Maui’s 14 day average for new COVID-19 cases is 18 and test positivity rate over the same period is 2.7 percent.

The state Department of Health reports that there were 48 additional COVID-19 cases reported in Hawai‘i on Wednesday, including 29 on O‘ahu, nine on Maui, five on Hawai‘i Island, and five in Hawai‘i residents diagnosed outside of the state.

Hawai‘i’s COVID-19 deaths increased to 448 with three new deaths reported today, all on O‘ahu.

*As a result of updated information, two cases on O‘ahu were removed from the counts.

The state Department of Health has linked eight cases to specific zip codes on Maui, since the previous day’s report. The newly categorized cases include: four in Lahaina, two in Kahului, and one each in Kīhei and Haʻikū.

There are about 149 outstanding cases in Maui County that have not been attributed to a specific zip code in DOH mapping.

There are 12 individuals hospitalized in Maui County with COVID-19, according to counts last updated on March 9, 2021, from the Hawaiʻi Emergency Management Agency.

Note: The state Department of Health count reflected two new hospitalizations for Maui County in today’s reports.

There are 14 ICU beds being used in Maui County at this time (out of 31 currently available). Four of the ICU beds are being used by COVID-19 patients. Eight ventilators (out of 38 available) are being used in Maui County, one of them by COVID-19 patient.

Through March 10, 2021, an estimated 425,749 doses of vaccine have been administered statewide (77 percent) out of the 550,250 vaccine doses received in Hawai‘i. An estimated 17.6 percent of the population has received a first dose in Hawaiʻi, or 245,686; and 155,454 received a second dose (11 percent) out of the 1,415,786 people in Hawaiʻi.

On Maui, the DOH reports that 15.4 percent of the population have received a first dose of the vaccine; and 7.2 percent have completed two doses. In total, Maui County has administered 37,349 doses among a total population base of 167,417.

Maui County currently has the smallest percentage of its population vaccinated compared to other counties in the state; however, Lieutenant Governor Josh Green two weeks ago said 10,000 to 12,000 administered doses were unaccounted for due to a lag in data entry as health workers on Maui transfer paper files to the CDC’s VAMS registry site.

Maui’s first dose rate of 15.4 percent is well behind Kauaʻi, which leads the state at 22.6 percent, Oʻahu at 17.9 percent, and 16.5 percent on Hawaiʻi Island. For second doses, Kauaʻi is at 15.4 percent followed by Oʻahu at 11.9 percent, Hawaiʻi Island at 8.4 percent and Maui at 7.2 percent.

Of the 2500 cases documented in Maui County over the course of the pandemic, Wailuku has the most current infections on island over the past two weeks with 57 cases. The zip code returned to the orange DOH mapping classification on Feb. 22 for locations with rates of 51-200 cases over a two week period.

Lahaina has had 55 cases over the past two weeks. Lahaina dropped below 50 cases on Feb. 9, but moved back into the orange category on March 3.

Kahului is listed in the same category and has had 49 cases over the last two weeks.

Kīhei returned to the medium yellow category (11-50 cases over two weeks) on Feb. 21 with 18 cases over 14 days.

Other areas of Maui Island have low rates of infection ranging from 0-10 cases over two weeks. The new cases today bring the cumulative total of cases to 28,023 statewide, reported since Feb. 28, 2020.

The cumulative total of cases in Maui County is 2500 cases over the course of the pandemic. To date, there have been 27 cases on the island Molokaʻi and 108 on Lāna‘i and 2365 on Maui.

Of the 2500 cases documented in Maui County over the course of the pandemic, Kahului had the most cases (582), followed by Wailuku (498), Lahaina (425), Kīhei (370), Makawao (153), Lānaʻi (108), Haʻikū (80), Kula (63), Spreckelsville (45), Molokaʻi (27) and Hāna (1-10).

Cases by island include:

Hawaiʻi County : 2294 (five new; 59 within last 14 days; 101 required hospitalization; and 53 deaths)

: 2294 (five new; 59 within last 14 days; 101 required hospitalization; and 53 deaths) Honolulu County : 22,174 (29 new; 341 within last 14 days; 1645 required hospitalization; 356 deaths)

: 22,174 (29 new; 341 within last 14 days; 1645 required hospitalization; 356 deaths) Kauaʻi County : 186 (0 new; four within last 14 days; eight required hospitalization; one death)

: 186 (0 new; four within last 14 days; eight required hospitalization; one death) Maui Island : 2365 (nine new; 249 within last 14 days; 146 required hospitalization; 35 deaths)

: 2365 (nine new; 249 within last 14 days; 146 required hospitalization; 35 deaths) Molokaʻi: 27 (0 new; 0 within last 14 days; one required hospitalization; 0 deaths)

27 (0 new; 0 within last 14 days; one required hospitalization; 0 deaths) Lāna‘i: 108 (0 new; 0 within last 14 days; five required hospitalization; 0 deaths)

108 (0 new; 0 within last 14 days; five required hospitalization; 0 deaths) Pending : 0

: 0 Residents diagnosed outside of Hawaiʻi: 869 (five new; no data is available for cases within last 14 days; eight required hospitalization; and three deaths)

**The state Department of Health says “using cases reported in the past 14 days provides a rough approximation of the number of cases currently meeting criteria for isolation. This proxy number for “active cases” resolves classification issues for cases unable to be reached or who are out of jurisdiction, for whom precise release from isolation date may not be possible to determine. It is also not influenced by lags in data entry.”

There are four COVID-19 clusters identified in Maui County, according to an updated report issued on Wednesday, March 3, 2021. This includes: one cluster at a correctional facility, two in the travel/lodging/tourism sector, and one in a bar/nightclub setting. The cluster at the Maui Community Correctional Center was updated on Tuesday to include 83 inmates who tested positive (40 are active and 43 have recovered). All other facility inmate populations are clear of the virus.

To date, there have been 448 COVID-19 related deaths in Hawaiʻi including: 356 on Oʻahu, 35 in Maui County, 53 on Hawaiʻi Island, one on Kauaʻi and three deaths in residents diagnosed while out-of-state including one of an elderly Kaua‘i resident who died out of state, in Arizona, and another involving a male between the ages of 60-69 years old with underlying medical conditions who had been incarcerated out of state and died at a hospital.

Cases with onset in the last 14 days have been in all areas of Maui Island except the outlying islands of Lāna‘i and Molokaʻi, according to DOH mapping.

The island of Molokaʻi was added back to the active map on Feb. 11, with a new case reported at the time, additional new cases were reported on Feb. 15, and 18, bringing the island wide total to 27.

As of Nov. 21, Lāna‘i’s case load lightened to 0 cases reported within the last 14 days, out of a total 108 reported over the course of the pandemic. On Lānaʻi, 105 of the 108 total infections are associated with the outbreak, first reported on Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020. Large social gatherings and household transmission have been identified as the main drivers of this outbreak. A safer-at-home order concluded on Nov. 30, 2020, and the island returned to an act-with-care status as of Dec. 1, 2020. Lānaʻi had new cases reported on Jan. 28, and Feb. 5 and 6, 2021.

The East Maui town of Hāna was added back to the active map on Nov. 19, dropped off the active list on Dec. 3; added back to the active map on Jan. 3, and removed on Jan. 17; and added back to the map on March 5, 2021. Over the course of the pandemic the total number of cases is listed as ranging from (1-10).

The state Department of Health counts visitors that are diagnosed here – they don’t count visitors that were diagnosed outside of Hawaiʻi. For residents, the DOH counts both: those that are diagnosed outside of Hawaiʻi are counted under the category, “Residents diagnosed outside of Hawaiʻi.”

The volunteer post-arrival testing is for both returning residents and visitors. For this testing, the county asks people to test about 72 hours after arrival as a secondary or “sandwich” test to their pre-arrival testing.

As of March 2, 2021, this program has deployed 25,301 tests with 579 testing positive for COVID-19 (including Harbor Lights testing). The voluntary testing positivity rate is 2.3 percent.

QUARANTINE UPDATES:

New Maui Rules Include Restricting Occupancy at All Retail Businesses to 30 Percent

A new set of amended emergency rules went into effect for Maui County on Tuesday, Jan. 19 at 12:01 a.m.

Restricting retail facilities to a capacity of 30% or less;

Bars and Restaurants Still Subject to 10 p.m. Closure for Dine-in; Curbside or Drive Through Service May Continue Beyond That Time

Face Mask Rules Revised to Clarify for Beach/Pool Areas

Revised Mask Rules at Gyms, Yoga Studios and Similar Venues

Changes to Pre-Travel Testing Program: All interisland and transpacific travelers who want to avoid the 10-day quarantine by pre-testing negative for COVID-19 within the State’s Safe Travels Program must also: (1) Download either the AlohaSafe Alert application or another Google-Apple Exposure Notification System application (2) Or enable their exposure notification setting on their mobile device

The newly amended public health emergency rules are posted in their entirety at the County of Maui website.

APPROVED: Reduction in Gathering Size from 10 to 5

Maui Mayor Michael Victorino received approval for a change in gathering size from 10 people down to 5 people, in order to keep gatherings smaller.

Gov. Ige Signs 18th COVID-19 Emergency Proclamation,

The proclamation includes mention of an anticipated new exception for vaccinated travelers that will become effective only upon approval by the director of the Hawai‘i Emergency Management Agency. *This exception is not available as of today.

Gov. Ige said, “The state is working closely with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and is asking the CDC for explicit guidelines on vaccination and travel. This EP acknowledges vaccinated travelers/quarantine as a future exception, but the state will wait for specific guidance from the CDC before implementing a quarantine exception for vaccinated travelers.”

Gov. Ige Signs 17th COVID-19 Emergency Proclamation, Reducing Quarantine From 14 to 10 Days

Governor David Ige signed a 17th COVID-19 emergency proclamation reducing the state’s mandatory self-quarantine period for travelers entering the state and traveling between counties from 14 to 10 days. The new policy took effect on Thursday, Dec. 17 at 12:01 a.m. The change is based on updated recommendations issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the State of Hawaiʻi’s Department of Health in December.

Limited Reopening on O‘ahu: Honolulu Transitions to Tier 3 of Reopening Plan

Oʻahu entered Tier 3 of its four-tiered reopening plan at midnight on Thursday, Feb. 25. The island had been under a limited reopening phase since Oct. 22. Under Tier 3, businesses face less restrictive guidelines for operation and there is an increase in the number of people who can gather in specified settings.

