions as of June 1 to allow events such as surfing, canoe paddling, and swimming.

Inter-Island Vaccine Travel Protocol Program Launched on May 11

Beginning May 11, fully vaccinated travelers who received their vaccine in Hawaiʻi may travel inter-county (Kauaʻi, Maui, and Hawaiʻi) without having to take a pre-travel test or quarantining for 10 days under a new Vaccine Travel Protocol Program. People are fully vaccinated on the 15th day following their final vaccine dose. Travelers will need to create a Safe Travels Hawaiʻi account and check county websites for additional requirements. Those who aren’t vaccinated may bypass quarantine if they get a negative COVID-19 test result from a trusted travel partner under the current Safe Travels program.

There’s discussion underway to allow people who were vaccinated in Hawaiʻi, the ability to travel to the mainland and return to Hawaiʻi without having to undergo a quarantine or pre-travel test prior to their return. That provision is still under development and is expected to be rolled out sometime in June.

Maui Mandatory Secondary Test Upon Arrival for Trans-Pacific Flights; to Continue to at Least June 4

Starting May 4, the County of Maui began the soft rollout of a secondary test upon arrival at Kahului Airport for trans-Pacific flights. The post-arrival test is for both visitors and returning residents who arrive directly from a mainland gateway city into Kahului Airport. Maui County will provide an exception for fully vaccinated trans-Pacific travelers from the post-arrival rapid COVID test requirement with proof of vaccination. They will still need to take a pre-departure test to receive the travel quarantine exception. Further details and FAQs are posted here.

The post arrival rapid testing could conclude on June 4 if positive cases remain low. Since the program began on May 4, there have been just two confirmed positive tests (as of May 25) out of the more than 60,000 post-arrival tests conducted. Maui Mayor Michael Victorino said that to date, the program has cost the county approximately $1.7 million, but in the same breath, has provided important information on the source of variant transmission as well as the mindfulness of community spread.

Effective May 9, 2021: New Maui Rules Include Increasing Occupancy at All Retail Businesses to 50 Percent

A new set of amended emergency rules goes into effect for Maui County on Sunday, May 9 at 12:01 a.m.

Increasing retail facilities to a capacity of 50% or less (up from 30%).

Bars, restaurants, food courts, commercial events such as luaus can stay open until 11 pm (previously 10 pm); No entry for take-out service after 11 pm.

Allows social gatherings of up to 10 people (previously 5 people).

More than one group of 10 individuals may gather outdoors, provided that face coverings are worn and physical distancing of at least 6 feet between groups is maintained.

Commercial and recreational boats with a capacity of more than 10 may allow 75% of rated capacity.

Outdoor organized sports (drills and practice): This rule now includes rugby and football; practice only, still no games allowed.

Vaccine exemption for Inter-County travel. Fully vaccinated travelers who were vaccinated in Hawaiʻi may travel into Maui County without pre-departure testing/quarantine, starting the 15th day after the competition of their vaccination.

The newly amended public health emergency rules are posted in their entirety at the County of Maui website.

Gov. Ige Signs 20th COVID-19 Emergency Proclamation

On May 7, 2021, Gov. David Ige signed the 20th proclamation on COVID-19 to allow inter-county travelers vaccinated in the State of Hawai‘i to bypass the pre-travel testing and/or quarantine requirement starting May 11.

The state’s Safe Travels platform went online May 7, allowing travelers to upload their travel information and vaccination data.

The 20th proclamation addresses only the inter-county travel vaccine exception which continues for the duration of the previous 19th proclamation. The 19th proclamation — which includes the eviction moratorium prohibiting evictions for failure to pay rent, and the extension of expirations for driver’s licenses, state IDs and permits – continues through June 8, 2021. The provisions will be re-evaluated to determine if they will be included in the next proclamation.

Gov. Ige Reduces Quarantine From 14 to 10 Days

Governor David Ige signed a 17th COVID-19 emergency proclamation reducing the state’s mandatory self-quarantine period for travelers entering the state and traveling between counties from 14 to 10 days. The policy took effect on Thursday, Dec. 17 at 12:01 a.m.

PREVIOUS CASE COUNTS:

COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS IN HAWAI‘I: (Currently stands at 500)